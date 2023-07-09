Weekly Horoscope: July 10 – 16

Mars, the planet of action and incision, enters detail-oriented Virgo on Monday, July 10, at 7:40 AM. Mars in Virgo knows how to plan an attack—but is it too caught up in the fine details to execute it?

Secrets are revealed as Mercury, the planet of communication, stands off with power planet Pluto on Monday, July 10 at 4:47 PM. Perhaps it’s best to know when to stay silent.

Communication becomes clearer and more explicit as Mercury enters fire sign Leo at 12:11 AM on Tuesday, July 11. There’s no longer time to guess what someone wants or thinks—we’re about to find out!

We find a way to make sense of the absurd as the sun connects with Uranus on Friday, July 14, at 7:02 PM. Sometimes, when things don’t go according to plan, it winds up being a saving grace.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mars enters your chart’s house of work and routine, engaging you with the fine details about efficiency. You can find many different routes to achieve the same goal, and with this direction, figure out your ideal route. You might have more energy to tackle work and health responsibilities over the coming weeks. Consider the subtext of your attitudes toward home, work, and family as Mercury faces off with power planet Pluto. Very deep patterns are being pointed to! Learn to work with what you have as the sun connects with Uranus, encouraging creativity and resourcefulness.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re getting more intel on your home and family life as Mercury enters your chart’s domestic sector. This starts a new chapter in your private life! This can be a time when you let your mind rest. Some conversations or ideas need to go on vacation—and they’re going to look so different whenever you get back to them. Also, have you noticed that you get your best ideas when you’re doing nothing, with no distractions, and endless personal space? Learn to work with any distractions in your environment and relationships as the sun connects with Uranus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Harness the strength of laser-sharp accuracy as action planet Mars enters your chart’s hours of home and family, giving you some direction on the domestic front. Whatever takes a lot of effort to communicate or organize is going to get your energy right now. Consider the subtext of financial issues as your planetary ruler, Mercury, faces off with power planet Pluto, activating your chart’s financial axis just as it did during last week’s full moon. You’re gaining more intel on how to clearly express your ideas as Mercury enters your chart’s house of communication. Significant conversations with roommates, siblings, and neighbors also begin.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Consider the subtext of your relationships as messenger Mercury faces off with power planet Pluto. Is it time to make observations, or speak your mind fully and freely? There may be some insecurities, paranoia, or fears in the air that you have to fight against. Love is an investment. And it’s a support system. It’s possible that once you’ve said some things, you won’t be able to take them back. So choose your words carefully and make sure they’re coming from a kind and loving place. Learn to work with new technology and social media as the sun connects with Uranus. You find peace in the collective.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You’re learning what exactly needs to be said as Mercury enters your sign. Mercury is the planet of translations and exchange: How can you translate your message to most accurately express what lies in your heart? Speaking, listening, and writing are all strengths you can lean into during this transit. Your own identity and the role you play in relationships come into meaning at this time as well. You can learn to work with the curveballs and detours as the sun connects with Uranus. When things don’t go according to plan, that’s when the best inventions are conceived! Your unique perspective can be groundbreaking. Don’t be shy.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Don’t whittle yourself away, thoughtful Virgo. You have laser-sharp accuracy, which can enhance your ability to make an accurate measurement (and then a critical strike). However, if your work is not absolutely perfect on the first or second shot, learn how to love it and leave it. If you don’t accept it as is, you might end up with absolutely nothing rather than a work that shows the unique mark of your stylish hand. This tendency to zoom in can be stronger as your planetary ruler, Mercury, faces off with power planet Pluto. Don’t sweat the small stuff—learn to let go of certain details. You’re gaining more intel on how to let it happen as Mercury enters your chart’s house of meditation and surrender.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Someone might seem to be doing something on purpose just to upset you, but maybe you’re reading too deep into their behaviors. The subtext of friendships, social connections, and cliques are all things that you can have the tendency to read a little too deeply into as messenger Mercury faces off with power planet Pluto. Give people the benefit of the doubt. Sometimes it’s much more innocent than it seems, though your feelings about the matter have more to teach you about yourself and your needs in relationships. Every spiral has a valuable lesson. Learn to integrate risk and unpredictability into your master plan as the sun connects with Uranus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Mars, enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, engaging you with the fine details of chasing success. You are a mastermind planner and can tap into your team, network, and community to help you tackle your wildest dreams. Look out for reading too deeply into things, and feel free to consult a fact checker for a second or third opinion as messenger Mercury faces off with your modern planetary ruler, Pluto. You’re getting more intel on your status and title as Mercury enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, helping you define yourself in the public eye. Learn to look past other people’s unpredictability as the sun connects with Uranus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re being asked to step up to the plate and prove to yourself, the world, and your superiors, that you have everything it takes to be worthy of your status. Your sign is known for being up for a challenge or competition, but this should be done with good sportsmanship. There is a danger of being anxious or frightened by pressure. Believe in your ability to have laser-sharp accuracy. Believe that you are worthy of taking on the mission, and answering the call. As long as you have the drive and energy, you can do it! There will be some hesitancy, resistance, and slowness at first, but once you get over initial speed bumps, there’s nothing stopping you.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might find yourself reading extremely deep into interpersonal stuff—going down the rabbithole of past relationships, psychologically analyzing the cryptic messages of your current ones. But what if you just let it happen, or accepted things for what they are, and moved on without letting fear and insecurity get in the way? Learn to trust that things can work out without you fighting for them to work out. As Mercury faces off with Pluto, you might find that loosening your grip works wonders. Learn to work with spontaneity, surprises, and new discoveries as the sun connects with Uranus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

It’s not every day that people are mindful of their relationships, but what if your horoscope told you to do it? Mercury moves into your relationships sector, which is a fine time to make mental note of what qualities you treasure and cherish in other people. By making these qualities clear to yourself, you might end up attracting some positive and vital connections along the way. This doesn’t have to mean a new person comes into your life—your current relationships can also benefit from this “mindfulness” exercise. What do you like about the people that you secretly admire? Seek those qualities in others. Communication in relationships get a fresh start.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

If it’s the little things people do that bother you, then why can’t little things also make you fall in love? As Mars, the planet of war and effort, enters your chart’s relationships sector, you can feel this area of your life heating up. Patience is something that other people can teach you right now. You might be able to see the tiny things add up, but a gentle and kindhearted support of their efforts can lead these people to the right direction. There might be a stop-and-go energy to your relationships for a while as Mars approaches its opposition to Saturn, with a partner going fast and you pumping the brakes, but something lasting can synthesize from these two energies.