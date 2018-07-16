Weekly Horoscope: July 16 – 22

There’s a sense of calm this week, as the planets sit quietly and we find some semblance of rest between two eclipses (one on July 12 and the other on July 27). This is a great time to reflect on whatever shifts occurred last week, and to push forward in light of revelations. As the Moon grows, waxing into the noteworthy lunar eclipse in Aquarius next week, we are given space to move forward and process what we’ve recently shed. And as the Sun prepares to leave Cancer and enter Leo on Sunday, we feel a sense of urgency surrounding matters of family and security, which can lead us to act impulsively. On Sunday morning at 5:21 AM, Venus, the planet of love and money, harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, putting people in a lovely—if not indulgent—altruistic mood. The abundance keeps flowing as the Sun enters generous, warm, and sunny Leo at 5:01 PM.

All times EST.

You’re under pressure this weekend as the Sun prepares to leave your sign and enter Leo. This pressure you’re feeling could cause you to make a fast and potentially irrational decision (experiencing the final degree of a sign puts us all into crisis mode), but you’ll be just fine. A chapter in your life is coming to an end. You’ve come a long way since the beginning of Cancer season, and you’re still coming down from last week’s eclipse. You’ll get a sense of relief once the Sun is comfortable at home in Leo next week, warming up the sector of your chart that boosts your self-esteem and feeds your wallet.

The Moon in meticulous Virgo harmonizes with your planetary ruler, the Sun, at 6:49 AM on Tuesday—you’ll find comfort in focusing on the nitty gritty, which will lead to a productive day. On Thursday at 3:52 PM, the Moon in diplomatic Libra squares off with the Sun, making it challenging to communicate politely when you can’t control how you feel! A resolution becomes apparent on Sunday, when the Moon in forgiving Sagittarius harmonizes with the Sun at 5:18 AM. Late Sunday afternoon, the Sun enters Leo, putting you in touch with yourself and reminding you of who you are. A Leo’s birthday typically lasts more than a day—you have my permission to start celebrating Sunday!

This is a lovely week for Virgos: love and money planet Venus has been in your sign since last week, boosting your attractiveness. The Moon meets Venus early Monday morning at 12:35 AM, putting you in a sexy mood. Venus will harmonize with planet of abundance Jupiter on Friday at 5:21 AM, creating an easygoing and romantic vibe that tempts you to overindulge. On Saturday, the secretive Scorpio Moon squares off with your planetary ruler Mercury at 4:00 PM, stirring up a moody dialogue that reveals secrets you’ve been holding back. On Sunday, the Sun enters a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to stay true to your corresponding tarot card, the Hermit, and peacefully recharge.

Last week’s eclipse led you to make a personal discovery about the ways you share your gifts with the world. As the moon blooms into next week’s full Moon eclipse—which will illuminate the dating and creativity sector of your chart—take comfort in your creative ventures. The Moon will meet your amorous planetary ruler, Venus, early Monday morning at 12:35 AM, encouraging you to recharge for a productive week with self-love and self-care. The Moon enters Libra on Tuesday afternoon, finding you sensitive about how you and your surroundings look until Thursday evening, when the Moon enters Scorpio. On Sunday morning at 5:21 AM, Venus harmonizes with planet of excess Jupiter, boosting your self-esteem and bank account with help from a friend.

The Moon syncs with generous Jupiter on Monday at 11:34 AM, opening doors for personal growth through your social networks—but it’s up to you to reach out and activate your luck! Wednesday morning, the Moon harmonizes with your aggressive ruler, Mars, inspiring you to actively bring peace to your home. On Thursday night, the Moon enters Scorpio, making you sensitive about your appearance and surroundings—this will lead to a dialogue at home on Friday morning, when the Moon conflicts with Mars at 8:12 AM. Your passions overwhelm Friday evening, when the Moon meets Jupiter at 10:29 PM. On Sunday morning, love and money planet Venus harmonizes with Jupiter at 5:21 AM, asking you to stay out until the sun rises.

There’s still more you want to discover after last week’s eclipse. The Moon links with optimistic Jupiter on Monday at 11:34 AM, opening doors for a psychological breakthrough with a little outside help—therapy will be effective! You’ll prefer to spend Friday night at home reading and resting, since the moody Moon will meet with Jupiter in the private, quiet sector of your chart. You’ll be feeling more sensitive about your appearance and surroundings when the Moon enters Sagittarius on Sunday at 6:12 AM. Romantic Venus links with Jupiter at 5:21 AM on Sunday, making it hard to leave the party.

Late Tuesday evening, you’ll experience an emotional conflict between your personal brand and your duty to yourself, when the vain Libra Moon creates friction with disciplined Saturn at 11:15 PM. This can be resolved Friday morning, when the Moon syncs with Saturn at 5:05 AM, encouraging you to cast a wide net and reach out for help. Sunday morning sees growth in your social network as amorous Venus links with planet of expansion Jupiter at 5:21 AM. On Sunday, the Sun enters Leo and illuminates the sector of your chart related to sex, death, and taxes (what’s been called “shared resources”).

Late Tuesday evening, there is emotional conflict between your wishy-washy, preachy ideals and your subconscious limitations, when the Moon in Libra creates friction with strict Saturn at 11:15 PM. Aquarians of all people out to know that it’s impossible to please everyone. You’ll come closer to a resolution if and when you reach out for a second opinion on Friday, when the Moon links with Saturn again at 5:05 AM. Venus’s connection to the planet of excess, Jupiter, at 5:21 AM on Sunday will ask that you stay up all night. When the Sun enters Leo at 5:01 PM on Sunday, it will shine a light on your relationship ideals.

Monday morning finds you longing to share your philosophies and engage in a friendly debate with your partner (or whoever is closest at the time), as the Moon links with Jupiter at 11:34 AM. The Scorpio Moon meets Jupiter at 10:29 PM on Friday, bringing passion to your philosophy—but don’t get over-zealous! On Sunday, love planet Venus harmonizes with Jupiter at 5:21 AM , bringing you closer to friends and lovers, and the Moon enters goal-oriented Sagittarius at 6:12 AM, drawing attention to your career. The Sun enters Leo at 5:01 PM on Sunday, giving you a burst of energy to work through things stirred up by eclipse season.

The diplomatic Libra Moon links with your aggressive ruler Mars early Wednesday at 2:56 AM, putting you in the mood to collaborate with your network. On Friday, the passionate Scorpio Moon creates friction with Mars at 8:12 AM, finding you longing to gossip over the ways certain social conventions rub you the wrong way. The Sun enters fellow fire sign Leo on Sunday at 5:01 PM, illuminating a creative, fun, and romantic sector of your chart and encouraging you to leave the house more often than you did during Cancer season.

This is a romantic week for Taurus! Very early Monday morning at 12:35 AM, the Moon meets your planetary ruler Venus, putting you in a romantic mood. On Friday at 7:40 PM, the passionate Scorpio Moon links up with Venus, opening cosmic doors for you to have a fun night out. You’ll have to make the first move in order to activate this opportunity—it’s an excellent date night! On Sunday, Venus links with expansive Jupiter at 5:21am, deepening your affections. The Sun enters Leo on Sunday at 5:01pm, bringing a warm glow to your self-image and illuminating your roots to put you in touch with your origin.

Creative self-expression flows as the artistic Libra Moon links with communicative Mercury on Thursday morning at 5:54am—but Americans may easily sleep through this. On Saturday afternoon, the passionate Scorpio Moon will conflict with Mercury at 4:00pm, stirring up conversations about what makes you feel the most healthy and productive. Sunday morning at 5:21 AM, amorous Venus harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, opening doors for deep self-love and self-acceptance. The Sun enters Leo on Sunday at 5:01 PM, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and adding a little warmth to your usual cerebral conversations.

