Weekly Horoscope: July 12-July 18

The New Moon in Cancer on Tuesday is a reset that doesn’t announce itself — it just reorganizes what you thought you wanted and hands it back with better instructions. Something personal is asking to be started this week, stargazer, and Mars squaring Venus all week means the path to it won’t be smooth. Desire and drive keep bumping into each other. That’s not a reason to wait. Work around it anyway.

By Saturday, Pluto trining Uranus hits exact, and something that’s been building slowly in the background finally has a name — a realization, a decision, a change in how you understand where you’ve been and why it went that way. The week opens with a clear chance to begin something meaningful and closes with a perspective that reframes the beginning entirely. Stay in it long enough to feel both ends. That’s where this week pays off.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

There’s a gap between what you’re going after and what you actually want this week, and it’s going to make itself known before you get too far down the road. Mars squaring Venus all week isn’t telling you to stop — it’s asking you to make sure you’re pointed at the right thing, Aries. Drive without a target is just burning energy.

Saturn sextiling Mars gives you something to work with here: the capacity to slow the decision-making process down without losing your edge. That’s harder for you than it sounds. But the week has a productive outcome available if you’re willing to ask whether what you’re chasing is what you’d actually choose on purpose. Answer that first. Then go.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Virgo has a way of making you inventory everything — what you have, what you’re missing, what doesn’t quite measure up. That scrutinizing eye isn’t natural for a sign that usually knows how to enjoy what’s in front of them, Taurus, and this week it won’t let up. Not everything in your life needs to be picked apart right now.

Mars squaring Venus all week adds an impatient edge to all of it — someone pushing, a decision being rushed, desire bumping up against something that won’t cooperate. Friday’s Moon conjuncting Venus is the exhale the week’s been building toward. Whatever’s been pressing on you eases enough to remember what you actually like about your life. Hold out for that.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re used to words working for you — the right thing at the right moment, ideas that connect, conversations that go where you want them to go. Saturn squaring Mercury this week is doing something uncomfortable to all of that. Things you say aren’t landing the way you intend, Gemini, and the impulse to over-explain is going to make it worse, not better.

This isn’t a week to talk your way through everything. Saturn’s asking whether what you’re communicating actually has substance behind it — and Mercury retrograde in Cancer means the most pressing things to say might be the emotional ones you’ve been avoiding. Stop reaching for clever. The wall goes down faster when you just say what’s true.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You spend a lot of time holding other people’s emotional weather — absorbing it, making room for it, carrying it home with you. This week asks you to do something different. Tuesday’s New Moon lands in your sign, Cancer, and it’s one of the more personal resets the sky offers all year. What do you actually want to start? Not for someone else. For you.

The Moon conjuncting Jupiter late Tuesday opens that new beginning into something with actual scale to it — don’t think small here. Wednesday steadies everything out, Moon trining Saturn giving the feeling something solid is taking shape. Whatever you plant Tuesday has roots. Give it something to grow toward.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The pressure that’s been sitting on the Sun since late June finally lifts this week, and you’re going to feel it in your body before you can name it — a lightness, a loosening, something unclenching that you’d gotten so used to carrying you forgot it wasn’t permanent. Saturn’s square to the Sun expires Monday, Leo. Take a breath.

Tuesday’s New Moon in Cancer is the Sun’s last major act before it moves toward your sign, and the Moon entering Leo the same day gives the second half of the week a completely different quality. What felt effortful at the start becomes easier by Thursday. Let the week do what it’s trying to do — it’s already moving in your direction.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your inner critic catches things other people miss and holds you to a standard that actually means something — that’s not a flaw, it’s how you operate. But Saturn squaring Mercury this week has that same voice running well past the point where it helps, Virgo. The assessment has crossed a line from informative to something that just hurts.

Wednesday’s Moon trining Saturn gives you a moment of steadier ground — where the self-evaluation feels proportionate rather than relentless. The Moon entering your sign Friday changes the register entirely, bringing a stretch that feels more settled and self-assured. Whatever you’ve been picking apart all week will look different by then. Not fixed. Just less catastrophic than your Mercury-retrograde brain decided it was.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have a gift for making things look better than they are — the arrangement, the framing, the reading of a situation that feels the most livable. Venus in Virgo is having none of that this week, Libra. It wants the actual inventory, not the curated one. With Mars squaring Venus all week, someone else might be doing that inventory for you, whether you asked or not.

Friday’s Moon conjuncting Venus softens things without resolving them — there’s warmth available, but it doesn’t erase the week’s harder questions. What do you actually want here, once you strip the aesthetics away? That’s what this week keeps circling back to. The answer doesn’t have to be pretty to be true.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been accumulating information about yourself — your own patterns, your own motives, the way certain things keep playing out — and this week it starts clicking into a bigger picture. Pluto retrograde moving into an exact trine with Uranus by Saturday isn’t an explosion, Scorpio. It’s the moment a long, slow understanding finally has a name.

That reframe has practical consequences. Things you’ve been tolerating because you didn’t have a better explanation for them are going to look different once the picture assembles. Pluto opposing Jupiter keeps the pressure on — there’s a growth edge here that doesn’t let you simply file the insight away and move on. What you understand by Saturday, you’re going to have to do something with.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Tuesday is your day this week. The New Moon hits while Jupiter is right there beside it, and that combination — new beginning amplified by your ruling planet — doesn’t come around constantly, Sagittarius. Whatever you’ve been wanting to launch, commit to, or say out loud, Tuesday night is the moment to do it. The sky is actively cooperating.

The part nobody tells you is what comes after. Neptune trining Jupiter all week keeps your instincts and your vision aligned, which helps — but the window of inspiration closes, and what’s left is the follow-through. That’s historically where you drop the thread. This time, write it down, make it concrete, and give it a next step before the week ends. The beginning is easy. Stay for the middle.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You have a planning process that most people would kill for — thorough, sequenced, built to last. Saturn squaring Mercury this week is getting into that process and gumming up the works. Not because the plan is wrong, Capricorn, but because your ruler is pressing on your thinking hard enough that nothing feels ready to execute. The bar keeps moving before you can clear it.

Wednesday’s Moon trining Saturn is the exhale — a moment where the analysis feels proportionate rather than punishing, and a decision you’ve been circling becomes possible to make. Don’t wait for perfect information before then. What’s available on Wednesday is enough to act on. Certainty isn’t coming — but Wednesday gives you something solid enough to stand on.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You have a complicated relationship with change — you champion it philosophically, advocate for it on behalf of other people, and then keep your own life remarkably stable in practice. Uranus sextiling Pluto retrograde, exact Saturday, is one of those weeks where that gap closes on its own timeline, Aquarius — not yours.

Friday’s Moon squaring Uranus brings some resistance before the opening — internal or external, something pushes back right before Saturday delivers. Don’t let Friday convince you the door isn’t there. It is. The week has been building toward a specific kind of permission. What you do with it on Saturday is the thing that makes this week count.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde has been running a quieter, more interior signal lately — impressions arriving without much urgency, intuitions that feel true but hard to pin down. This week has a different quality to it. Neptune sextiling Uranus, exact just days ago, is putting a charge into that interior world, Pisces, and what comes through feels more alive than it has in a while.

The sweet spot is Wednesday, when the Moon trines Neptune — whatever’s been forming below the surface has a chance to come up in a form you can actually use. Don’t just feel it and let it pass. The ideas, the images, the creative impulse coming through this week have more staying power than usual. Catch them while they’re here.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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