Weekly Horoscope: January 26-February 1

This week ushers in plenty of notable cosmic events, including Uranus’ long-awaited return to direct in Taurus. As this faraway planet resumes its forward motion, notions of rebellion and innovation turn outward. The past few weeks have encouraged personal growth, and now, the stars urge you to take that action and put it to good use externally. Take this new attitude into the world, and leave it better than you found it, stargazer.

Additionally, Venus moves further into a conjunction with Neptune in Pisces throughout the week before locking into place by the weekend. Neptune is a notoriously tricky planet, encouraging imagination to the point of believing falsehoods and deception. Considering Venus’ influence over love and finances, this alignment suggests a need to keep a close watch over your resources. There’s a difference between charity and martyrdom.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The challenging square between your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, and Eris in your celestial domain continues through this week. As the former red planet slows things down and highlights potential pitfalls or fallacies in our peripheral vision, Eris offers a rebellious spirit that could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you choose to wield it. Don’t be hasty when making your decision, Aries. There is no undo button.

Uranus’ direct return toward the end of the week helps inspire new ideas for tackling the hurdles ahead. Mars retrograde’s feelings of deceleration might be frustrating, but they’re more helpful than our impatience often lets us believe. Consider what these wrong turns have been keeping you from.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, spends the week inching closer toward a conjunction with Neptune in Pisces. This celestial combination locks into place by the weekend, heightening sensitivity and setting the mood for romance, dreaming, and other pursuits of the heart. But be wary, Taurus. Neptune is notoriously tricky. Just because you really, really want something to be true doesn’t automatically make it so.

Uranus retrograde also returns direct in your celestial domain toward the end of the week, pivoting feelings of rebellion and innovation outward. Now is an ideal time for following your dreams. Just make sure you stay rooted in reality while you do. Hopefulness is an admirable quality. But if you don’t keep it in check, it can turn into delusion.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

All cosmic signs in your forecast point to significant transformation ahead. Your ruling planet, Mercury, transitions into Aquarius midweek, forming a conjunction with Pluto and the new Moon between the 28th and the 29th. This lunar phase encourages meditation on goals and conserving energy for future action. Pluto adds a keen sense of power flow to the celestial mix, revealing easier ways to get from point A to point B.

Mercury’s transit through Aquarius will usher in a highly intellectually stimulating period. Absorb all you can while it’s happening around you, Gemini. Don’t give in to the false notion that you have to make your mind up immediately. Hope for the best, but prepare yourself for the possibility that that isn’t what you expected.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Just before the Moon goes fully dark, it forms a direct opposition to Mars retrograde in Capricorn and your celestial domain, respectively. The new Moon is a restorative lunar phase, pushing us toward rest and rejuvenation rather than action and progress. Everything in the cosmos operates in a state of ebb and flow, stargazer. Allow yourself to feel both.

Midweek, your ruling celestial body forms a conjunction with Mercury and Pluto on the cusp of Aquarius. This potent alignment signals an opportunity to make major advancements and improve mental clarity. Just because you’re taking a breather doesn’t mean you need to stop paying attention, Cancer. Doing so will help ensure this period is only one of recharging, not regressing.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body spends the first part of the week in a challenging square with Haumea, a dwarf planet flying in Scorpio that influences our connection to our inner voice and instincts. Making decisions might become more difficult during this time. Don’t let these obstacles convince you that you’re running out of time, Leo. You have more wiggle room than you think. Allow yourself to breathe a bit.

The Sun forms an auspicious trine with Jupiter retrograde in Gemini by the end of the week, signaling toward new revelations and understanding. You’re not always going to know how to tackle every situation at first glance. Why shouldn’t you get equal time to learn and find your bearings?

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury transitions from a fellow Earth sign, Capricorn, to an air sign, Aquarius. Your ruling planet’s placement in an elemental match made it somewhat easier to find your footing in unstable or unfamiliar situations. But now that this communicative planet is moving into an intellectually stimulating but somewhat aloof celestial domain, it might become more difficult to express your feelings in full.

Give yourself breathing room during this time, and return that same favor to others. Mercury conjoins with Pluto on the cusp of Aquarius midweek, setting the stage for significant transformation. Don’t underestimate the ability of other people or situations to teach you invaluable lessons you wouldn’t have found on your own. No one is immune to improvement, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Makemake retrograde and Jupiter retrograde maintain their harmonious trine in your celestial domain and Gemini. This alignment promotes internal advocacy and a willingness to explore new ways of achieving that noble pursuit. Just because a bit of resistance meets you at first doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve hit a dead end, Libra. The stars urge you to look for detours before giving up on this journey altogether.

Meanwhile, Venus inches closer toward a conjunction with Neptune in Pisces before locking into place by the weekend. This potent combination can increase feelings of hopefulness and creativity in matters of love and finances, but it also poses the risk of blinding us to poor investment choices. Avoid making rash decisions during this time.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Haumea spends the first part of the week in a tense square with the Sun in your celestial domain and Aquarius, respectively. As the ego-driven Sun pushes us into new ideas, beliefs, and goals, instinctual Haumea pumps the brakes. Chasing dreams is a noble pursuit, Scorpio. But Haumea’s placement in your domain reminds you that having a plan isn’t just a formality. If you want this to be long-term, you have to think long-term.

Another notable alignment occurs midweek when your ruling planet, Pluto, conjoins with Mercury, the new Moon, and the Sun in Aquarius. Significant transformation is on the horizon, per this potent alignment. Make sure you’re not standing in your own way when it makes it to your doorstep.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet maintains two positive alignments throughout the week, including a trine with the Sun in Aquarius and Makemake in Libra. Use the energy of these fortuitous aspects while it’s here, Sagittarius. The Sun-Jupiter trine promotes the adoption of new ideas and expanding upon pre-existing beliefs. Change can be and often is a good thing. Don’t be so quick to write something off because it’s new.

The trine between Jupiter retrograde and Makemake retrograde places an emotional focus on your internal environment. This forecast seems to point toward a need to adjust the way you think about and treat yourself. You can’t expect anyone else to take up your causes with as much passion as you, stargazer.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon makes its way through your celestial domain as it spends its final moments in a waning crescent phase before entering its new Moon stage in nearby Aquarius. Emotional urges to rest, reflect, and recuperate become more pressing. Follow these desires as they arise, Capricorn. Your subconscious guides you more than you might realize.

Notably, your ruling planet, Saturn, forms a favorable sextile with the waning crescent Moon in your celestial domain and Pisces early in the week. This alignment reminds you that putting time and energy into yourself is just as crucial as putting time and energy into external pursuits. Burnout is a near guarantee as soon as you start losing sight of this delicate and critical balance.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The most notable cosmic occurrence in your forecast this week is far and away your ruling planet’s return to direct. Uranus retrograde has been pushing us to find new ways to explore hidden parts of ourselves and rebel against standards we’ve placed on ourselves with and without the coercion of others. Now that this planet is returning direct, it becomes easier to point this defiant spirit outward into worthy causes and goals.

Before its direct return around the weekend, Uranus retrograde maintains its favorable sextile with Mars retrograde. Pay close attention to what isn’t working for you, Aquarius. These mishaps and wrong turns reveal more about the solution than our pride will sometimes allow us to see.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet maintains its position in your celestial domain as nearby Venus inches closer to it. Venus and Neptune will conjoin by the end of the week, heightening emotional sensitivity, hopefulness, imagination, and creativity, particularly in matters of the heart or wallet. Tread lightly during this time, Pisces. This cosmic alignment has the potential to reap some tremendous rewards.

But for someone who tends to want to see the best in people and the worst in yourself, this celestial period becomes a bit more problematic. Don’t be so quick to take someone else’s side over your own, stargazer. You are more mentally and emotionally capable of this challenge than you’re giving yourself credit for. Proceed carefully, but still, proceed.

