Weekly Horoscope: January 18 – 24

On Tuesday, January 19, the sun enters Aquarius, kicking off Aquarius season! We are in the middle of winter, at least in the northern hemisphere. Aquarius is a fixed air sign, which means it’s about the ways ideas remain constant. Thoughts and people are powerful at this time; this is an opportunity to link and build, at least online.

Ground is broken and nerves are tested as action planet Mars meets with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Wednesday, January 20, at 3:38 PM. This is an accident-prone aspect, so be sure to have a backup plan and double check that you’re doing everything with safety in mind. There’s a lot of energy ready to burst! We’re stretching things to their fullest possible extent as Mars clashes with Jupiter, the planet of excess, on Saturday, January 23, at 2:48 AM. People are really doing too much. Try to dial it back if you can—save yourself the burnout and sore muscles.

A whimsical and beautiful vibe comes on Saturday as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, gently connects with dreamy Neptune at 2:39 PM. This is an ideal time to be creative and playful. Idealism about physical form is perfect for art making. Typically a Neptune transit makes it hard to be realistic, as we are wrapped up in our ideals and projecting what we want to believe onto the reality at hand, but the sun meets with Saturn at 10:01 PM. This is a wakeup call, a cold shower. There is a knowledge of our limits while still hoping for a beautiful life. The two aspects synthesize to bring hope for something better and an appreciation of beauty despite understanding limitations.

All times ET.

Aries

Capricorn season brought initiative to your career, but now it’s time to think about the people who make it all possible as Aquarius season begins! For the coming weeks the sun illuminates your house of social networks and community, marking a time for you to be honest with yourself about which friends, clubs, and websites you have time for—especially as the sun meets with Saturn, planet of limitations. You may feel exhausted as your planetary ruler Mars meets with electric Uranus. Mars also clashes with Jupiter, the planet of excess; this is a recipe for burnout, so take your time and be gentle with yourself. Practice saying no. You can easily overdo it, charging headfirst into the things you want. Don’t forget to stretch before and after an exercise, so to speak.

Taurus

Capricorn season had you thinking about your mission statement and purpose, dear Taurus, but now it’s time to put these things into practice as Aquarius season begins! For the coming weeks the sun illuminates your house of career and public reputation, shining a light on your accomplishments and drawing your attention to the future that you want to build. The sun soon meets with Saturn, the planet of hard work and boundaries, demanding you be honest about your limits and to instate some rules. Action planet Mars has been in your sign for a few weeks now, giving you extra energy and strength. You have a strong will, but keep your aim in check. Mars meets with Uranus and clashes with Jupiter, and you are firing off shots any and everywhere. Make sure you save some stamina for later.

Gemini

Capricorn season had you dealing with some sensitive, sticky, adult themes, but now there’s a change of pace: It’s Aquarius season! For the coming weeks the sun travels through fellow air sign Aquarius, bringing you more information about ways to branch out and share your ideas with the world. Learning is very important to you, but now you can find more avenues to expand your horizons and learn more from others. Teaching is learning, and vice versa. The sun meets with Saturn, the planet of limits, and you can find some roadblocks when it comes to foreign affairs and some bureaucratic delays. You’re still working on issues of intimacy and finding ways to compromise in your relationships as Venus, the planet of love, continues in Capricorn. As it connects with Neptune, you’re able to convince others that you’re worthy of some big asks. This is an auspicious sky for a positive response to a grant application, or to ask for a favor.

Cancer

While Capricorn season found you focused on your most committed relationships (romantic or otherwise), Aquarius season turns your gaze toward what you’re both bringing to the table, as the sun illuminates an intimate sector of your chart concerning shared resources (and taxes). It’s time to get real about the nitty gritty of a relationship. What are their insecurities, and how do they affect you both? Other people’s limitations become obvious as the sun meets with Saturn, the planet of scarcity, revealing fears about a lack. This is also a time when you can fully know what people have to offer you, so don’t be afraid to ask them for what you need. They are just as aware of what you have to offer in return, even if it’s nothing. You can get a lot of positive answers as Venus gently connects with Neptune, the planet of illusions, creating romantic and dreamy vibes. You can convince people that what you want is what they want, too. Dreaming is free.

Leo

Capricorn season had you starting the new year by taking your health and your job seriously as the sun moved through your house of routine and lifestyle. Aquarius season begins and now you’re focused more on your relationships and how you can care for others. This is also a good time to reflect on your relationship to the collective. For example, if you are more generous, kind, and respectful to people one-on-one, this warmth inspires others. You won’t spread yourself too thin. Your planetary ruler, the sun, meets with Saturn, the planet of limitations, making it easy for you to draw the line and tell people what you can and cannot offer. Patience is short for everyone right now. You can be aggravated with things around the house as Mars meets with Uranus and clashes with Jupiter, finding people misbehaving and doing the absolute most.

Virgo

As the sun moved through your house of friendships and creativity, Capricorn season was a lot of fun, but now the party’s over and it’s back to work! Aquarius season has you focusing on your health and routine, and seeing the truth about what can be done in one day. You are able to instill more self-discipline and even break or build some long-standing habits as the sun meets with Saturn, the planet of commitments and boundaries. You are a creature of habit, Virgo, and this is a potent time to practice some serious self-discipline. Maybe it looks like giving yourself more time to relax and enjoy life, rather than burning out. There are still sparks of Capricorn season’s romance and inspiration as Venus connects with Neptune; an apt time for creative collaboration and sexual fantasies.

Libra

After taking care of so much business at home and putting so many things into motion during Capricorn season, it’s time to turn on cruise control. Aquarius season begins, and the sun moves into a fun, friendly sector of your chart, directing your attention toward pleasure. This is a time to focus on the things that make your inner child happy: Creative projects, friendships, and romantic relationships come to the fore. Of course you are setting up the structures to make those things possible as the sun meets Saturn. This is a time for you to cut out relationships and activities that stop you from doing the things that you actually want to do. Your planetary ruler Venus connects with Neptune, making it easy for you to find pleasure and relief in your home and lifestyle.

Scorpio

Over the last month of Capricorn season, there have been way too many emails, correspondences, and chores. Now it’s Aquarius season: Time for you to hide away from it all! Over the coming weeks the sun illuminates a private, domestic sector of your chart, concerning all things hidden from the public eye. It’s time to initiate new rules at home, or see how you can make things more structured in your space as the sun meets with Saturn, the planet of rules and restrictions. There is a lot of excitement in your relationships (not just the romantic ones) as your planetary ruler Mars meets with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. People are acting out! Exciting opportunities to build your career arise as Mars clashes with Jupiter, the planet of growth.

Sagittarius

The past few weeks had you looking at what’s in your bank account and pantry, seeing what you could do with what you have, as the sun illuminated your house of personal resources. The sun moves into a new sign, shifting your focus. Aquarius season will be all about writing, learning, and getting to know your neighborhood a little better. if you have siblings, this is a time when they’ve got important stuff going on in their life, too. The sun meets with Saturn, showing you the binding terms of certain contracts. This is a favorable time to make an honest promise, but there will be an urge to bite off more than you can chew as Mars clashes with your planetary ruler, generous Jupiter. Pace yourself, Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Capricorn season is over, and finally people are less focused on you. Now you can think more about what you need in order to be your best possible self as the sun moves into your house of finance and personal resources. Aquarius season reveals that there are people who can give you what you want, and they are probably the people you want to offer a seat at your table, too. The sun meets with your planetary ruler, Saturn, and you are well aware of your material limitations. This is a good time to set up a budget for yourself, in any shape of the word: time, money, groceries, are all up for honest discernment. The planet of love and beauty, Venus, is still in your sign and it gently connects with Neptune, manifesting daydreams and romantic idealism.

Aquarius

It’s time to break out of your shell: Aquarius season is here! The past few weeks of Capricorn season marked a time of rest and rehabilitation, and maybe found you trapped in a way that was outside of your control. Well now you’re back in the room, ready to initiate the things that are important to you! You’re still well aware of your own personal limitations, which might just be you holding yourself to a high standard, as the sun meets with Saturn. Self-discipline, endurance, and commitments are all on theme. Just remember to be kind to yourself. There is a lot of weird stuff happening at home as Mars meets with Uranus, throwing a wrench in your domestic plans. Opportunities to move and improve come through your relationships as Mars clashes with lucky Jupiter.

Pisces

Capricorn season was a lot to handle. You were being more social, but now you’ll get some time to rest before your birthday. Aquarius season is always a time when you’re tucked away on a winter retreat. Take time to tie up loose ends and think about what you want before your own personal new year begins with your solar return. Spend quality time with yourself; you might not have any other choice but to do so! The sun meets with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, and you are aware of your own personal limitations and subconscious fears. There might be a feeling of entrapment, but it’ll be over soon. Mars clashes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, and you want nothing more than to break out, but your own neighborhood will have to suffice for now. There is definitely a lot of restlessness that needs to find a channel. Be sure you’re practicing safety first. A love for your friends comes as Venus gently connects with Neptune. Your community is a source of peace and healing.

