Weekly Horoscope: January 8 – 14

Look out for misunderstandings as Mercury clashes with dreamy Neptune on Monday, January 8, at 8:24 PM. Details are forgotten or biases clash.

Free thinking flows as the sun harmonizes with revolutionary Uranus on Tuesday, January 10, at 7:07 PM. Unconventional or inconvenient circumstances lead to ingenuity. Progress toward long-term goals is made as action planet Mars connects with Saturn, also on Tuesday, at 9:39 PM.

The new moon in grounded earth sign Capricorn falls on Thursday, January 11, at 6:57 AM. The new moon in Capricorn is interested in history, relics, and ancestry. This new moon harmonizes with Uranus, which can represent emotional ups and downs, or radical new beginnings! Uncertainty means anything can happen.

Ambitions are high as action planet Mars harmonizes with Jupiter on Friday, January 12, at 7:41 AM; progress is made.

Mercury re-enters Capricorn on Saturday, January 13, at 9:49 PM, where it was at the beginning of December. After some reconsideration, conversations and exchanges move forward with more data and insight.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re finding new and revolutionary ways to support yourself financially as the sun harmonizes with inventive Uranus. Progress is made as your planetary ruler Mars connects with Saturn, helping you overcome shortcomings or hidden challenges. The new moon in your chart’s house of career and legacy brings a new start to how you show up in the world. Who you can be in this lifetime is evolving due to modernization and technological innovation, making new futures possible and opening you up to radical potentials. Optimism and confidence are boosted when Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, giving extra mileage to reach new heights.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You are sharing your radical ideas with the world as the sun harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion and revolution. Your unique experiences allow you to develop your life’s philosophy, and act as a teacher. This new moon, ask yourself questions to explore: What don’t you know, and what do you want to find out? Where do you have to look, what books do you need to read, in order to answer these questions? Your horizons are broadening, and your wisdom is growing. Your drive for knowledge and greater understanding is effortless as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, providing endless mileage to pursue your curiosities.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Interpersonal misunderstandings are resurfacing as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with dreamy Neptune, obscuring details, blurring lines, and making it hard to get facts straight. This is a recurring conversation: Mercury has squared off with Neptune twice since late November. People are repeatedly baffled, duped, and want answers, but it might be hard to explain yourself with emotions and cultural zeitgeists in the way. This new moon is transformative, falling in your chart’s house of death and rebirth. You can be more sensitive to other people’s needs or your own feelings of entitlement. Conversations about intimacy, trust, and boundaries become more solid as Mercury re-enters Capricorn.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

There’s a sense of exciting new potential! Your relationships give you a feeling that anything is possible as the sun harmonizes with Uranus. There are ways to make things happen that you didn’t even realize were possible. The new moon falls in your chart’s house of relationships, representing a new relationship or a new dynamic in your existing relationships. Network and mingle with people online or at a party that you wouldn’t normally attend. You’re attracting or provoking others with your success and popularity as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter. Mercury re-enters your chart’s house of relationships, solidifying and finalizing conversations that have been going back and forth since November.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You show up in the world in a very unique way, and are defying what is possible. You are living proof that anything can happen as the sun harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of invention. Your attitude and determination give you the strength to overcome life’s ups and downs. The new moon in your chart’s house of work and routine brings a new start. Consider which small habits you’d like to dedicate yourself to—these can build to something great over a long period of time. This new moon in Capricorn has staying power. You have extra mileage to get your work done and to accomplish greatness as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

This post-Mercury retrograde period is getting you back on track. Even though you’ve gathered information, there are still questions. Your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with dreamy Neptune, stirring emotional and philosophical conversations in your relationships. The new moon in your chart’s house of leisure brings a new start in your creative and social lives. This can mean new friends, new dates, or new hobbies. A new period or dynamic in your social life begins. Mercury re-enters your chart’s social sector, so you might be remembering missed connections, and picking up where you left off with friends or people you wanted to hang out with, but never got the chance to.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re figuring out how to make peace with other people’s quirks as the sun harmonizes with Uranus. Your own sense of inner calm and stability can help bring logic and organization into other people’s lives. Or you have to answer to absurdity or anxiety with firm boundaries. The new moon in your chart’s house of home and family brings a new beginning to your domestic life. It feels like a fresh start. There’s motivation to transform your life and your relationships for the better as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, bringing extra faith that what’s being done is for the best. Conversations from early December resolve as Mercury re-enters your chart’s domestic sector.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You can’t control what’s going on in other people’s lives, but you can definitely control how you respond. Your ability to see absurdity and instability with logic and reason is effortless as the sun harmonizes with Uranus. You can move toward security and certainty as your planetary ruler Mars connects with Saturn, helping you make progress on tedious creative or social objectives. The new moon in your chart’s house of communication brings a fresh take. New agreements and discussions are unfolding. Maybe a new writing project or project related to developing your skills can begin! Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, giving extra mileage in your relationships. You’re hopeful in how things are developing.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re changing your mind based on different impressions. Try to keep things open-ended. It’s hard to make exact measurements or assessments as Mercury clashes with dreamy Neptune, obscuring details. This might play out as questioning yourself or your beliefs, or changing your mind. The new moon in your chart’s house of personal resources brings a new start to your finances. This can be a helpful time to sort out your budget for the year ahead, or figure out your financial goals. Mars harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, giving you extra motivation to perform your work and other chores.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun harmonizes with Uranus, showing you a modern way of understanding yourself. You’re able to find ways to make your social life work for you. You’re moving forward with promises you’ve made yourself as Mars connects with your planetary ruler Saturn, getting you moving. The new moon in your sign presents a fresh start. How you see and treat yourself can change how you relate to others, and bring new beginnings in your relationships, as well. There’s fun to be had as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you extra mileage to enjoy your friendships and passions. Mercury re-enters your sign with more information for self assurance and confirmation.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Capricorn season connects you to your own need for alone time and seclusion. In your solitude, you can come to brilliant discoveries as the sun harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of invention, showing you new, avant-garde angles. You’re figuring out how to work toward a way to support yourself as Mars connects with your planetary ruler, Saturn. You might be able to pursue methods of passive income. The new moon can help you prioritize your mental health and wellness, and uncover your own deepest secrets. Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, giving extra mileage and motivation to improve your private and interior life.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re moving forward with fresh takes on what you’ve learned now that Mercury is no longer retrograde. You might have trouble explaining yourself or making your perspective clear as Mercury clashes with dreamy Neptune, obscuring details and stirring up misunderstandings. Some people don’t understand your vibe right now, and you might be trying to clarify something that can’t be explained with words. New dreams for the future are conceived during the new moon, which presents radical new possibilities. New friendships, clubs, or group chats can inspire you. Your social battery is supercharged as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, giving extra mileage to connect and chat with friends.