Weekly Horoscope: January 16 – 22

Mercury, the planet of communication, ends its retrograde on Wednesday, January 18, at 8:11 AM. As the planet appears to stop moving in the sky, give yourself time for potential paper and traffic jams. The sun meets with power planet Pluto at 9:44 AM, beginning a new cycle in how the masses view power, authority, and war. This can have sweeping political implications, but on a personal level may transform individual egos.

This year Aquarius season officially starts on Friday, January 20, at 3:29 AM. Aquarius is the sign of mid-winter, when people have time to gather inside for intellectual pursuits, social gatherings, and science experiments.

The new moon in Aquarius arrives on Saturday, January 21, at 3:53 PM. This new moon makes a harmonious connection to optimistic Jupiter. Visions of the future are grounded in cautiousness from the past, making for a smart, ambitious plan!

Love planet Venus meets with Saturn, the planet of commitments on Sunday, January 22, at 5:12 PM. Conversations about boundaries, standards, and expectations in relationships can be initiated. Feelings of rejection are rationalized. Uranus, the planet of rebellion, ends its retrograde on Sunday at 5:58 PM. Uranian themes like radicalism, impulsivity, and genius are emphasized.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might feel called to reconsider how you define your public role as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s career sector. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, which can find you fearlessly confronting authority—your own and others’. Capricorn season emphasized your reputation and how you live up to it, and this week is the grand finale. As Aquarius season begins, so does a new chapter of dreaming about the future as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams over the coming weeks. It’s an auspicious time to connect with those who can make your dreams come true. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions about how you can create your own utopia.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You can feel called to reconsider your beliefs or retract things that you’ve said as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of higher learning, publication, and belief. This could also be a moment of reconciliation for delays in travel and education. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of your public life as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of career for the coming weeks. Aquarius season emphasizes how you live up to your reputation. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect to set intentions concerning public service, and how you want your work and life to contribute to the big picture. Your planetary ruler Venus meets with Saturn, the planet of rules, emphasizing self discipline and dedication. Uranus ends its retrograde in your sign, shaking the table when it comes to you, your relationships, and how you see yourself!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You can feel called to reconsider how you invest in other people or how much you want to share as your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of shared resources. Conversations about taxes, awards, or funding can be momentarily still. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of exploration as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of higher learning and travel over the coming weeks. This is a time for you to expand your horizons. This is also a good opportunity to clearly understand and define what you stand for, and how that shapes who you are. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions around your political beliefs, activism, and civic duties!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may feel called to reconsider how you define your relationships or how you communicate with others as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of partnerships. Conversations can be at a standstill as you wait for a response. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, which could find you confronting your fears around relationships, or even exposing you to others people’s dirty laundry. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of transformation. As the sun moves through your chart’s house of shared resources over the coming weeks, you might be releasing yourself from certain responsibilities or commitments and giving them to others instead. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions around trust and faith.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You can feel called to reconsider your schedule as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle. Be patient when it comes to procrastination and miscommunication. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, which could find you fearlessly confronting habits and fixations. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of relationships as the sun illuminates your chart’s partnerships sector for the coming weeks. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions regarding open communication and understanding others. Love planet Venus meets with serious Saturn, bringing sobering feelings about romantic commitments. Uranus ends its retrograde, shaking the table when it comes to your career and public reputation. It’s OK if things aren’t totally clear right now; the circumstances are unprecedented.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You can feel called to reconsider your role in friendships and flings as your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde in your chart’s social sector. This is also a time for you to pause and reflect on any creative or pleasure-seeking endeavors. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of your daily routine as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of health, habits, and lifestyle for the coming weeks. You’re getting in the flow and can harness a lot of self-discipline to get you through the season. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions concerning your daily habits, and being optimistic about your ability to transform. Or maybe you’re able to find more hope that people can change for the better.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may feel called to reconsider how you define and talk about your home and family life as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s domestic sector. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, which could find you fearlessly confronting the figurative monster in the closet regarding your living situation. Or maybe you’re gaining a clear understanding of your family dynamics. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of creativity, flirtation, and fun as the sun illuminates your chart’s social sector for the coming weeks. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions around what—and who—makes you happy. This can be a time to nurture new friendships and relationships. Your planetary ruler Venus meets with Saturn, the planet of rules, giving you higher standards for your friendships, love affairs, and creative output.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You can feel called to reconsider certain agreements, promises, or contracts, as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of communication. The story is changing, and you might need more time to make a fair assessment. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of home and family as the sun illuminates your chart’s domestic sector for the coming weeks. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions around your relationship to your health and physical wellbeing. Love planet Venus meets with serious Saturn, bringing sobering feelings about your home and family dynamic. Uranus ends its retrograde, emphasizing the idiosyncrasies in your relationships. Other people’s unpredictability can ramp up at this time.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You can feel called to reconsider your budget or spending habits as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of personal resources and finance. This can be a time when you’re changing your rates or redefining how much things are worth to you. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of learning and writing as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of communication for the coming weeks. This is a great opportunity to get some new skills under your belt or start a new book or series. Tinkering is part of Sagittarius’s Aquarius season experience. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions around self-expression and how you want to share your ideas or creative vision!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could feel called to reconsider your role as Mercury retrograde ends in your sign, Capricorn. How you show up in relationships starts with how you view yourself. The sun meets with power planet Pluto, which could find you fearlessly confronting your own fixations, habits, or hang-ups. This can be a transformative moment, psychologically. Aquarius season begins, and so does a new financial chapter as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of personal finance for the coming weeks. This is a time to get honest clarity about how much things are worth. This new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions around how you invest in your home, body, and peace of mind. Love planet Venus meets with your planetary ruler Saturn, asking you to boost your self-esteem.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You may feel called to reconsider how you spend your alone time as Mercury retrograde ends in a quiet and solitary sector of your chart. How do you spend time with yourself? Aquarius season begins, and so does a new chapter of your life as the sun illuminates your sign for the coming weeks. This is a time for you to understand what defines you, your identity, and your spirit. This is a moment for gaining more direction and initiating your ideas. The new moon in Aquarius is perfect for setting intentions about how you express your beliefs and vision, as well as learning and reading. Love planet Venus meets with your planetary ruler Saturn, giving you self-discipline and aesthetic control. Uranus ends its retrograde, shaking the table when it comes to your home circumstances.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You can feel called to reconsider your goals and objectives as Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. This is a time when maybe things are sitting still, or there are some technical malfunctions. Perhaps you’re ready to rewrite your five-year plan moving forward. Capricorn season gave you a clearer vision of your future, but as Aquarius season begins, so does a new chapter of rest and reclusion as the sun illuminates a solitary and meditative sector of your chart for the coming weeks. This can be a time for you to catch up on things that have been on the back burner for too long, getting them out of the way before your personal new year arrives (your birthday). This new moon in Aquarius is perfect to set intentions concerning secrets, being mysterious, and your mental health.