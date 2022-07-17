Weekly Horoscope: July 18 – 24

At 9:32 PM on Sunday, July 17, Venus, the planet of love, entered Cancer, where it stays until August 11: Venus in Cancer is cozy, close-knit, and protective. It takes pleasure in familiar relationships. At 3:00 AM on Monday, July 18, the planet of communication, Mercury, faces off with Pluto, the planet of secrets, and there’s an expressed relinquishment of power.

On Tuesday, July 19, the planet of communication, Mercury, enters Leo at 8:34 AM. Mercury in Leo has more to say than the previous three weeks of Mercury in Cancer. Now that we know how we feel, self-expression happens more courageously and self-assuredly.

Well, well, well… At 9:38 PM the sun faces off with power planet Pluto, revealing what’s swept under the rug. There’s a tension between what’s hidden and what’s visible. This is an end of a power imbalance, and an opportunity to claim autonomy.

On Friday, July 22, Leo season begins at 4:06 PM when the sun enters its home sign Leo. In Leo, the sun can see and be seen at its most consistent. The sun, especially in its home sign, represents a strong sense of self, an infinite self-sustaining self! On Saturday, July 23, Mercury harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter at 1:52 PM. While people are confident that they know what is righteous, this could also reflect overestimation. Being self-assured is helpful in many situations. Confidence in one’s ideas and beliefs gets you far. Just double check the measurements before getting too far ahead of yourself! The truth is being stretched or exaggerated.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Venus in Cancer brings sweetness to your home and family life. This must be domestic bliss! Power dynamics are tense and asking for some compromises or adjustments as messenger Mercury faces off with power planet Pluto, expressing things that are typically not spoken about. The sun also faces off with Pluto, which shines a light on corruption and exposes collective issues. Your summer is heating up as the sun enters fellow fire sign Leo, beginning a period of fun and games. You’re letting your pursuit of happiness guide your self-expression and mental state as Mercury harmonizes with jovial Jupiter.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Venus in your chart’s house of personal resources brings beauty and harmony to your shopping cart. You know what you want, and what it looks like, too! Mercury enters a domestic sector of your chart, beginning conversations about your home and family life. Your intuition is heightened as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, helping you simply know things that not everyone else does. Leo season begins, kicking off a new period of rest and recharging. Mid-summer is your airplane mode and private time.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You are a valuable resource, dear Gemini, and you might be asked to contribute to something covert as your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with power planet Pluto. Information is a hot commodity. Mercury changes signs, entering your chart’s house of communication, which can have you very busy with errands and phone calls. New understandings of contracts can come. You can find that your hopes and dreams are easily expressed and being put into motion as Mercury harmonizes with lucky Jupiter.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Venus in your sign gives you more grace and pizazz, dear Cancer! This is a good time to connect to what makes you feel and look like your best. Relationship issues are being worked through deeply and thoroughly, to the very core. Emotional conversations bring transformations as Mercury faces off with Pluto. The sun faces off with Pluto as well, which can find you being honest about the role that you play in certain dynamics, or at least admitting your feelings and ideas about them. There is an end in sight, a light at the end of the tunnel. Leo season begins, kicking off a new period of finding your financial footing. Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, and you are making progress in your income and funding your dream job.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign, making it easier for you to put words to your most intellectual and inspired thoughts. Just before Leo season begins, your planetary ruler, the sun, faces off with power planet Pluto, showing you ways that you have been complacent in matters that you’d rather change or not play a part in. Leo season begins, kicking off a new period of self love and respect. You’re able to share some exciting, bright, and even humorous thoughts as Mercury makes a fire trine with Jupiter.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, faces off with power planet Pluto, which has you thinking very deeply about your relationships and goals, and how they do—or don’t—align. There is a tension between social dynamics and the tasks that you have to do in order to make your dreams come true. Mercury changes signs, entering a secretive and mysterious sector of your chart, which might have you lying low. Leo season is a floaty time for you, when you’re connected to secrets and contemplating things that have no answers. There is a wisdom and acceptance of bigger ideas as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your planetary ruler, Venus, is now in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, gracing you with good looks and good PR. There are some changes in power dynamics at home and work as Mercury and the sun face off with Pluto, bringing your awareness to things that went unnoticed. The sun faces off with Pluto too, creating tension between what’s hidden and what’s visible. Leo season begins, kicking off a new period of dreaming and wishing—it’s a time to be hopeful about the future! Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, and you are inspired by your relationships and connections.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

New thoughts about how you define yourself in the public eye come as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your chart’s house of career and fame. Leo season begins, giving you a natural ability to stand out and gain recognition for your accomplishments and skills. It’s a time when you’re defining who you are on a greater scale, putting yourself out there. Your responsibilities are stacking up for you to process and delegate as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you the confidence and mental strength to accomplish great things.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The sun enters fellow fire sign Leo, beginning a new period of exploration and learning. This is a time when you want to know what’s out there and what exists beyond your current viewpoint. You’re getting to know what you believe in and how you want to share and live out your philosophies. It can be a political or even spiritual vibe. You’re seeing how you are in service to something greater. You might want a fact checker, though. Detail-oriented Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, making it easy to skim over the fine print in service of a greater, possibly self-serving, narrative.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Love planet Venus in your chart’s house of partnerships has you considering the values you hold in your relationships. This can attract more sweetness, care, and generosity in your interpersonal relations. You’re gaining a much deeper understanding of something and ready to put some ideas to rest as Mercury faces off with Pluto. The sun faces off with Pluto as well, revealing your own shadow to you, and helping you dust your shoulders off and accept help. Leo season begins, and the next four weeks will show you a lot about trust, intimacy, and sharing. An ability to move forward and trust each other in a shared public venture comes as Mercury harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, giving you confidence that no good deed goes unnoticed.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into your chart’s house of relationships, which can bring up defining conversations in or around your partnerships. You’re getting to know others, and ready to absorb all of the information they have to give. Leo season reveals the truth about others. In the sober light of day, you can see people for who they are. Friendship, connection, and harmony are able to shine through—or at least you can be very discerning about who you see eye-to-eye with. It’s easy to be lighthearted, to have fun and crack jokes, as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. Your relationships can help you feel like anything is possible, and success is easy.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Venus in fellow water sign Cancer puts you in a compassionate mood. Venus in Cancer is also an auspicious time for your creative self-expression, as you can get into a flow-like state. It’s a fertile, loving vibe with positive implications for your friendships and dates! You’re focused on work as Leo season kicks off, beginning a new cycle in your daily routines. Habits and rituals are supercharged. Just try not to overbook yourself as Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. Anything is possible, and there’s a lot of excitement in the air, but you’ll have to find a pace that works for you.