Weekly Horoscope: January 23 – 29

A broad scope of possibilities are imagined as the sun connects with optimistic Jupiter at 8:30 PM on Tuesday, January 24. Assertive individuals make strong team players.

Love planet Venus enters water sign Pisces, the sign of its exaltation, on Thursday, January 26, at 9:32 AM. When Venus is in Pisces, it can do its job extremely well: Art, relationships, and life’s pleasures are all channeled smoothly. This month’s first quarter moon falls on Friday, January 28, in Taurus. The first quarter moon is an eventful time of first attempts, putting us to work.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun connects with optimistic Jupiter, opening your mind when it comes to your own ability to make your dreams come true. Confidence and charm can be harnessed this week to see your goals to success. It’s a lucky time for reaching out to friends and people in your network that you want to build a future with. Love planet Venus enters a mysterious and secretive sector of your chart, putting you in tune with things that you haven’t paid attention to before. You can access more compassion for yourself and others. The first quarter moon pushes you to address money matters as you take a material step toward investing in your dreams.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun connects with lucky Jupiter, opening your mind. You can find that you have the capability of seeing things from a much wider and more worldly perspective. You can have access to more patience and acceptance now. Your planetary ruler Venus enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, bringing you some more positive feelings about your future. This begins a time for you to connect with your friends and community at large. The first quarter moon falls in your sign, pushing you to address how you can live up to your vision of yourself. Maybe you have to make a very brave, bold first move!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

After a moment of crunch time and existential feelings, Venus enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, which bears a good omen for your legacy. There is a fluidity and openness to possibilities here, which could have been a little restricted by doubts and stifling regulations before. Artistic pursuits and relationships with authorities are favored during this time. The first quarter moon falls in a secretive sector of your chart, pushing you to address something that has been lying on the back burner for too long. Maybe you feel some pressure to share a secret, or perhaps you’re the one receiving very sensitive information!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may find a way to see clearly beyond the illusion of endings as the sun connects with optimistic Jupiter, broadening your perception when it comes to boundaries. There is a faith and open-mindedness that can invite you to overcome limitations and to see what lies beyond the pale of sex, death, and taxes. Your mood can feel lighter now, too, as emo Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces, boosting hopefulness and embracing a wider perspective of love and relationships. The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, pushing you to make a change in hope of a more fulfilling future.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler, the sun, connects with optimistic Jupiter, which can boost your confidence in relationships. Conversations about hopes for the future, what you both believe in, and how to both get what you want run smoothly. Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of intimacy and transformations, which can help you tune into other people’s moods, needs, and desires. The first quarter moon falls in a public sector of your chart, pushing you to address where your relationships stand in the public eye. This can also mark a moment when collaborative visions begin to materialize in a way that is tangible.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Venus, the planet of harmony, enters your chart’s house of relationships, inviting peace and love into your interpersonal affairs. This is a good omen for all relationships, as you can fully tap into the Virgoan part of you that is blissfully generous and helpful. As Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow, repeated conversations about your friendships and romantic flings are being further clarified with more resolution. There is an advantage now, as you can have more compassion, and possibly an increased desire for connection. Relationships are running more smoothly. The first quarter moon falls in fellow earth sign Taurus, challenging you to address your own worldview: What do you ultimately serve?

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Creativity and collaboration flow as the sun connects with Jupiter, opening your mind when it comes to your relationships and how you and your lovers, friends, and collaborators can come together to create something beautiful and meaningful. Your planetary ruler Venus enters your chart’s house of work and routine, making it easy for you to get into your rituals. There is something spiritual about habits and repetition—maybe you have spiritual habits that you’re connecting with during this transit. The first quarter moon falls in a transformative and intimate sector of your chart, which can push you to address things that need to happen. Trust is being earned, and it goes both ways. How you see your relationships is changing.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

There can be a sense of optimism and hopefulness when it comes to health and wellness as the sun gently harmonizes with Jupiter, a planet of good fortune. You can have an ability to visualize your health improving, or how you can feel better and more energetic. Love planet Venus enters fellow water sign Pisces, which begins a creative and juicy period of the year. This is commonly a pleasant time for Scorpio as they can channel their creativity, sentimentality, and love for their friends, children, and lovers. The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s partnerships sector, pushing you to change the way that you see and understand other people in your life. Your relationships can change shape at this time.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun gently harmonizes with your hopeful planetary ruler Jupiter, opening your mind when it comes to understanding your desires. There is clarity and wider perspective of your friendships, love affairs, and creative pursuits. Things makes perfect sense, conversations flow with a good sense of humor, and laughter is easy to come by. Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of home and family, bringing harmony and tenderness to your private life. The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s house of work and routine, challenging you to address your lifestyle and habits. This is a time when new habits can be shaped. Branch out into a new routine, or maybe your work will ask you to step into a new pattern!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun connects with jovial Jupiter, opening your mind when it comes to how you spend money. Your private happiness and wellbeing is something that you can comfortably focus on. This transit can find you thinking about your family more playfully. Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of communication, which can give you a love for learning and expressing ideas. Take time to decorate your mind palace with the most joyful colors imaginable. The first quarter moon in fellow earth sign Taurus pushes you to change how you invest in the things that make you happy. Do you want to spend more time with your friends, lovers, or creative projects? What are you willing to pitch in?

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You can access a healthy dose of self-esteem while still staying humble as the sun in Aquarius connects with optimistic Jupiter, opening your mind when it comes to who you are and what you have authority over. You could be feeling some regal, divine vibes! Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of personal resources, which can find you relishing in the beauty and deliciousness of the material world. Aquarius’s sense of beauty and harmony is something that is otherworldly, yet inherently manifests in the physical realm—beauty is unavoidable in Aquarius’s eyes! Let it nourish you. The first quarter moon falls in your chart’s house of home and family, pushing you to address and potentially change the place you call home!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Aquarius season is a time when Pisces might just go wherever the wind takes them. Acceptance and surrender are big themes right now. As the sun connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter, you can feel more open-minded and willing to make peace with unavoidable circumstances. You may feel like Pisces season has come early as love planet Venus enters your sign, bringing you a supernatural sparkle. Your ability to value yourself, your feelings, and your desires over the coming weeks will help balance your relationships. It can also attract the right people, since what you want and what you’re in the mood for will be much clearer. The first quarter moon pushes you to clear the air, and make your opinion known.