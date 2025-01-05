Weekly Horoscope: January 5-11

This week ushers in a series of notable cosmic shifts, bringing with it feelings of flux, transition, and, at times, uncertainty. First, Mercury transitions from Sagittarius and Capricorn, focusing our communication styles and bringing a sense of practicality to our thinking. Meanwhile, Mars retrograde crosses from Leo to Cancer, indicating decreased emotional energy or stalls in relationships. It might become more difficult to express your feelings.

The dwarf planet Eris returns direct after a lengthy retrograde period in Aries, shifting our sense of rebellion and rule-breaking outward. Whereas Eris retrograde encouraged us to push back against our internal beliefs and expectations, this dwarf planet’s direct motion calls us to do the same externally. Finally, Venus completes its transition from Aquarius to Pisces early in the week, heightening intuition and sensitivity in areas of love and finance.

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars retrograde, breaks free from its direct opposition to Pluto as it transitions from Leo to Cancer. Mars’ influence over energy levels and motivation shifts to a more emotional state compared to the social focus it held whilst in Leo. Emotional conflict might feel insurmountable right now, but remember that this is just a feeling. Take some time to rest before facing these issues. This isn’t impossible.

As Mars transitions into Cancer, it also forms a harmonious trine with Neptune, further strengthening the silver lining to be found in your current situation. Perhaps the reason things seem impossible right now is that you’ve confined your way of thinking to inside your comfort zone. Start exploring elsewhere, Aries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus completes its transition from Aquarius to Pisces this week, heightening sensitivity in areas of love and finance. While this can be a fortuitous cosmic alignment, a square between your ruling planet and Jupiter retrograde suggests potential conflict ahead. As Jupiter encourages you to explore new perspectives and possibilities, Venus’ placement in Pisces can lead to over-sentimentality and over-romanticizing areas of your life that could use improving.

Be wary of growing too comfortable in any one spot, Taurus. The universe constantly operates in states of ebb and flow, and so do you. Staying light on your feet will keep you resilient during times when these transitions feel especially jarring. It’s better to hop on the train than stubbornly stand on the tracks.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn this week, lending a more pragmatic energy to our communication styles and ways of thinking. Your ruling planet in Capricorn provides the ideal environment to accomplish (or even plan) your goals to the best of your ability. Make sure you find the time to capitalize on this opportunity while it’s here, Gemini. This cosmic boost won’t stick around forever.

The cosmos suggests you pay close attention to internal cues to guide you. As Mercury moves into Capricorn, it forms a favorable sextile with Haumea, strengthening your conscious connection to your intuition and instincts. You are better prepared to handle these challenges than you give yourself credit for. Keep putting one foot in front of the other.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your celestial alignment indicates major emotional shake-ups are ahead, Cancer. Start steeling your nerves now. Early in the week, the first-quarter Moon conjoins with Chiron under Aries, increasing awareness of past hurt and fears. Old wounds might feel like they’re being poked open as current situations reflect what’s already happened to you before. The only difference, stargazer, is that you’re wiser now.

Even if it might not feel like it, the hindsight you gained from your past is a form of invaluable wisdom. A second lunar conjunction, this time with Jupiter retrograde, closes out the week. This potent celestial combination in Gemini prioritizes novel ways of thinking. It’s time to expand and fortify your internal environment.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Sometimes, the universe prefers to dole out its lessons using a healthy dose of tough love, and this week appears to be one of those times. Your ruling celestial body, the Sun, spends most of the week in a relatively positive sextile with Saturn. A favorable but inactive aspect, this alignment suggests a pervasive sense of responsibility, duty, or obligation throughout the week. Your plate might feel especially full right now.

By the end of the week, the Sun creates two corresponding squares with Eris and Chiron in Aries. This alignment is more blatantly challenging, suggesting conflict between your sense of self and your past. Remember, Leo: your past mistakes don’t define you the way your pride would like you to believe.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, crosses from Sagittarius to Capricorn this week. Consequently, your communication styles and ways of thinking will grow more pragmatic, focused, and disciplined. While this can certainly be a positive, there are potential pitfalls to look out for. Namely, the stars encourage you to keep your heart and mind open to others’ feelings, even if they don’t seem logical.

Just because you’re not feeling sentimental doesn’t mean other people aren’t. There’s no good reason to exacerbate someone’s grief just because you don’t want to deal with it, Virgo. It’s true that others’ emotional well-being isn’t your responsibility to manage. But it isn’t yours to manipulate or disaffect either, Virgo. Make sure you don’t burn the bridge you’re standing on.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus fully crosses into Pisces from Aquarius early in the week, where it will stay for the remainder of the month. Your ruling planet’s placement in Pisces increases emotional and financial sensitivity, which can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you use this cosmic energy. Following your intuition can be beneficial. However, it’s not a guarantee. When your intuition misleads you, it can lead to more conflict.

The potential for mishaps and conflict seems to be emphasized by Venus’ challenging square with Jupiter retrograde, which locks into place toward the end of the week. Jupiter will reveal beliefs and ideas that you might not have considered previously. Be careful not to hurt yourself clinging to old ideas, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s ongoing square with Mars retrograde finally wanes, alleviating some of the red planet’s influence on your daily life. As Mars moves backward into Cancer, it releases your ruling planet from its low-energy, apathetic grip. The way forward is beginning to clear ahead of you, Scorpio. Meanwhile, a favorable sextile with Mercury and Haumea under Capricorn and your ruling sign helps things along by increasing your conscious connection to your inner voice.

You can choose to put on a front for everyone else if you must. But why bother doing that with yourself? You are the only person from whom you can expect total authenticity. Don’t cheat yourself of this security by trying to convince yourself of something you don’t really believe.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde spends most of the week in two contrasting alignments. The first is a harmonious trine with Makemake. The second is a challenging square with Venus. Considering Makemake’s influence over how we give back to others and our community and Venus’ governance over love and finances, this cosmic alignment seems to warn against spending outside of your means.

This overspending can manifest in a literal financial sense. But it can also appear as emotional, mental, or physical spending that can be just as harmful. Listen to your body and spirit, Sagittarius. You’ll know if you’re nearing your breaking point. And while flirting with that boundary might feel brave, it really isn’t. Taking care of yourself takes courage, not self-destructing.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, starts the week in a brief but potent conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon in Pisces. Meanwhile, the former celestial body maintains a favorable sextile with the Sun. These cosmic alignments place discipline and responsibility at the forefront of your mind this week, encouraging you to assess your list of priorities. Is the order still sufficient, or does something need to change?

The square between Saturn and Jupiter retrograde isn’t as strong as in previous weeks, but its effects are still tangible from our earthly vantage point. Keep your mind open to new ideas and beliefs, Capricorn. Not everyone gets it right one hundred percent of the time, not even you.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Sun locks into a harmonious trine with your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, by the end of the week in Capricorn and Taurus, respectively. Two earth-ruled domains, this alignment brings a calming, grounding energy that can be especially useful for someone as airy and indecisive as you, Aquarius. As your ruling planet urges you to tap into parts of yourself that you’ve avoided or kept hidden, this cosmic alignment gently suggests that maybe those parts have to do with responsibility or discipline.

As fun as flowing through life might feel now, you aren’t doing your future self any favors by maintaining such a short-sighted perspective. Now is an ideal time to start seriously considering what it is you hope to accomplish this year.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The week begins with your ruling planet, Neptune, passing through a brief but powerful conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon while it flies in a tense square with Mercury. The latter alignment poses the most risk of conflict. Mercury’s domain over communication and intellect directly clashes with your ruling planet’s romanticism and dreaminess. Indeed, it might be time to start making your descent from your lofty place above the clouds.

The conjunction between Neptune and the Moon is less arduous but still has the potential to swing from one extreme to the other. Entertaining your imagination can be a useful exercise. However, the process becomes less beneficial once you start confusing these fantasies with reality, Pisces.

