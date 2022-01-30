Weekly Horoscope: January 31 – February 6

The new moon in Aquarius falls on the first of the month at 12:46 AM—it’s nice to start a month with a new lunar cycle! This is a time to tap into what makes you special and to accept your idiosyncrasies. Be comfortable with being different. This new moon squares off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, and uncertainty can generate some unexpected events!

Mercury retrograde ends on Thursday, February 3, at 11:12 PM: As the planet of communication stands still in the sky, there can be intensified delays and hold-ups. Before it moves forward again, it pauses. There’s unstoppable optimism and synergistic collaboration as action planet Mars connects with generous Jupiter on Friday, February 4, at 8:37 AM. It’s a boisterous energy! Whatever limitations are clearly seen and respected as the sun meets serious Saturn, also on Friday, at 2:04 PM. Idealism and order can thaw out any doubts.

All times ET.

Aries horoscope for January 31 – February 6

The new moon falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, giving you a fresh perspective on your objectives. Talking with your community about your vision for the future can generate new, exciting ideas. It can get political. You might feel a strong urge to invest money or time into your future in the face of uncertainty. Ultimately it should feel good! Mercury retrograde ends in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, giving you a moment to pause before moving forward with all these exciting ideas you want to share with the public. Your planetary ruler Mars connects with generous Jupiter, giving you plenty of fuel to burn. There is an underlying confidence that gives you the courage to persevere.

Taurus horoscope for January 31 – February 6

The new moon falls in your chart’s fame and public reputation sector, giving you a moment to invite new energy into your career and legacy. Allow yourself to be weird and stand out in your own graceful way, Taurus. Authenticity cannot be replicated, and it gives you the upper hand. The sun, the planet of light, meets with Saturn, the planet of darkness: This can be an illuminating moment around all of the things that you fear or worry about when it comes to your reputation and legacy. With self-assurance and a strong foundation, you can beat all self-doubts and symptoms of imposter syndrome. You can take your sense of caution and integrate it positively into your mind, rather than letting it eat away at your soul!

Gemini horoscope for January 31 – February 6

The new moon in fellow air sign Aquarius falls in an intellectual sector of your chart, creating new questions and maps in your mind. There are new territories for you to explore, both theoretically and physically! There can be some mental restlessness and uncertainty, so give yourself something solid to hold onto. Conversations with close friends, roommates, or siblings can bring you a sense of reassurance. Your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde in a mysterious sector of your chart, which can tickle a part of your brain that is curious about things that are hard to reach. Questions about intimacy and sharing weigh heavier. Action planet Mars connects with Jupiter, giving you some money or resources to burn—there is an investment in your legacy.

Cancer horoscope for January 31 – February 6

The new moon falls in a dark and mysterious sector of your chart, dear Cancer, asking you to find comfort in trust and intimacy. There can be a tendency to focus on what other people have, which might motivate you to find a way to settle the score. The way the new moon shows up for you might not be as deep or emotional as jealousy; you might simply be settling a debt! The planet of communication, Mercury, ends its retrograde in your chart’s partnership sector, bringing a shared conversations about commitments to a pause. Action planet Mars connects with generous Jupiter and you are able to take commitments to great distances.

Leo horoscope for January 31 – February 6

The new moon in your chart’s relationship sector renews your interpersonal affairs. You can find a new sense of respect for your partners, or even feel empowered to no longer seek their approval. A lesson of Aquarius season is that the only approval that anyone needs is from themself. There is a tension between needing security or commitment in relationships and wanting total freedom, and this tension sparks a totally unique change. The sun meets with Saturn, the planet of boundaries and consequences, in your chart’s relationship sector, showing you the truth about the responsibilities that are shared between two people. This can bring a sense of relief as certain shadowy doubts or fears are brought to light, inspiring you to begin working toward a long-term solution.

Virgo horoscope for January 31 – February 6

Reassess your daily priorities as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of routines and rituals. This is a time for you to consider your daily habits and how to welcome new ones that will make you feel more like yourself. You can be inspired to incorporate something intellectually stimulating into your daily practice that breaks up the monotony of your commitments. Your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, ends its retrograde in fellow earth sign Capricorn, bringing you a moment to think about friendships, dating, and power dynamics in your social life. There is a lot of lust and libido to exalt as action planet Mars connects with Jupiter, giving you fuel to chase after the thing that gets you going.

Libra horoscope for January 31 – February 6

The new moon in fellow air sign Aquarius asks you to look out the window and get inspired! This is a time for you to try new aesthetics, or to be the person who sets up the invitations. You’re keen on trying something different in your social life, but this could be inspired by insecurities rooted in “what-ifs.” Whatever happens, be sure it’s because it would make you happy! Mercury ends its retrograde in a personal and domestic sector of your chart, and issues around your home and family life seem to stand still! Mars connects with expansive Jupiter, giving you energy to address your laundry list of chores and go above and beyond at work.

Scorpio horoscope for January 31 – February 6

Aquarius season is a restful time, and this new moon is especially cozy. The new moon falls in a private sector of your chart that deals with home and family matters. This can be a moment when you pause and contemplate your childhood, or just set an intention to make your home life more peaceful. There can be some new things beginning in order to create some sort of order in your relationships, too. Your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, gently connects with Jupiter, bringing you the wit and strategy to make the party last forever. You’re getting to know more about inter-generational weight and responsibilities as the sun meets with Saturn in a familial sector of your chart. This may shed light on heavy family topics or fears from childhood.

Sagittarius horoscope for January 31 – February 6

Take some time to quiet your mind, Sagittarius. The new moon falls in a cerebral sector of your chart, bringing a moment of silence to reflect on your own inner world and thoughts. Use this time to get inspired by your internal dialogue. Since this new moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of invention, strange, genius ideas are bound to strike in the dark. You can wiggle your way out of any tricky mindset once you find stability in your beliefs and moral grounding. Action planet Mars gently connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter, and you’re investing in your private, inner world with force and intention. There is a push toward creating a home base that exceeds anything you can imagine.

Capricorn horoscope for January 31 – February 6

A new financial cycle is set off with the new moon in your chart’s house of personal resources. Use the quiet time of the new moon to reassess the value of your most precious resources. You can raise your rates, decide to start saving more carefully, or finally cave in and invest in something you’ve been thinking about for too long. Communication planet Mercury ends its retrograde in your sign, Capricorn, which could find you sitting in the waiting room. Remember to keep your patience! Mars connects with Jupiter, bringing you to places you didn’t think were possible. You’re pushing into impressive spaces! The sun meets your planetary ruler, serious Saturn, showing you how you can be a little more generous, or how being a miser has paid off.

Aquarius horoscope for January 31 – February 6

The new moon in your sign brings a moment of silence to evaluate your life. During a new moon the sky is dark and it’s an emotionally uncertain time. What you can be certain of is your own ability to contain and stand by yourself. Self respect, preservation, and revitalization are all themes at this time. The sun meets your planetary ruler Saturn, giving you a sense of order and purpose. This is a time for you to melt away things that feel heavy, bringing truth and light to the baggage that you have been carrying around. This can give you a renewed sense of personal responsibility…or maybe it’s time you confront monsters in the closet!

Pisces horoscope for January 31 – February 6

The new moon falls in a quiet, secretive sector of your chart: This is a time for you to evaluate your private thoughts, and give yourself alone time to rest and reflect. Surrender is a key word. This new moon can be a moment of uncertainty and possibly loneliness, but these blues can be beat with self care rituals. By reminding yourself, every day, that you are a source of truth, you can combat doubts. Prayer or meditation can be extra rewarding now. You are invigorated as action planet Mars connects with your planetary ruler Jupiter, throwing a match on the gas! There is a lot of motivation to chase after your goals and reach your next level.

