Weekly Horoscope: January 22 – 28

Love planet Venus enters sensual earth sign Capricorn on Tuesday, January 23, at 3:50 AM, where it stays until February 16.

The full moon in Leo falls on Thursday, January 25, at 2:36 AM. Every year, the full moon in Leo highlights the tension between individuals and groups. Being yourself is rewarding, especially since this full moon squares off with Jupiter, the planet of luck.

A confidence boost arrives as the sun squares off with Jupiter on Saturday, January 27, at 2:18 AM. Uranus ends its retrograde at 2:35 AM, also on this day, emphasizing quirks. At 9:58 AM Mercury meets with Mars, which can mean blunt language or ambitious conversations.

Prudence and patience come as Venus connects with Saturn on Sunday, January 28, at 1:03 AM. Words are freely expressed, and some exchanges seem to come out of left field as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus at 4:06, also on January 28.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Your relationship to the public improves as love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of career and legacy. This is a positive transit for your reputation, and can bring a sense of harmony and satisfaction with your life accomplishments and your sense of purpose. The full moon in fellow fire sign Leo puts you in the mood to have fun as it illuminates the area of your chart associated with pleasure and play. You can be in a more playful and crafty mood when Mercury meets with your planetary ruler, Mars, helping you find the most effective way to express yourself. Your authority and wisdom are trusted since Venus connects with Saturn. You’re figuring out unconventional ways to make money, with Mercury in harmony with Uranus.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re feeling more consistent and grounded as your planetary ruler, Venus, enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, making it easier to express what’s important and of value to you. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of home and family, which can help you feel more secure about stuff happening at home. Family relationships are sorting themselves out and getting organized. A big step forward is taken as the sun squares off with Jupiter, pushing you to perform and succeed. Be sure to reach out to mentors or professionals who can guide you as Venus connects with wise Saturn. You’re expressing unconventional or revolutionary ideas as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Conversations are coming to a conclusion as the full moon illuminates your chat’s axis of communication. You’re having the final say, and making a rational and logical decision. You might be a little more hot-headed or quick to end or change things as your planetary ruler, Mercury, meets with Mars. This can inspire you to end or transform certain behaviors of yours that you don’t see yourself carrying into the future. You’re feeling responsible for and accountable to others and your own reputation as Venus connects with Saturn. You’re able to understand things that no one else can as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, showing you a unique perspective on serious matters.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Aquarius season is a time of change and transformation. Relationships get more intense, or your expectations of other people change. Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of relationships, which can help you get aligned with other people in terms of what each person wants and values in the relationship. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of money and personal resources, which can bring a financial chapter to a close. There’s a lot of assertive energy in your relationships as messenger Mercury meets with action planet Mars, which can heat up interpersonal conversations and make them more direct and confrontational. The planets favor something long-term and emotionally substantial as Venus connects with Saturn.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Aquarius season brings your focus to your relationships and the people who define you! The full moon in your sign is a time of bringing balance into your relationships, and seeing if your feelings match the reality of the situation. This could be a moment of realizing how you feel about relationships and certain dynamics, and by understanding what you want, and seeing your experience, you can set yourself free. There’s a move for liberation and peace as the sun squares off with Jupiter, bringing your relationships to the next level of happiness and success. Work gets weird when Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, which can give you some unexpected responsibilities to delegate or work on.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

While you’ve been so focused on your chores and responsibilities, you might have forgotten about a few things. The full moon will show you what’s been pushed aside, loose ends that need to be tied up. This can help you catch up with yourself, your sleep, and mental health. You’ll want alone time, but still feel the urge to socialize and go on dates. Your planetary ruler, Mercury, meets Mars, giving you a lot of social energy to burn. Stability and promises in relationships are favored when Venus connects with Saturn. Find your favorite ways to keep calm as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, giving this week a zippy energy.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Aquarius season is one of the most creative and enjoyable times of the year for you, Libra, with the sun transiting your chart’s house of leisure and hobbies! You’re finding ways to make your home more accommodating as your planetary ruler, Venus, enters your chart’s house of home and family. A wish comes true when the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. This could mean wish fulfillment, success, and a job well done! You’ll have more energy to start ambitious projects around the home, but make sure you have the money and manpower to actually see them through when messenger Mercury meets with action planet Mars. You’re entering a flow state when it comes to chores and work as Venus connects with Saturn.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

The full moon illuminates your chart’s axis of legacy, which can put you in the spotlight for a moment. Reflect on your feelings about what you want to do with your life, and what impact you want to make on the world. Important changes in your relationships take place, for the better, as the sun squares off with Jupiter. You understand others from a more logical perspective. You’ve got a way of expressing your passion and zest as messenger Mercury meets with your planetary ruler, Mars, giving you extra ammo—careful with that! It can really shake up your relationships and take them to unexpected places as Mars and Mercury both harmonize with Uranus.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Aquarius season shows you your city, and the people in it. Your neighbors and roommates are all going to be key players in this month’s story. The full moon illuminates your chart’s axis of communication, which finds you sharing some pretty insightful information with the world. This can be a time of publishing, or simply making your ideas more widely known. Some changes at work are unfolding as the sun squares off with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. This may also represent changes to your lifestyle or what you see as your ideal lifestyle. You’re able to tap into a more permanent and stable living situation as Venus connects with Saturn, encouraging you to find peace in an imaginary end goal.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Update your look as love planet Venus enters your sign, helping you tap into what you feel looks best on you. A mini makeover can be a good use of this transit. But what’s your budget? The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of shared resources, showing you what you have leftover after you pay taxes and debts. This might also be a full moon that brings you gifts. You have a lot to say about how to get your way as messenger Mercury meets with action planet Mars in your sign, encouraging you to fire off those hot takes. You’re still composed and graceful as Venus connects with Saturn—connecting you to a sense of consequences and commitments.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re the boss of the zodiac with the sun in your sign, dear Aquarius! Your vision for relationships is fulfilled as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of relationships, which can bring important relationships to a peak. This can materialize as a connection or fulfillment in partnerships. You’re able to make a step in the right direction as the sun squares off with Jupiter, helping you change your life direction based on what you know is right for you. Self confidence comes from a hidden source as Venus connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn. Some alone time can help you feel more like yourself.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

The sun moves through your chart’s house of solitude and seclusion, making you more mysterious for the coming weeks of Aquarius season. While you’re focusing on your mental health and parts of yourself that go under the radar, you’re still taking care of business. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of work and interpersonal responsibilities, which can bring a project or task that you’ve been working on routinely to completion! Your perspective is changing as the sun squares off with Jupiter, teaching you an important lesson about who you are and your place in the world. This aspect helps you believe in yourself, and feel protected. Friendships and connections support your goals as Venus connects with Saturn.