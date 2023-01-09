Weekly Horoscope: January 9 – 15

Love planet Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars on Monday, January 9, at 10:21 AM, energizing us to realize our desires and passions. Conversations and intellectual pursuits are lively and animated. Things are making sense!

There can be a slow feeling as Mars, the planet of fuel and motivation, slows down to end its retrograde on Thursday, January 12, at 3:56 PM. This could be a good opportunity for a time-out to catch our breath, taking a short pause.

Imaginative thinking flows as the sun gently connects with dreamy Neptune at 9:11 AM on Friday, January 13. Visualization is strong—this is a fantastic moment for crafting vision boards! Exciting shake-ups arrive as Venus clashes with revolutionary Uranus at 8:21 AM on Saturday, January 14. Independence and spontaneity motivate relationships to adapt and evolve.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your eyes are on the prize as Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Mars. You have a sense of peace with the way things are going, as you’re on your way to success. You might not be striking as quickly as your hotblooded Mars-ruled sign may like, as your planetary ruler Mars ends its retrograde. You are going to need to take a moment to think twice about what you’re doing, or maybe find a friend to help make your dreams a reality! As the sun connects with dreamy Neptune, you’re doing a great job at making your wishes come true. If you can dream it, you can be it. This can also be a useful time to interpret or rationalize your dreams!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re making money moves as your planetary ruler, Venus, harmonizes with action planet Mars. You’re investing in your career and public image, which could look like paying for a new web domain or pruning your digital footprint. It’s running smoothly, but slowly, as Mars ends its retrograde; there are some speed bumps when it comes to financial matters. This might be a moment when you can pause and reconsider the last few months of spending and saving. How would you like to move forward now that Mars, too, is moving forward from here on out? You might be ready to do something unexpected as Venus clashes with rebellious Uranus, inspiring you to try something different, or to surprise everyone!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re sharing your creative vision with the world as Venus, the planet of beauty, harmonizes with action planet Mars. You can do whatever you want, and not hurt anyone along the way. You’re smoothing over cracks or rough edges. As Mars ends its retrograde in your sign, you could be feeling like you need a time out. See if you can squeeze some recovery time in this week in order to avoid burnout or a lack of motivation. A pause to reconsider your strategy is in order. As the sun gently connects with dreamy Neptune, you’re extra sensitive to other people’s ideas. You might even take them on as your own! You’re absorbent and inspired—put it to good use.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

It’s like you’re standing still in the middle of a very busy central train station, with a flurry of commuters dodging you, spilling coffee on their suits with one hand and looking at their phone with the other. As Mars retrograde ends, you can find your peace and stillness within the nervous buzz that swirls around you. While everyone else is pressed, you can remember it’s situational, accepting the circumstances as you wait for the next train. It’s not your fault that it was canceled. You couldn’t rush if you tried! As the sun gently connects with dreamy Neptune, you can be romantically minded. Daydreaming about other people can be a beautiful thing, as long as there’s hope.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

There’s a lot of buzz when it comes to discussing your future plans as love planet Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars. You can make your vision and ideas known without being too forceful—and your partner in crime is likely on the same page, too! You might need to simplify as Mars retrograde ends, which could find you reckoning with having too much going on at once. You’re ready to delegate tasks to other people on your team rather than doing it all yourself. Take it one step at a time. People have a different energy level as Mars stations! As Venus clashes with Uranus, independence and spontaneity become things that you value in relationships. Maybe you’re welcoming something completely different.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Take a moment to breathe! Mars, the planet of willpower and force, takes a break and pauses in the sky, and you can also take a minute to pause. Have a look around. Where do you currently stand? If you stopped today, what would you leave behind? This is a fork in the road where you can embark on a different direction. The options are endless, but ultimately they lead toward the same endpoint: your sense of accomplishment and a job well done! As the sun connects with dreamy Neptune, you may feel inspired by your friendships and romantic relationships alike. This is a time for deep connection and getting to know each other on a soul level.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Where do you want to go? As your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars, you’re able to move forward with your ideas about art, love, and friendship. You might need a second to recalibrate as Mars retrograde ends, asking you to take a break on a distant journey, either through academia or across another great distance. You’re currently on a long distance marathon and might need to take a time out to stretch and rehydrate. Flexibility will take you far! As the sun connects with dreamy Neptune, bring your awareness to your health in a way that helps you protect your vulnerable spots. You understand what your body is sensitive to and what it needs in order to feel more vital.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Changes and endings are resolving smoothly as you transition into a new phase. It’s been a long journey, and it just keeps going! As love planet Venus harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mars, endings are seamlessly transitioning into new beginnings. There’s a spoonful of sugar helping you accept harsh medicine. As optimistic as you can be, this may also be an emotional time. As Mars retrograde ends, you might be ready to separate yourself from other people’s problems. While you’re able to help, you could also feel empowered to know what is not in your control. Look out for an urge toward independence and a change in relationship dynamics as Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of revolution.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The way that your relationships are behaving change as action planet Mars ends its retrograde in your chart’s partnerships sector. Mars is the planet of libido, and it’s currently sitting still. To drum up a lust for life, or a lust for others, perhaps there needs to be a different approach. The same song and dance might not be cutting it right now. You may not be able to understand the direction that other people want to take, but they’re also figuring it out. Patience, flexibility, and an ability to see the big picture will serve you well at this time! As the sun connects with dreamy Neptune you can heal and calm yourself with your trusty comfort item.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

If there are too many cooks in the kitchen, it can take longer to make a soup. As action planet Mars ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of work, health, and routine, you might need to simplify your recipe, or your “kitchen” in order to get the most nutritious “soup.” Mars is the planet of willpower. This is a time to reconsider what you really want out of your work and lifestyle. There’s a change in how you do your job, and maybe you’re ready to get a friend or colleague involved, too, to open your life up to more options. As the sun connects with Neptune you can divine some psychic, intuitive messages! Work your magic.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Even though Capricorn season is a reclusive time for Aquarius, your intellectual wheels are greased as love planet Venus harmonizes with action planet Mars. This can mark a creative, flirtatious, or even social time for you! You can express your feelings in a new or unexpected way. As Mars retrograde ends, you’ll be able to share your desires in a more forward way as well. You’re taking a moment to understand the pleasures that you seek. Matters of sexuality can be considered. As Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, your behavior and appearance may be surprising! You can be more willing to experiment with your fashion, but maybe consider asking for a second opinion before committing to anything permanent.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The way that home and family behave changes for Pisces as Mars retrograde ends. As Mars stops in the sky, there is static or silence that allows you to acknowledge underlying sensations. You can be digging deeply these days, and now you’re preparing to come back around, out of the dirt, holding the keys that you’ve excavated from your archaeological quest! As the sun connects with your modern planetary ruler, Neptune, you can sense your magic, clearly. This is a time for you to get creative when it comes to accomplishing your goals. You can find a way to fit into any story. More than slipping into the narrative like a fish, you add to it, like a sparkly charm.