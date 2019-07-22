Weekly Horoscope: July 22 – 28

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

This week could be the perfect opportunity to garner more self-confidence. We can stand up for what we believe in as warrior Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, and be proud of who we are and what we value as the sun and Venus enter vibrant Leo. There is an opportunity for reconciliation as Mercury retrograde meets sweet Venus; work through misunderstandings or hurt feelings brought on by recent tumultuous astrological weather..

The sun enters Leo on Monday, July 22, at 10:51 PM, officially kicking off the season on the lion. The sun is at home in Leo, and able to carry out its normal planetary functions with grace, like providing vitality and encouraging us to shamelessly be ourselves.

Although Mercury retrograde got off on the wrong foot, the characteristic delays and miscommunications might be more pleasant as messenger Mercury meets sweet Venus on Wednesday, July 24, at 8:27 PM. This is a great time to right your wrongs and ask for forgiveness. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to tell someone, this week offers a beautiful space to smooth things over. This is also a helpful influence for creative expression.

Warrior Mars connects with Jupiter, the planet of beliefs, on Thursday, July 25, helping us move forward with our will. Under this influence, we can put our beliefs into action and stand up for ourselves. Energy is high and there’s a strong drive to get your way. Jupiter is retrograde, so maybe what we thought we believed in has changed, and now is the time to act on this revision.

The planet of love, Venus, joins both warrior Mars and the sun in Leo on Saturday, July 27. The intensity of Cancer season is finally loosening its grip. The aesthetic markers of Venus in Leo are high glamour and drama; there’s a flair for theatrics. Let the world be your catwalk— show off!

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

This week kicks off with an extra pep in your step. The sun and Venus move into your sign, encouraging style and grace for the coming weeks. Consider scheduling a hair appointment at the beginning of August, after the new moon, so your hair grows with the moon! As your solar return approaches, this is the beginning of a new chapter. Venus in Leo is a good time to get in touch with your personal style—figure out what feels good when if comes to your presentation, and how you can express yourself to your fullest potential. You have an extra boost in energy to assert yourself and make your presence known as warrior Mars harmonizes with lucky Jupiter. Get creative, get romantic, be yourself, and have fun!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

As more planets move into Leo, you are getting the hang of solitude. Leo season is about taking care of yourself and preparing to emerge as a new and improved Virgo during your season. Leo is the sign that oversees an isolated sector of your chart. Consider the activities that you enjoy doing alone, and figure out ways to bring peace and happiness to your solitary time, like with reading, meditation, or a dance class. Venus, the planet of love, meets your planetary ruler Mercury, allowing you to smooth things over with your friends and express your platonic affections with an open heart. It’s time to welcome forgiveness into your life by giving it and asking for it—it’s up to you whether you express this forgiveness out loud.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

After the hustle and grind of Cancer season, Leo season begins! Instead of being so preoccupied with your reputation, you can now share the fruits of your labor with your community. This week, start to consider how you can support the people who support your hopes and dreams. Your planetary ruler Venus, the planet of love and money, meets with retrograde Mercury on Wednesday, making midweek an ideal time to loop back on a work email, or reach out to important connections that fell off track. Forgiveness is available—forgive yourself, your parents, or boss. Smooth things over. High-energy Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, helping you get your point across and express your ultimate message.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Last week’s eclipses found you questioning your beliefs and ideas in order to make them more solid and powerful. Now that you have clarity on your inner and outer philosophies, it’s time to take that elevator pitch to the streets. Leo season lights up your house of career and reputation, putting you in the spotlight. The coming weeks bring an opportunity to show off your deep and dangerous knowledge, and look good doing it, too! Hard work pays off as your planetary ruler Mars connects with lucky Jupiter, helping you on your way toward financial abundance. Venus in Leo brings a pleasant air to your reputation, making you all the more desirable. Midweek is a good time for publishing something or sending off some revisions, as sweet Venus meets retrograde Mercury, the planet of communication.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

These eclipses have been transformative, and not always the easiest. Changes are still in the works, and you’ve had realizations about parts of your life that are undergoing transformation. Mercury retrograde continues to find you working through financial setbacks, perhaps via delayed payments or tax bureaucracy. Midweek there is an ease to these tough conversations once Mercury meets the planet of money, Venus, helping to forgive any delays in payment. There is a big boost in confidence that allows you to share your ideas with the world as action planet Mars harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, making it easy for you to cover a lot of ground. Leo season opens you up to traveling, either mentally through books or physically on planes.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The pressure that Cancer season has been putting on your relationships finally eases up, but it’s time to address all of this new information! The planet of love, Venus, meets with retrograde Mercury, helping you address touchy topics in your partnerships with emotional intelligence. You can go over things that have been said that hurt your feelings, or better yet, the things that made you feel good! It’s the ideal time for interpersonal reconciliation, or to simply tell your partner how much you appreciate and care about them. Leo season activates the sector of your chart related to deep intimacy and transformation, so whatever commitments have been prominent must follow suit as you merge resources or try to understand others on a less-than-superficial level.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Cancer season was crunch time for you, dear Aquarius—you had so much to get done! Now that Leo season has arrived, you can spend your summer with the people that you feel complete you. Leo is your opposite sign, overseeing your house of partnerships. When the sun enters Leo on Monday, you start a new chapter in your relationships. Mercury retrograde is making your schedule a little hectic now, but sweet Venus meets Mercury midweek, making whatever delays you’re experiencing more pleasant and helping you celebrate the journey rather than obsessing over the destination. Once Venus moves into Leo this weekend, you can attract the types of partners that are ideal for you—someone that helps you feel comfortable being yourself.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Cancer season and the eclipses made your social life filled with drama and excitement, but now that Leo season has arrived, it’s time to get back into a rhythm of taking care of yourself and the things that are most important to you. Use Leo season to focus on your health and daily regimen. This can be by literally taking care of your heart, or simply trying a new hair care routine. Midweek, action planet Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, helping you address your responsibilities at work with bold authority and an outstanding work ethic. Before the weekend, smooth things over with lovers and friends as retrograde Mercury meets sweet Venus, helping you express your affection.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Good news Aries: The most intense dynamic of the year is pretty much done! The sun leaves Cancer for Leo on Monday, as does Venus on Saturday, helping you get out of the house and spend more time doing things that make you happy. Leo season is a jovial time that’s ripe for playing, dating, and partying, so go enjoy yourself and care for your inner circle. Midweek, sweet Venus meets retrograde Mercury, making it a good time to talk to your family or roommates about your feelings. Communicate your truth—even if it might not be totally clear, it will come from a place of authenticity and emotional intelligence. Your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with expansive Jupiter, helping you get your creative vision out into the world.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Leo season brings your home life to the foreground. It’s time to connect with your family, turn your home into your sanctuary, or take care of your health and body. It’s a time to get in touch with your personal life and inner world, to rest and find shelter. Mercury retrograde is complicating your schedule and it’s kind of hard to get your point across, but once it meets your planetary ruler Venus, conversations become all the more pleasant because of it. For instance, a Freudian slip becomes a charming expression of your love. Venus moves into Leo on Saturday, helping you make your home an extra beautiful space that brings you pride.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Leo season finds you bopping around the neighborhood, making appointments, and having important conversations. You can use this time to learn about yourself, do some research, write in your journal, and get familiar with the qualities that make you an outstanding individual. For the coming weeks, try to celebrate your creativity and intelligence. Money has been a tricky topic recently, but once sweet Venus meets your retrograde planetary ruler Mercury midweek, you can catch a little break and figure out a smart way to attract a cash flow. Venus moves into Leo on Saturday, helping you do more research to figure out how to support yourself in immaterial ways, too.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s just been one thing after the other, but you finally made it through! Now that Leo season has arrived, you’re more focused on finding material support. Getting your money right is something that you have to actively engage with by taking an honest look at your resources and planning a budget. On Wednesday, Venus and Mercury meet, helping you consciously express the things that are closest to your heart. Action planet Mars connects with the planet of abundance, Jupiter, on Thursday, and you can find yourself confidently spending your money. Try to budget while you can—Mars and Jupiter are two planets that can burn a hole in your pocket! This weekend, money planet Venus moves into Leo, helping you attract resources and some luxurious things to support your journey.

