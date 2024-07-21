Weekly Horoscope: July 21 – 27

July’s full moon is nicknamed the Buck Moon after the growing antlers of male deer, or bucks, at this time of year. It will reach its brightest lumination on Sunday, July 21.

Full Moons always beget greater cosmic energy, dialing in our intonation with our emotions, instincts, and oft-hidden shadow selves. The placement of this Full Moon in Capricorn is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, Capricorn’s diligent, hard-working energy promises to offer some much-needed motivation to handle our emotional obstacles without delay. However, be wary of aptly described capricious moods, relationships, or setbacks. (For the signs this cosmic alignment will challenge the most, there’s a good chance there will be a bit of all three.)

How will your sign fare in the glow of the full Buck Moon?

Aries: March 19 – April 19

Progress isn’t a straight linear path, Aries, and a clash of elements in your cosmic alignment suggests you might be coming up on an unexpected hairpin turn. The Moon will wane throughout the week from its fullest position on Sunday, reaching a waning gibbous phase under Pisces just as it locks into a tense square with your ruling planet, Mars, under Gemini.

Pay close attention to your inner flame this week as Mars goes head-to-head with the water-fueled energy of Pisces and airy Gemini. Remember that learning what doesn’t work can be just as critical as learning what does, and this sudden change of plans isn’t a sign of failure. It might not feel like it, but you’re one step closer to actualizing your goals.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The universe rarely, if ever, abides by convenience, and this is especially true this week as fiery Mars leaves your sign at the exact moment your ruling planet, Venus, faces off in direct opposition to a nearly full Moon under Aquarius. Mars has been lighting a fire underneath your rump for the past couple of months, and now, only chaotic Uranus flies under your sign.

The full Moon’s glaring clarity will highlight the areas in our lives that require our greatest focus and energy. Assessing our relationships and goals is easy when things work in our favor. But it’s also misleading. The true test of these endeavors comes in times of strife. Now that the rose-colored glasses are off, it’s time to determine whether these ventures are worth keeping.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Pushing against the status quo is called pushing for a reason. Breaking societal expectations requires strength, commitment, and a willingness to accept the rewards and consequences as they come. Events early in the week will make this rebellion seem easy as your ruling planet, Mercury, forms an auspicious trine with Eris, a dwarf planet governing our defiant energy.

However, your cosmic alignment indicates that this pushback will become more challenging as the week progresses and Mercury locks into a tense square with Uranus, an infamously unruly planet. The name of the game this week is commitment. You’re allowed to swim upstream if it feels right, but don’t be surprised when you get tired quicker than usual while doing so.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Don’t be so quick to write something off just because it’s not working, Cancer. While your heightened emotional state around the full Moon might try to convince you that all hope is lost, there is more than one way to tackle this obstacle. As the full Moon swings from hard-working Capricorn to creative Aquarius, the stars urge you to start thinking outside of the box.

Before you call it quits on a struggling friendship, lousy work environment, or a new hobby that’s just not clicking, try approaching your challenge from a different angle. As the Moon swings over to Saturn retrograde, the cosmos will call you to consider the ways in which your previous techniques have failed you in the past. It’s never too late to try something new.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You have three notable cosmic alignments this week, Leo. First, a direct opposition between the Sun and a full Moon on the cusp of Cancer/Leo and Capricorn/Aquarius, respectively, indicates a tug-of-war between your emotions and your ego. Be wary of the latter throwing logic out the window in the name of pride. Approach your feelings honestly, but don’t let them control you.

Meanwhile, a trine between the Sun and Neptune retrograde calls you to assess areas in your life where you have deceived or misled yourself. (Hint: that pesky ego was likely a motivating factor.) The Sun’s square with Haumea suggests it will be difficult at first, but the positive connection between the Sun and Neptune promises to soothe any bruising your ego might face.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

As your ruling planet, Mercury, approaches your sign, your communication and intellectual skills will continue to sharpen throughout the week. This is especially helpful considering Mercury and a waning gibbous Moon stand-off around Wednesday, signaling conflict between things you’ve learned recently and the perspective on reality you had before hindsight set in.

Use this heightened mental acuity to your advantage, but be sure you’re not leaving those around you behind. Just because something makes perfect sense to you doesn’t mean others will feel the same. Don’t assume that people will read between the lines. Speak your thoughts and feelings clearly, and that will help smooth over any potential interpersonal hiccups.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This week’s Buck Moon spends its final moments in opposition with your ruling planet, Venus, under Aquarius and Leo, respectively. The lunar-planetary standoff suggests greater conflict in areas of your life that are typically easygoing, like friendships, romance, or personal hobbies. Keep in mind that the universe is all about balance, and sometimes, bad comes with good.

Stay focused on the silver lining here, Libra. Challenge helps us appreciate ease; pain helps us appreciate pleasure. While these unexpected shake ups might initially throw you for a loop, don’t let your insecurities convince you the universe has gone irreversibly off-kilter. You’ve been coasting for a while. Now, the stars urge you to put in a little work.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There is a lot of celestial traffic going on in your cosmic alignment this week, Scorpio. First, the full Moon conjoins with your ruling (retrograde) planet, Pluto, at the start of the week, the same time Pluto forms a harmonious trine with Mars. Meanwhile, a sextile between Pluto and Neptune retrograde persists throughout the week, offering relatively positive cosmic energy.

Allow the light of the full Moon to highlight the roads ahead of you. Despite how it might feel, you aren’t stuck on any one path. Capitalize on Mars’ assertive energy early in the week and change course if need be. The benevolent sextile between your ruling planet and Neptune retrograde will provide some extra assistance in figuring out the most self-serving direction to take.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your cosmic alignment indicates the potential for significant conflict toward the end of the week when your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a challenging square with Saturn retrograde and a waning gibbous Moon. This doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in for a full-fledged catastrophe, but you’d be wise to keep your eyes open for possible setbacks or potholes along the way.

Saturn retrograde has been calling us to address the “chores” of life, whether that’s actual maintenance chores or metaphorical tasks and obligations that we’ve been putting off for weeks. The planet’s alignment with a waning gibbous Moon suggests one of those tasks might be letting go of relationships or beliefs regardless of whether you can get the closure you want.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

This month’s full Buck Moon reaches its brightest stage under your sign, which means you will likely feel its clarifying (albeit polarizing) effects the most. Ceres retrograde also remains under your sign, indicating a continued need to focus on the small ways in which you could be taking better care of yourself. You don’t need a complete schedule overhaul. Baby steps work, too.

This emotional battle comes to a head in the middle of the week as a waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Saturn retrograde under Pisces. While Pisces is notorious for doling out energy with no sense of boundaries or self-perseverance, Saturn retrograde is far too logical to be worried about people-pleasing. Prepare to confront this cognitive dissonance this week.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

We learn the most about ourselves when things don’t go the way we planned. As difficult and disheartening as these unexpected changes can be, there are great learning opportunities to be had if you’re willing to find them. As communicative Mercury and your ruling planet, Uranus, lock into a tense square midweek, you’ll be forced to navigate somewhat choppy waters.

Uranus simultaneously forms a square with a nearly full Moon under your sign, indicating some emotional turmoil associated with these changes. Indeed, change is on your horizon, further emphasized by an opposition of the ego-driven Sun and transformative Pluto retrograde. More often than not, these metamorphoses are uncomfortable. But they’re also worth it.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your cosmic alignment is shaping up to be exceptionally fortuitous early in the week. As the full Buck Moon conjoins with Pluto retrograde on Monday, it also forms a favorable sextile with your ruling and retrograde planet, Neptune. Neptune also forms this aspect with Mars. Notably, each celestial body involved in your alignment is on the cusp of two Zodiac signs.

Simply put, a lot of doors are open for you right now, Pisces. Which will you choose? As the Moon heightens your emotional clarity early in the week, Mars provides the energy and motivation to pursue your revelations. Meanwhile, Neptune amps up your imagination, offering a better vantage point as you see your goals (and obstacles) from all angles.