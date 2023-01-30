Weekly Horoscope: January 30 – February 5

The sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 9:50 PM on Friday, February 3. How we see the world is changing, quickly and spontaneously. Perspectives are being challenged.

Love plant Venus clashes with Mars, the planet of willpower, at 10:28 PM on Saturday, February 4, pushing us to go for what we desire. The chase is on! To get what we want, we have to take action.

The full moon in Leo falls on Sunday, February 5, at 1:28 PM. This full moon is about feeling a sense of belonging and unity. Recognizing people’s individuality and respecting them for it is a big theme. This full moon clashes with Uranus, which is willing to make a bold, spontaneous statement in order to stand out for the crowd. Or perhaps it’s a plea to fit in?

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Love planet Venus clashes with Mars, your planetary ruler, pushing you to chase after your deepest desires. You can be asking questions and learning more about things that are still secret or mysterious to you. You’re exploring and digging deep into your research. You might be discovering more about yourself through your thoughts, feelings, and journals. The full moon in fellow fire sign Leo illuminates your chart’s house of creativity, pleasure, and friendships. This full moon can inspire you to connect with your inner child or even consider your own feelings about children! Perhaps you’re feeling inspired to create something spontaneously, or to take a risk on a fun night out.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, challenging your perspective on how you do or don’t fit in. Maybe you’re feeling like you want to break out of the status quo, or like you don’t want to submit to authority. Action planet Mars clashes with Venus, your planetary ruler, motivating you to really invest in the future that you desire. Where do you see yourself one year from now? You’re motivated to buy into that feeling or vision of yourself. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of home and family, which can reveal information or feelings about your past. You’re learning about your need for individuality and autonomy in your home life and private world.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Action planet Mars—which has been in your sign since August 20, and is still there—clashes with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, pushing you to pursue your ideal aesthetic. You know what vibe you want to accomplish, and now you’re chasing that wave! You might want to look out for being a little picky or fickle about what is and isn’t cool. Autonomy in how you express your thoughts is very important to you, and it’s highlighted with the full moon in your chart’s house of communication. Important conversations come to a head, and maybe you’re learning some key facts. This can reveal some information about how you need to be able to express all of your ideas, quickly and without holding back!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

This full moon illuminates your chart’s house of personal resources, which can tell you about your need for autonomy in your financial and material life. Open up your hands and let them be filled! Aquarius season is all about what’s shared, and right now you may be getting some gifts, inheritances, scholarships, or refunds. Keep your pockets open. People want to help you and invest in you, and they see the vision! How you relate to your possessions, and who you can share your things with, are all important lessons of this week’s full moon. There is a lot of mental activity associated with this full moon as it clashes with Uranus, the planet of invention. Be mindful of keeping to your habits and routines, so that you don’t feel destabilized.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler, the sun, clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, changing your perspective on autonomy and freedom in relationships. Maybe you’re able to think about the unthinkable, since you’re seeing things from a totally unique perspective. There can be a change in how you see other people, or how you see your place in relationships, as uncertainty can create pressure. The full moon in your sign highlights your own autonomy, especially in relationships to other people. Right now the axis of relationships—to yourself and others—is illuminated in your chart: How are you feeling about yourself right now? While you cannot control other people, you can always check in about how you’re feeling in the present.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mars, the planet of motivation, clashes with love planet Venus, which can inspire the urge to make a meaningful move! Maybe you’re ready to strike romance and adoration in the hearts of others—maybe it’s a special someone, or you’re creatively trying to captivate the public’s imagination! The full moon illuminates a secret sector of your chart that could find you seeing things from a totally unexpected perspective. Now you may have a piece of information or perspective that was once missing. Or maybe you want to have autonomy over how that information is shared and perceived. Perhaps you’re accepting that you cannot control how people understand, or misunderstand, information.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Action planet Mars clashes with your planetary ruler Venus, which could find you feeling friendly pressure around work, travel, and routine. You’re pushing the limits of your comfort zone, and maybe redefining how your habits and rituals feel. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, which can find you connecting with your feelings about how you have control or autonomy over your future. Maybe this calls for a celebration now that your tree is bearing fruit! This full moon can also align with a significant event in your social life or how you do—or don’t—decide to share it online. You might be ready for an overhaul of your digital footprint as the moon clashes with Uranus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The sun clashes with Uranus, which can correspond with a seemingly spontaneous vibe shift. Everyone has their quirks, which influences how relationships unfold. You’re still keeping your cards close to your chest, but ready to address the elephant in the room! Your traditional planetary ruler Mars clashes with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, motivating you to seek true intimacy and boundless connection. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of fame and public reputation, bringing your focus to your legacy and its material shape. A theme of this full moon may be how you exercise your autonomy over your career. Something you’ve been wanting to put out into the world could be ready for a royal launch!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Action planet Mars clashes with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, which can find you inspired to understand others on a more deep, emotional level. Mars in Gemini has asked you to dig deeper into questioning other people’s behaviors, but currently there are more feelings involved with Venus’s alignment! This full moon in fellow fire sign Leo illuminates your chart’s house of beliefs and higher learning, which could be a time when you are thinking about things from a greater perspective. What does the situation or the drama look like from many miles away? Or maybe you’re ready to share your words and thoughts on a greater platform. Autonomy over how your words and ideas are presented is a theme of this lunation.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

This full moon illuminates a very dark sector of your chart. This can be revelatory, shining a light on things that usually are taboo or unspoken. This might also be the end of a financial chapter. If there’s anything you’ve been meaning to get rid of, now can mark a time to do so, as this full moon is a transformative one. You could be ready to give something away… just make sure you really don’t want it anymore. The impulse is very strong as this full moon squares off with spontaneous Uranus. You can take a bare-bones attitude toward your possessions. Capricorn may know how to make good things last, and can understand that everything in the material world has an expiration date.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun clashes with Uranus, your modern planetary ruler, challenging your perspective on home and family life. You’re addressing a new and unusual way of defining your home. Over the past few years you’ve found yourself seeking stability in your private life, as Uranus has been shaking the table in your domestic sector. Now you’re seeing what needs to be addressed in order to find safety and unity despite fractures. This full moon illuminates your chart’s house of partnerships. Themes concerning autonomy in relationships come up. How are your relationships playing out, compared to your ideals and the way you see things? Your home situation is reflected in your partnerships, which can manifest on a psychological level… are you breaking patterns from childhood?

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Action planet Mars clashes with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, which is in your sign. Since August 20, 2022, Mars in your chart’s house of home and family may have brought up old dirty laundry or feelings of separation. With Venus, the planet of love and harmony, making a hard aspect to Mars, maybe it’s time that you’re smoothing over feelings of separation or nervousness with hope and serenity! It just requires a little change in your inner perspective, or perhaps you have to do something outwardly—all Pisces are different! The full moon falls in your chart’s house of work and routine, inspiring you to find autonomy in how you spend all hours of your day. Maybe an important work project is coming to a close or you’re learning about your health and vitality.