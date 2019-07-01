Weekly Horoscope: July 1 – 7

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

There’s a big shift underway as two inner planets change signs: A solar eclipse brings about irreversible changes, and Mercury retrograde gives us space to mentally process everything that’s happening.



Action planet Mars moves into vibrant Leo on July 1. Mars in Leo encourages us to have pride in ourselves and our actions, as there is an impulse to move with the truth. There’s a drive to do things that are popular, as well—Leo loves the attention!

There’s a new moon solar eclipse in Cancer on July 2. A solar eclipse is not your average new moon—it’s super-charged! Be an active listener and pay attention to the doors that are opening and closing.

Eclipses are a chaotic force of astrological nature, so it’s best to follow Annabel Gat’s word and avoid manifestation rituals. Your path appears naturally. Don’t spend your precious energy trying to actively force your will against fate (unless you truly object, in which case, that must be your calling).

The July 2 eclipse gently harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, so there’s no telling what sort of strangeness this lunation holds! With the help of family and friends, a revolutionary shift is possible.

Venus, the planet of love, money, and beauty, enters comforting Cancer on July 3. The love language of Venus in Cancer is nurturing and affection shown in a paternal, protective way. Venus in Cancer may have its guard up, but once it’s down, love is precious and unconditional. As far as aesthetics go, Venus in Cancer is a tchotchke collector, because everything has sentimental value.

Mercury retrograde begins on July 7, the fifth planetary retrograde this month! It’s a summer vacation type of vibe. During retrograde, planets take a rest from doing their normal job, and so should we. It’s not a time to push hard against the grain—especially during the eclipses. Be receptive and patient; everything makes more sense in time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The new moon solar eclipse in Cancer on 2 July hits a hard reset button on your life, pushing you along your path in ways that you could never have imagined! An eclipse is a force of nature, and so are you, dear Cancer. If your energy is low, take the time to sit back and plot. This supercharged fresh start is something you’ll be feeling until 2020. Listen to yourself. As Venus enters your sign, understand, accept, and nurture your desires. Take care of your body and everything that supports it. Infamous Mercury retrograde strikes this week, running through your house of material possessions. Things seem fragile and breakable, but they’re simply repairable, replaceable objects.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You are the zodiac’s most popular kid in school, but get in touch with your inner weirdo, dear Leo. The new moon eclipse puts you in touch with the things that make you special, your hidden depths and idiosyncrasies. As the moon gently connects with inventive Uranus, discover how experimenting with these quirks can make you stand out and receive more life-affirming attention. Action planet Mars moves into Leo on Monday, and this gives you more strength to assert yourself. You have a lot of energy to be seen and heard. Mercury retrograde begins Sunday, helping you understand your place in the world. This week gives you an enriched perspective on where you stand, and what makes your message special.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Tap into your intuition as Mars in Leo pushes you to be guided by a hidden impulse. The new moon eclipse shuts and opens doors for your relationship to your community, Virgo. The people that come into or leave your life as friends or benefactors are meant to lead you along your path. Embrace your most experimental beliefs. Look for people who can accept and understand things that others may find radical. Your planetary ruler Mercury begins its retrograde journey through your house of seclusion, asking you to take some time to embody the hermit tarot card. Take some alone time to seek your truth. Let the motion of the world move around you as you understand your place and purpose.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You are falling into line according to your professional rebrand of destiny. The new moon eclipse in your house of career pushes you to a point of visibility and fame, where you can really perform and show the world how caring and artistic you are. The eclipses in Cancer—and Cancer season in general—relates to recognition and the things that you’re famous for. Your planetary ruler Venus moves into Cancer, helping you be recognized and valued for your achievements and well-connectedness. You can really charm authority figures now, Libra! This Mercury retrograde, beginning Sunday, brings old friends and colleagues into your life. You’re popular and in high demand! You have every right to be choosy.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You are redefining your beliefs and understanding of the world. The new moon solar eclipse occurs in your house of higher learning and distant travels, initiating a fated broadening of your horizons. You are asked by some divine force to share your ideas from a place of love and vulnerability. After some deep interpersonal understanding of your over-intellectualized values, you can emerge from the ashes ready to move on to bigger things as Venus moves into Cancer. You can learn a lot about yourself through an understanding of the lessons that you teach other people. Lead by example, Scorpio, and explore far beyond yourself and your feelings. Mercury retrograde will bring past career opportunities back into your inbox.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re going through some major changes, dear centaur. The solar eclipse in Cancer is a divine force of transformative nature. You are redefining what you feel you need in order to be seen and valued by others. Unconditional love is a more sustainable asset than money. Important conversations about relationships wrap up as Venus, the planet of love and values, leaves your house of partnerships for the house of intimacy and transformation! As Venus changes signs, you transform your values concerning relationships in order to take things to the next step. Love aside, this is also a time to assess shared values when it comes to money. As Mercury retrograde moves through your house of distant travels and teaching, review the message you want to share with the world.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The new moon solar eclipse marks a new chapter in your relationships, forcing you to reckon with the ways in which you find nurturing in relationships. Your expectations and feelings are present, so listen to them as you put all your cards on the table. Venus, the planet of love and money enters your house of relationships, bringing more sparkle to your interpersonal commitments. You’re in a loving, caring place and can attract those values in others as well. Infamous Mercury retrograde begins on Sunday, traveling through your house of intimacy and transformation. This is a time to review the ideas you share with other people, and on a more boring note, to look over some tax documents.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You have a lot more energy and strength when it comes to your relationships as action planet Mars moves into vibrant Leo. Mars can be aggressive, and as it spends time in Leo, others will actively pursue you! Monday is pretty hot, but come Tuesday, you’re more focused on getting your to-do list done than you are making out. On Tuesday, the planet of love and beauty, Venus, moves into Cancer, making all the hard work you’ve been putting in easier. Mercury retrograde, beginning Sunday, will usher in people from your past. Texts from an ex are just a test to see if you’ve moved on. This can remind you of the ways you’ve grown, or be your perfect opportunity to hop on.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You have a new perception of what makes you happy and what turns you on. The new moon eclipse in Cancer on Tuesday activates your house of sex and dating—a divine force of nature that pushes you along your destiny. Pay attention to your lovers and your inner circle. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters Cancer on Tuesday, bringing pleasure and lust into your life. Celebrate Venus in Cancer with a dinner party or dinner date. Mercury retrograde begins on Sunday, making your work life a little more complicated, but Mercury retrograde issues are simply minor inconveniences, like a paper jam or faulty wi-fi connection. Have patience, and enjoy the extra wiggle room that glitches create.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your energy levels shift on Monday as your planetary ruler, driven Mars, changes signs from protective Cancer to dramatic Leo. For the past few weeks you’ve been conserving your energy, but now you’re ready to party! Mars in Leo brings you the pursuit of pleasure and romance with a burst of fun-loving energy. The eclipses bring major shifts in your home and family life, as Tuesday’s new moon is a force of domestic nature! Collaborate with a friend to find inventive ways to come upon material resources as the new moon connects with unconventional Uranus. As Venus moves into Cancer, you can bring a lot of pleasure and comforts into your home life, making yourself at home wherever it is that you’re cared for. Mercury retrograde helps you re-conceptualize the things that bring you pleasure, and is an appropriate time to reconnect with old dates or friends.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

There is a shift in the way you understand the world, or even your familial relationships (if you have siblings) as the new moon eclipse in Cancer rocks your house of communication. With the help of a friend, you can come up with new, authentic ways of expressing what’s on your mind as the moon gently harmonizes with rebellious and inventive Uranus. Your planetary ruler Venus moves into Cancer on Tuesday, making you more comfortable with being a good listener. Help others feel vulnerable enough to open up around you, so that you can bring them comfort in times of need. As Mercury retrograde begins on Sunday, you can feel a bout of nostalgia and curiosity about your past.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You experience a major shift in the material realm as the new moon eclipse in Cancer pushes you along your life path. Eclipses are a force of nature. There can be some curveballs thrown in there, too, as the moon gently harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, helping you think differently about the materialistic world. As Venus enters Cancer, you can catch up on your finances and get a sense of which things you truly value. Venus in Cancer brings a time to assess your inventory, and the boundaries that need to be set in order to get what you need. Your planetary ruler Mercury begins its retrograde on Sunday, putting you in a reflective and introspective state of mind.

