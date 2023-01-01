Weekly Horoscope: January 2 – 8

Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:44 AM on Monday, January 2, inspiring magical thinking. Also on Monday, love planet Venus enters socially-minded Aquarius at 9:09 PM. Venus gently harmonizes with lucky Jupiter at 4:07 AM on Wednesday, January 4, encouraging friendship and good vibes in relationships.

The sun in traditional Capricorn harmonizes with nontraditional Uranus at 11:43 AM on Thursday, January 5, making it easy to accept and integrate things that are unconventional or simply outside of our power.

The full moon in Cancer falls on Friday, January 6, at 6:07 PM. The moon’s home sign is Cancer, so there’s plenty of room for emotional and creative expression! This full moon aligns with messenger Mercury, so it can correspond with a revelation or some key information.

Retrograde Mercury meets with the sun at 7:56 Am on Saturday, January 7, finishing a cycle in self expression and knowledge. It’s a time for analyzing the past with clarity. With the full moon mixed in, gathering information and research can be part of the story.

Look out for funny glitches and technical errors as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus at 6:22 PM on Sunday, January 8.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Clever Mercury connects with Neptune, the planet of dreams, helping you think creatively and be improvisational about your role in the public eye. Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, which could find you more sentimental about your future and all of the friendships that will pave the way. The sun harmonizes with Uranus, planet of surprises, giving you a fresh take on something classic. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of home and family, bringing revelations about your roots and home life. Retrograde Mercury and the sun meet, bringing you insight about how you show up in the world and share your knowledge. Mercury also harmonizes with Uranus, making it easy for you to bend the rules.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Venus enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, putting you in the public eye. This can be a moment when you’re aligning with your greater purpose and feeling like you’re making your mark. You might be more interested in your political views with Venus in Aquarius. The sun harmonizes with Uranus, planet of surprises, helping you smooth over any of your idiosyncrasies as they are part of something greater. You’re able to find resolutions to things that are absurd. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of knowledge and understanding, bringing conversations to a peaceful resolution, having reconsidered (thanks to Mercury retrograde). Mercury also harmonizes with Uranus, which can give you a different, unique understanding and inventive worldview that sets you apart.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with Neptune, giving a lot of room for interpretation and flexibility. Fact checking and getting clear about others’ intentions is important. Love planet Venus enters fellow air sign Aquarius, putting you in a philosophical, worldly mood. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of money and personal resources, bringing revelations about what you have to support yourself and what you offer to others. Retrograde Mercury and the sun meet, giving you insights about shared finances, debts, and taxes, and how you plan on approaching these topics moving forward. Mercury also harmonizes with Uranus, which can reveal any slippery fine print, or ask you to account for anything that you didn’t recognize before.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury, the planet of communication, connects with dreamy Neptune, inspiring you to talk about ideals and emotional impressions in your relationships. You can express things that are not easy to capture. Love planet Venus enters an intimate, transformative sector of your chart that requires trust and vulnerability. Venus connects with Jupiter, planet of philosophy, giving you hope that you are in good hands. Ask and you shall receive! The sun and Mercury harmonize with inventive Uranus, which can find you considering alternatives for your relationships that you normally wouldn’t! The full moon in your sign shows how you feel about and show up in your relationships. Retrograde Mercury and the sun meet, bringing insights about past conversations with others and how you want to move forward.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of relationships, beginning a new chapter in your love life. You’re trying to align with your values in your interpersonal relationships, and able to invite others to meet these standards. Venus connects with Jupiter, planet of philosophy, giving you a sense of optimism about other people. You trust in their ideas and are eager to learn more. The sun harmonizes with Uranus, planet of surprises, opening you up to being experimental about your work and lifestyle. The full moon illuminates a mysterious and secretive sector of your chart, bringing revelations about your own psychology. Or maybe a secret is revealed! As retrograde Mercury harmonizes with unruly Uranus, people are speaking off the cuff… who knows what information will need to be contained!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune, inspiring you to think idealistically about your love and social lives. You can conjure the relationship of your dreams! Especially when you’re willing to put in the effort that any healthy, loving relationship requires as love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of service and lifestyle. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, bringing revelations about your vision for the future. Maybe it’s time to celebrate your accomplishments! Retrograde Mercury and the sun meet, bringing insights about past friendships and flings, and how you want to communicate with your crew and greater community moving forward. Mercury also harmonizes with Uranus, which can find you ready to explore risky concepts.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You can get a little closer to solving mysteries about your health and work as Mercury connects with Neptune. Your planetary ruler Venus enters fellow air sign Aquarius, beginning a new chapter in your social and love lives. This is auspicious for artists and artistic collaborations, as Venus connects with Jupiter, planet of philosophy, acting as a social and romantic lube. The sun harmonizes with Uranus, planet of surprises, which can find you accepting endings or falling in line with others’ whims. This full moon illuminates your chart’s house of career and public reputation, bearing fruit that everyone can see. Retrograde Mercury and the sun meet, giving you insights about your home situation and how you want to move forward.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Family and household relationships start a new chapter as love planet Venus enters your chart’s domestic sector. This chapter begins on a positive note as Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, encouraging a positive relationship with your work and health—made possible through rest! You’re feeling good about your routine and taking care of yourself. The sun harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, helping you better understand other people’s quirks. You may be more sympathetic toward unconventional relationships. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of higher knowledge, bringing revelations about your world view, education, and desire to travel! Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, which can encourage overthinking about other people’s strange behaviors. Sometimes you can’t explain others!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury retrograde connects with idealistic Neptune, which may require you to double check your estimates. You have a lot of faith that things will work out with money and resources. It might be wise to double check your figures! Love planet Venus changes signs, which can begin a new chapter in your relationships to your siblings, roommates, neighbors, or colleagues. Venus in Aquarius is also a useful period for you to build a practice of positive thinking. This full moon illuminates a sensitive sector of your chart, which can find you ready to release something: saying goodbye, and wishing your baby well as it fades into the sunset. It’s a transformative, sentimental time, but you must know something great will follow.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Use your creative streak constructively as Mercury, the planet of the mind, gently connects with mystical Neptune. You can be thinking more abstractly, but also more sensitively. Venus enters your chart’s house of personal resources, encouraging you to analyze your relationship to money and the material world. Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, and you can feel uninhibitedly generous with your resources. The sun harmonizes with Uranus, planet of surprises, putting you in the mood to explore your senses in unexpected ways. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of relationships, bringing revelations about your interpersonal dynamics. Retrograde Mercury and the sun meet, giving you insights about how you have always defined yourself, and how you want to evolve moving forward. Nothing is too strange or off-limits as Mercury harmonizes with genius Uranus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Love planet Venus enters your sign, helping you align with your aesthetic and intellectual ideals. Venus connects with lucky Jupiter, and you can really feel like your vibe and ability to express yourself are easier. This is a great time to appreciate yourself: how you look, your unique taste in things. The sun and Mercury harmonize with Uranus, the planet of surprises, which can help you accept things that are currently rocky or unwieldy. Looking back on how things were previously managed can help one gain a sense of security. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of work and routine, bringing revelations about what you need to do in order to be of service to others and your own wellbeing.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury, the planet of the mind, connects with spiritual Neptune, helping you think creatively about your future. This sort of imagination could be helpful, or toxic if you have a distorted, negative sense of self worth! Know when to tap into your fantasy world, and try to keep things constructive. Love planet Venus enters a secretive sector of your chart, encouraging you to consider your hidden desires and relationship to your unconscious mind. Venus connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter, encouraging positive self-esteem. Maybe you’ll feel called to boost other people and share the positive energy! The full moon illuminates a social and romantic sector of your chart, bringing revelations about who your friends are and how you all support one another.