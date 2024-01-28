Weekly Horoscope: January 29 – February 4

Destruction can be a revolutionary action as Mars harmonizes with Uranus on Monday, January 29, at 6:40 PM. There’s a strong drive to do something atypical.

Poetic expression is favored as Mercury connects with visionary Neptune on Friday, February 2, at 5:54 AM. Mercury is still in Capricorn, which can help bring concrete definition to a dreamy imagination.

Friday’s last quarter moon sees changes taking place over the weekend. There’s a determined effort to make it happen!

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re tapping into an unexpected source of motivation and influence as your planetary ruler, Mars, harmonizes with Uranus. Your own behavior might come as a shock to you, but you’re winging it in the best possible way. The adrenaline could be pretty high octane this week. You’re able to put words to impressions and feelings that usually go unspoken when messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune. This is a good time to talk about your dreams and emotional impressions. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of shared resources can reveal a change to a financial situation of yours or a partner’s.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

The month-long Aquarius season (which is about half-way finished at this point) brings you closer to realizing your legacy as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of public reputation and career. You’re expressing your beliefs and education in spectacularly new and revolutionary ways as action planet Mars harmonizes with Uranus, putting you in the position to branch out, break ground, and move into new and uncharted intellectual territories. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of relationships brings a plot twist. Information from a partner or outside source can change your mind about things or allow you to see yourself and your life’s work in a new way.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Aquarius season shows you worlds and ideas that exist beyond your own. You’re thinking outside of the box as the sun illuminates your chart’s house of higher thinking, religion, and distant travel. You’re getting a better sense of what you believe in and your general mission statement that guides and supports your life direction. You’re able to bring some definition and meaning to things that have been confusing or scattered as your planetary ruler, Mercury, connects with dreamy Neptune. Having some accountability to others can be like a map through a dream world where everything keeps getting lost. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of work and health brings some change and motion to this area of your life.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Aquarius season is a time of change as the sun moves through a transformative sector of your chart. You’re looking at the realistic details of relationships, and harsh truths about intimacy and trust. Your relationships can show you things that you didn’t even know were possible as action planet Mars harmonizes with Uranus. When you follow someone else’s lead, you can experience radical possibilities and surprise utopias. Emotional, idealistic conversations flow as messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of creativity and leisure pushes you to enjoy yourself this weekend. A successful date or gathering is in the works.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Aquarius season focuses on your relationships as the sun moves through your chart’s house of interpersonal dynamics. You can be more self aware during this transit, seeing yourself through the eyes of others. Your health and routine are changing how you show up in the world as action planet Mars harmonizes with Uranus. This can break ground in terms of your career, or who you are and the titles that you hold in the public eye. You could be carving a path and taking on a role that is extremely custom to suit you and your situation. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of home and family creates a change or a charge in this area of your life.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Aquarius season has you focused on your routine and habits. Emotional conversations flow in your relationships as your planetary ruler, Mercury, connects with dreamy Neptune. This encourages you to talk about your ideals in relationships, and impressions that you get from others, and it can be a very clarifying transit. It’s possible that you are under a false impression, and by talking about these feelings, you can discover something about your own desires and needs. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of communication supports your theory that an important conversation is happening, and you’ll be gaining more insights into how to be of service to others. You’re getting to work and making important changes to your lifestyle.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

Aquarius season helps you to focus on your personal happiness, including your sense of creative self expression as well as your sexuality and social life. You’re dealing with some changes and have to trust the process, working through a bit of unpredictability as action planet Mars harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. You’re getting to understand your ideal work situation, and how to keep your dignity while still maintaining your responsibilities in good faith as messenger Mercury connects with idealistic Neptune. Emotional, productive conversations about work and health flow. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of personal resources shows you investing in your happiness. You can figure out where to put your money, energy, and time.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Aquarius season is a restful time: You’re in the mood to chill at home or spend time with your family as the sun moves through your chart’s domestic sector. There’s a buzz, however, as your planetary ruler, Mars, harmonizes with Uranus. When out and about on the town, you can run into some pretty unexpected, colorful, and exciting characters. Your hometown or local neighborhood that you call home are places where you can make connections to people who show you new ways of understanding yourself. You’re seeing yourself in a new light as the last quarter moon falls in your sign. You’re taking action on something that is for your eyes only.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Aquarius season encourages you to connect with the people you share a city with. Your neighbors and buddies are all a part of this current chapter, which is about halfway through! You’re figuring out what to do with your stuff, and what it all means, as messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune. You’re able to find a deeper meaning or understanding of your possessions, or perhaps experiencing a sort of enlightened detachment from the material world. This week has spiritual vibes as the last quarter moon falls in a mystical and cloistered sector of your chart, which can inspire you to let go or surrender to your current situation.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Aquarius season shows you everything you have to be grateful for as the sun continues through your chart’s house of personal resources. You’re expressing your desires and libidinal energy in weird and interesting ways as action planet Mars harmonizes with Uranus, enabling you to behave in unexpected or quirky ways. You’re acting in a way that makes you feel free, or without any rules or restraints. You’re able to make sense of pretty confusing thoughts as messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune, giving you the gift of emotional self expression and the power of naming your feelings. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams pushes you to act on your vision for the future.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

With the sun in your sign, you’re focusing on yourself, staying in your own lane, and figuring yourself out. Aquarius season is about halfway through, so you’re in the thick of it. Your sense of independence and privacy is emphasized as action planet Mars harmonizes with Uranus. You’ll do whatever it takes to have your own freedom and make your own rules. You might act out or do the total opposite of what’s expected of you, if you feel like you’ve been backed into a corner. The last quarter moon in your chart’s house of career and public reputation pushes you to make a change in your public life. You’re taking a step toward the life that you are meant to be living!

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Aquarius season tunes you into life’s mysteries as the sun continues to move through a dreamy and supernatural sector of your chart. This is also a period of the year when you can unplug or find privacy and seclusion to focus on your mental health and vitality. You can talk about your plans and hopes for the future, and how you’d ideally like things to pan out, as messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune. It’s easy to talk about things in an open-ended and emotionally intelligent way. You’re having philosophical and spiritual conversations as the last quarter moon in your chart’s house of beliefs changes the narrative. This can also represent an active discussion about faraway travel, and the places you’ll end up.