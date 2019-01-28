Weekly Horoscope: January 28 – February 3

We finally get a breath of fresh air now that the January eclipses are over! With a new moon next Monday, now is the time we can more clearly witness the beginnings of a new year. Spend this week preparing for whatever new moon manifestation rituals you want to perform next week without worrying about unexpected interference from eclipses.

We can invent our own life-hacks early this week, and they will be materially supported by grounding planetary aspects. We have a burst of mental clarity as cerebral Mercury meets with the sun in Aquarius on Monday at 9:52 PM. It is a creatively re-energizing time when we find brilliant applications for scatterbrained, mad scientist logic. Practical applications of novel ideas are further supported by a connection between Saturn, the planet of structure, and Neptune, the planet of fantasy, on Thursday at 9:21 AM—this instills discipline and forges the connections to legacy that are necessary to accomplish our wildest dreams.

Rifts between innovation and tradition will be aggravated this weekend as action planet Mars squares off with power planet Pluto at 10:15 PM on Friday—a breakthrough change will occur to implement more sustainable systems (or worst-case scenario, for greed to prevail). On a smaller scale, it represents a clash between new activities and old, likely inherited, habits.

Get out and see the world this weekend! Strange beauty is everywhere as aesthetic Venus harmonizes with rebellious Uranus on Saturday at 6:40 PM, exposing us to shocking new beauty trends and freaky individuals, which helps us to expand our world view. Further exploration is encouraged by the connection between messenger Mercury and philosophical Jupiter on Sunday afternoon at 4:55 PM. This weekend’s initial impulses to do something absurd are dialed back as Venus enters traditional, grounded Capricorn at 5:30 PM.

All times EST

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Thanks to cerebral Mercury meeting the sun on Monday morning, you’re sharp as a tack early in the week, dressing, talking, and being smart. Your ability to express yourself is tremendous: Say even the most outlandish things and they’ll still make sense! You have the self-discipline to back up any truth you’ve bent in the past, as your planetary ruler Saturn harmonizes with deceptive Neptune on Thursday. This blesses you with a serious demeanor that helps you make very funny, wry jokes—at least you’ll think you’re funny. Your optimism knows no bounds on Sunday when Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter, encouraging you to spread a positive mental attitude as far as you can.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mental restlessness marks the beginning of this week, and you either find a way to make sense of it all, or head to sleep early, as cerebral Mercury meets the sun in the subconscious sector of your chart. You can only let yourself worry so much about things you can’t control. One of your dream projects sees material support on Thursday as Saturn connects with dreamy Neptune, putting you in touch with folks who can make it happen for you. Community is helpful now, because a lot of resources will be used this weekend to support your projects as action planet Mars clashes with Pluto, leaving you feeling spent. Luckily, you can be surprised by the graceful boons of generosity on Saturday when Venus, the planet of values, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

An ability to connect with your community on an intellectual level helps you navigate which resources you have and which ones you must create to support your larger career goals. Sharing your vision with your network is supported as communication planet Mercury meets the sun in Aquarius, encouraging group participation in a brainstorm. As the week draws to an end, these group discussions open the gates for a larger expansion of your core philosophy, and they hold potential for tapping into crowdfunding as well, as Mercury connects with generous Jupiter on Sunday. Conflict with people in power on or around Friday further motivates you to rely on your community for the advancement of your ideas and legacy, as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with power planet Pluto.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Conversations with your boss about idiosyncratic approaches to your career start the week, as messenger Mercury meets the sun in the fame sector of your chart. Expect discussions about a future position. As Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter on Sunday, talk about being able to provide your bosses with the revenue they need near the weekend. You surprise yourself this weekend—longing for an idealized intimacy leads to some unexpected developments as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with shocking Uranus, mobilizing you to rebel against high expectations. On Sunday, you realign your priorities as Venus enters hard-working Capricorn: studying and sharing your work with the world becomes your main interest, rather than fulfilling others’ desires.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You start the week feeling productive as your planetary ruler Mercury meets the sun, providing a supportive environment for enthusiastic mental engagement with your studies and publishing goals. Get busy so you can take advantage of scholarships and grants. As taskmaster Saturn gently harmonizes with Neptune on Thursday, your jack-of-all-trades ability to change hats can help you tap into funding. With the help of your references, you can find more support from those in power on Friday, when action planet Mars squares off with power planet Pluto. Uncanny romance flows this weekend as sweet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, leading you to finding love in the club. Collaborative efforts lead to friendship this weekend, when Mercury connects with lucky Jupiter on Sunday.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Lighthearted, rational conversations that require a lot of mental processing happen early in the week as Mercury meets the sun in your transformation sector, leading to a new understanding of someone else. Romanticized conversations about the future with meaningful material support to back it up happen on or around Thursday, when serious Saturn connects with dreamy Neptune. Some power struggles are on the horizon at work this weekend as warrior Mars squares off with power planet Pluto, so be mindful of short tempers. You shock people with your unconventional ideals about relationships when Venus harmonizes with rebellious Uranus on Saturday. On Sunday evening, sweet Venus enters your partnerships sector, bringing a pleasant sense of commitment and purpose to your relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Other people are really opening themselves up and letting you into their thought processes early in the week. As your planetary ruler, the Sun, meets with messenger Mercury, you are very attractive to people who really need to vent. So listen to their thoughts—you will be inspired and energized by their ideas, and find a sense of purpose in your interpersonal commitments. Your friends and hookups give you inspiration for new, innovative ways to have fun together, when sweet Venus harmonizes with rebellious Uranus on Saturday. It’s a playful mood—enjoy! With Mercury connecting with lucky Jupiter on Sunday, you’re creatively inspired by the conversations you’re having with your closest friends, and it helps you feel like you’re part of a group of people who truly get you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re busy early in the week as your planetary ruler Mercury meets the sun on Monday morning—your ability to clearly rationalize and process the order of your to-do list gives you a productive edge. You are empowered to follow up on romantic date ideas and make plans with your favorite people on Thursday as taskmaster Saturn connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, showing you the connections you have that can make the party happen. Your home life gets weird on Saturday and you find easy ways to account for unexpected expenses when Venus, the planet of values, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. On Sunday, sweet Venus enters the pleasure sector of your chart, beginning a period of reliable dates and sturdy creativity.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You are swarmed with exciting, imaginative ideas on Monday as cerebral Mercury meets the sun in your creativity and friendship sector. Get inspired from conversations with your inner circle—make jokes and have fun! With the help of a friend, you can cut through some red tape and make your vision board a reality on Thursday when taskmaster Saturn connects with dreamy Neptune, allowing you to make the bedroom of your dreams come to life. Power struggles at home are inevitable—changes are made to fairly implement an equal distribution of housework this weekend as warrior Mars squares off with power planet Pluto. Expressing your affection in a strange but tender way comes easily on or around Saturday as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with rebellious Uranus.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Early this week, your mind is racing with memories from your early family life and formative years, all coming together to make sense of who you are today. Keep track of the weird memories that are coming back to you, as messenger Mercury meets with the sun in your house of home and family. Some hot air lingers this weekend as your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, squares off with power planet Pluto on Friday, leading to some frustrating bureaucratic roadblocks. But a positive attitude helps you persevere as Mercury connects with Jupiter on Sunday: Get in touch with a family member or a familiar person from your past—they can provide you with an uplifting self-confidence boost.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your week starts with getting receipts in order and doing preliminary research. You’re making the necessary outlines for your master plan as messenger Mercury meets the sun in your house of communication. It’s a web of information, but you’ll be able to expand on these seemingly disjointed sketches later in the week, as Mercury makes a connection to your planetary ruler Jupiter on Sunday, which, through some second opinions, helps you see the overarching themes that bring your research together. A period of financial grace begins on Sunday as Venus, the planet of values, enters your house of personal resources, allowing you to attract more money.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Revisions to your budget happen early in the week as communication planet Mercury meets the sun in your house of personal resources, helping you re-organize your future financial plans. Whatever seemed unrealistic to you is now a material possibility, as your planetary ruler, taskmaster Saturn, connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, on Thursday, making your dreams into reality. Altercations with your roommates arrive on or around Friday as warrior Mars squares off with power planet Pluto—you come across as overly-intimidating, so make sure you’re intimidating the right people. This weekend, you feel free to live out your subconscious desires with someone you trust as sweet Venus harmonizes with rebellious Uranus on Saturday. You begin a period of accentuated beauty and grace on Sunday, when Venus enters Capricorn.

