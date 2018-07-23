Weekly Horoscope: July 23 – 29

Welcome to Leo season! This week begins with the Sun transiting the exciting first degrees of Leo on Monday, amplifying Leo energy as the mood shifts from nostalgic (good bye, Cancer season!) to passionately expressive. On Tuesday, love and money planet Venus faces off with illusive Neptune at 3:23 PM to create confusion. The Sun conflicts with planet of surprises, Uranus, at 7:34 AM on Wednesday, causing things to go off track. On Thursday at 1:03 AM, Mercury stations retrograde in proud Leo, where it will move backward until August 19, inspiring tricky miscommunications, Freudian slips, wrong turns, and technical malfunctions. Have no fear! Mercury retrograde is a common transit that asks us to revisit past mistakes and makes sure we mean what we say. Emotions are building up all week before reaching a crescendo with Friday’s powerful, transformative full Moon lunar eclipse in Aquarius at 4:20 PM, which will sit on top of retrograde Mars and conflict with Uranus. People will be temperamental, impulsive, and impatient during this time. Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 9:22 PM on Friday, bringing intensity to your relationships.

All times EST.

The Sun entered your sign on Sunday, boosting your confidence and sending you into a new personal cycle. You’ll feel Friday’s eclipse strongly as it illuminates the partnership sector of your chart. Full Moons signify endings, and events realized during an eclipse are fated. You might find yourself frustrated, impulsively breaking things off with your partner. They’ll be acting in ways that throw you off, since the Moon and action planet Mars will conflict with Uranus; I advise against escalating conflict right now, since things could get out of hand and you’ll have trouble expressing yourself with Mercury retrograde in your sign. If you’re single, the eclipse will bring a breakthrough that causes you to come to terms with irrational behavior.

Your planetary ruler, chatty Mercury, begins its infamous retrograde period this Thursday, stumbling through the deepest, darkest sector of your chart and testing your psychological strength. Leo season is a restful period before your birthday. Look for patterns in your dreams and trust whatever déjà vu you experience to grant rich personal insight that will help you move forward. The eclipse in Aquarius on Friday will illuminate the sector of your chart that rules your work and physical health. Because the Moon conflicts with Uranus, planet of surprises, it would be wise to stick to your routine on Friday to avoid turmoil. This eclipse will bring revelatory insight to how you can be more productive, and help you realize the best use of your energy.

On Tuesday afternoon, your glamorous planetary ruler Venus faces off with illusive Neptune, creating confusion and disappointment. With Venus in the house of confinement, Libras are feeling as though they are trapped by how our values oppose other people’s beliefs. Friday’s eclipse lights up your social life, and as it sits on top of retrograde action planet Mars, you will be feeling frustrated with your clique—disagreements could throw off your night as Mars conflicts with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Friday night at 9:22 PM, Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, creating space for intimacy, and deepening your obsession, with whomever or whatever.

Your reputation is your main focus during Leo season: You receive an increase in recognition for your accomplishments and are driven to make progress on your longterm goals. On Thursday, Mercury stations retrograde in Leo, an infamous transit that causes the internet to panic. Clickbait aside, previous career opportunities may re-enter your life now through August 19, although it isn’t astrologically advisable to sign contracts until then. You’ll feel the effects of Friday’s eclipse strongly, as it sits on top of your planetary ruler, Mars, and illuminates a deeply personal sector of your chart that rules your foundational roots. This is a powerfully transformative time for you, bringing emotional clarity that allows you to reconsider how your family history affects your behavior.

Leo season finds you in an adventurous mood, Sag! Over the next month, you’ll be more interested in expanding your horizons through travel or study—although traveling will be complicated by Mercury retrograde through August 19 (but it’s not like you’ve ever let a rainy day stop you!). As you’re one to see the bigger picture, Mercury retrograde will help you fine-tune previously overseen small details. Look out for tension between your beliefs and an authority figure on Tuesday, when love and money planet Venus faces off with spiritual Neptune. Friday’s eclipse brings intense (albeit temperamental) emotional clarity, shining a light on things you’ve overlooked and allowing you to spend the rest of Leo season happily roaming uncharted territory.

This Leo season, the Sun illuminates an intimate sector of your chart as you deepen your connection with another person. Whether you’re coupled or not, issues concerning you and another person’s shared resources come to the fore. As Mercury stations retrograde beginning Thursday, you’ll remember forgotten debts that need to be repaid to you. Friday’s eclipse will bring sharp emotional clarity to how you relate to your material possessions, as well as your self-esteem. Because it will sit atop retrograde action planet Mars and conflict with Uranus, the eclipse will find you defensive about your needs. Friday evening at 9:22 PM, power planet Pluto, currently retrograde in your sign, harmonizes with glamorous Venus and deepens affections.

Leo season will find you focused on others, as the Sun illuminates the partnership sector of your chart. This could mean an increased desire to pair up with someone, or if you’re already coupled, a greater emphasis is placed on your relationship at this time. With Mercury retrograde in Leo until August 19, you get a second review of all the loose screws in your relationships, allowing you to revisit past arguments or deepen your understanding of a friend. Friday’s eclipse in Aquarius provides emotional clarity about how you present yourself to the world, and will find you frustrated with your need to break free from the behavioral patterns you learned as a child.

This Leo season finds you focused on perfecting your daily routine to be your most productive self. Tap into your spiritual side on Tuesday when glamorous Venus faces off with illusive Neptune. When Venus creates tension with Neptune, it’s easy to be disappointed by your ideals of somebody else, but if you own up to your imagination, you can make the most of it. Mercury begins its retrograde in Leo on Thursday, bringing your attention to the kinks you must work out to conserve your energy. Friday’s eclipse in Aquarius finds you craving alone time as you experience a clear emotional understanding with your subconscious mind. As this Moon sits on top of retrograde Mars and conflicts with free-spirited Uranus, you’re gathering deep insight into how you behave in order to liberate yourself.

You’ll be more playful this Leo season, as the Sun illuminates a creative and social section of your chart—it’s time to have fun and enjoy yourself! On Thursday, communication planet Mercury stations retrograde through August 19, and whatever fun you were planning could be thrown off track. If you really want to have a good time, you’ll have to try accepting things that are out of your control—which doesn’t always come easy to a natural leader like you! Friday’s eclipse in Aquarius deepens your sentiment toward your larger social groups. The Moon will sit on top of your retrograde planetary ruler Mars and conflict with free-spirited Uranus, causing sensitivity around how your activity within a group affects your self-worth.

This Leo season, you’ll experience a stronger urge to be at home, as the Sun moves through the sector of your chart that rules domesticity and family origin. On Tuesday, your glamorous planetary ruler Venus faces off with illusive Neptune, creating disillusionment with social cliques. When Mercury stations retrograde on Thursday, you’ll be carefully re-evaluating what you need in order to feel secure. Friday’s eclipse in Aquarius illuminates the career sector of your chart, presenting you with an opportunity to challenge yourself and try something new. On Friday evening, Venus harmonizes with power planet Pluto, strengthening romantic and artistic obsession.

Leo season is a busy one for you, as the Sun illuminates the communication sector of your chart. On Tuesday, tension between your personal values and those of an authority figure will leave you disappointed, as spiritual Neptune faces off with love and money planet Venus. On Thursday, your communicative planetary ruler Mercury begins its infamous retrograde period, complicating your written and verbal communications and throwing your commutes off track. Until it stations direct on August 19, you will benefit from working through minor Mercurial hiccups with some help from whoever’s within reach. Friday’s eclipse in Aquarius will bring you to your highest beliefs, deepening your understanding of how these philosophical ideals affect your behavior.

This Leo season, your personal finances and self-esteem are highlighted by the Sun in the proud, materialistic sign. On Thursday, communication planet Mercury begins its infamous retrograde period, which is an ideal time for an honest reconsideration of your budget. Friday is an intense day, which can manifest sexually or financially. Friday’s eclipse in Aquarius illuminates the intimate sector of your chart concerning shared resources, bringing a karmic exchange to its climax. This Moon will be on top of action planet Mars, making everyone more temperamental—so remember to be patient! On Friday evening, your intense feelings about someone are realized, as love and money planet Venus harmonizes with obsessive Pluto in your house of partnerships.

