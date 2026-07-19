Weekly Horoscope: July 19-July 25

There’s a fantastic feeling that comes when something that’s been stalled for weeks finally starts to move — not a flood, just a door cracking open. This week builds toward that moment, stargazer, but it earns it first. Pluto and Jupiter face off Tuesday in a confrontation that asks what you’ve actually been building, and the First Quarter Moon adds its own pressure right alongside it. Something that’s been contained is asking for more space. Don’t rush past what that surfaces. The discomfort has a point.

Wednesday is when the week turns. The Sun moves into Leo and the whole mood lifts — the energy becomes more recognizable, less effortful, closer to what you know how to work with. Mercury going direct Thursday finishes what Wednesday started. Whatever has felt tangled or stalled in your thinking, your planning, or your conversations has a path forward again. The door’s open. Walk through it.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve been pressing hard all month with your foot on the gas, Aries, but something’s felt slightly off — like you were moving fast in a direction you couldn’t quite articulate. That’s Mars in Gemini under a retrograde Mercury: plenty of energy, not enough signal. Thursday changes that when Mercury stations direct, and you’ll feel it in how you think, how you talk, and how clearly you can name what you’ve actually been chasing.

Saturn sextiling Mars keeps your effort disciplined through midweek — channel it, don’t waste it. Mars square Venus keeps simmering; what you want and what you’re doing about it still need some negotiating. But the static that’s been running underneath everything this month finally starts to lift by the weekend.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’re not always the first to put words to what you’re feeling, Taurus — you’d rather just know it privately and act accordingly. But Venus sextiling Mercury from Monday through the week makes verbal expression a genuine asset right now, not an exposure risk. Something you’ve been holding close communicates better out loud than it does sitting in your chest. This is the week to try it.

Mars squaring Venus keeps some pressure alive in the mix — a want that’s hitting resistance, a dynamic that won’t quite cooperate. Wednesday’s Moon sextiling Venus gives you a moment of emotional ease inside all of that. Use it to check in with yourself, not just push through. The week has more to offer the Taurus who stays present with what they actually feel, not just what they can manage.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury stationing direct on Thursday is the moment you’ve been waiting for — but the days leading up to it are the slowest part of the whole retrograde, Gemini. Tuesday and Wednesday, your ruling planet is barely moving, and your brain is going to feel it. Don’t mistake the crawl for a problem. That stillness is the pivot point, not a stall.

Here’s the catch: Mercury stations direct right into a square with Saturn, which means Thursday’s exhale comes with an asterisk. Things start moving again, but not without some resistance still in the mix. The ideas that got stuck over the past few weeks will start flowing — just expect to work a little harder to get them across the finish line than you’d like.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Cancer season is almost over, and you’ve spent most of it tending to everyone around you like that’s actually your job. It’s not, for the record. Your ruling planet opens the week in Libra — still people-facing, still reading the room — before sliding into Scorpio on Tuesday and pulling the whole emotional current somewhere private. That’s your cue to stop performing okay and actually check in.

Monday’s Moon opposition to Saturn is going to push on something you’d rather not deal with right now. Deal with it anyway. By midweek, the Scorpio Moon hands you a level of emotional honesty that Libra kept just out of reach. Whatever you’ve been softening for other people’s comfort, you don’t have to do that anymore. The season’s ending. Take something back for yourself.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun has been in Cancer for weeks — turned inward, domestic, running in a register that doesn’t quite fit you, Leo. Wednesday, it finally comes home, and you’ll feel the difference before you can even explain it. Something that’s been slightly off clicks back into place. The part of you that takes up space without apologizing has been waiting for exactly this moment.

Jupiter conjuncting the Sun all week gives this homecoming considerable scale — this isn’t just a mood lift, it’s a significant opening. Whatever you’ve been sitting on, whatever ambition has been idling in the background while you waited for conditions to line up, Wednesday is your green light. The conditions are here. Don’t hedge it. Walk through it.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You do more than you advertise, and everyone around you knows it — except possibly you. Mercury stationing direct on Thursday is a bigger deal than you might expect, Virgo. The retrograde has had your thinking running slower and your communication hitting walls you couldn’t account for. That clears Thursday, and the difference in how you operate will be immediate.

Venus sextiling Mercury all week means the timing is good — how you come across and what you’re saying are working together. Whatever you’ve been holding back on, this is the week to put it out there. Wednesday’s Moon trining Mercury is your best window before the station. Your words have more pull right now than you’ve been giving them credit for.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Libra, you’re good at finding the sentence that keeps everyone comfortable — the one that’s technically true but carefully angled away from what you actually mean. Venus sextiling Mercury this week hands you something different: the words to say the true thing without it turning into a whole thing. That opening doesn’t come around often. Don’t spend it on another diplomatic non-answer.

Mars squaring Venus keeps pressure alive in your relationships — a want that’s pushing, a dynamic asking for resolution. Wednesday’s Moon sextiling Venus is the easiest moment of the week to work with that energy constructively rather than just absorb it. You don’t have to blow anything up to be honest. This week you might actually be able to do both.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You like to keep things controlled — the information, the exposure, the size of what you’re feeling at any given time. Pluto opposing Jupiter, exact this week, is working directly against that preference, Scorpio. Something has gotten bigger than you planned for. A belief, an ambition, a feeling you thought you had managed — Jupiter has been expanding it whether you authorized that or not.

The retrograde keeps Pluto’s energy turned inward, which means this confrontation is mostly happening inside you rather than out in the open. That’s fine — you do your best work there anyway. But don’t let the privacy of it become an excuse to avoid the confrontation entirely. Something needs more space than you’ve been giving it. Make room.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter conjuncting the Sun in Leo this week is going to make everything feel more possible than usual — the ideas bigger, the instincts louder, the conviction that you’re onto something stronger than it’s been in months. That’s not a trick, Sagittarius. Some of what you’re feeling called toward this week absolutely deserves the boldness you’re ready to throw at it.

The part to watch: not all of it does. Pluto opposing Jupiter keeps pressure on the question of what’s actually built to last versus what just feels electric right now. Neptune trining Jupiter keeps the bigger vision intact and trustworthy. Pick the thing that still makes sense by Saturday and go hard at that one. The rest can wait.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Something feels different at the top of this week, Capricorn — and it should. Saturn sextiling Mars exactly on Monday puts your effort and your structure in actual alignment, which is rarer than you’d think. Not grinding against resistance, not forcing something into shape. Just working. Whatever needs sustained focus and solid follow-through, Monday through Wednesday is when you’ll feel most capable of executing it. Use the opening.

Saturn squaring Mercury builds toward exact on Friday, and that’s when the second-guessing moves in — the plan that felt solid starts accumulating asterisks, the decisions that seemed obvious get complicated. Don’t let the back half of the week retroactively discredit what you built at the front of it. Early effort counts even when late doubt says otherwise.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You spend a lot of time being the person with the idea nobody’s quite ready for yet. This week has a different feel, Aquarius. Uranus sextiling Jupiter goes exact Wednesday — your ruling planet in an actually cooperative alignment, where the unconventional angle you’ve been carrying finally has an audience and the conditions support it rather than push back against it.

Sunday’s Moon trining Uranus opens the week on good instincts and easy mental flow — trust what occurs to you early. Wednesday is the peak: a pitch, a proposal, or a left-field move gets further than it normally would. The disruptive energy that’s been grinding against your relationships all month is winding down too. Room is opening up on multiple fronts. Use it.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde has had you living somewhat inside your own atmosphere lately, Pisces — impressions building, an inner life running rich and a little sealed off from outside input. Sunday’s Moon opposing Neptune breaks that open at the start of the week. Not harshly, but noticeably: something outside doesn’t match what you’ve been carrying internally, and the gap between the two is something to sit with.

Neptune trining Jupiter all week keeps the bigger picture generous and intact — whatever surfaces Sunday isn’t a threat to the vision, just a refinement of it. Let the external input do what retrograde alone can’t: give you something to push against. Pisces tends to dissolve into the current. This week, the current is asking you to hold your shape.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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