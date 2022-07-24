Weekly Horoscope: July 25 – 31

Good spirits are sought after as pleasure planet Venus squares off with jolly Jupiter on Monday, July 25, at 2:13 AM. People are motivated to have fun, feel good, and keep the party going! But watch your mouth as Mercury clashes with Mars on Tuesday, July 26, at 3:13 PM, which can find people speaking in ways that seem aggressive or irritated. Don’t go poking bruised egos—or you just might catch some heat.

The new moon in Leo falls on Thursday, July 28, at 3:55 PM, beginning a new cycle in how we care for both ourselves and others. This is an opportune time to shamelessly recognize one’s own needs. Also on Thursday, Jupiter, the planet of belief and faith, begins its retrograde at 4:37 PM: This can be a moment of reckoning for how our actions or lifestyles do or don’t align with what we believe in.

Abrupt or surprising interactions are happening as Mercury squares off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 5:15 PM! Easter eggs are hiding in the fine print.

Boundaries—or a need for more space to think—are expressed as Mercury faces off with Saturn, the planet of consequences, on Sunday, July 31, at 2:05 AM. There can be some road blocks stopping conversations from moving as quickly as they want to—but there is hope that this is for the better. An optimistic outlook and a faith that things will work out arrive as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter on Sunday at 6:36 PM, bringing chill vibes.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your home is extra cozy as pleasure planet Venus squares off with Jupiter, the planet of growth. Having a nice, restful domain can give you the sense that anything is possible. There’s a call to action as the planet of communication, Mercury, clashes with your planetary ruler Mars. As urgent as it seems, you’re finding a way to stay chill. You’re doing things a little differently this time. The new moon in fellow fire sign Leo starts a new cycle in your relationship to happiness. New means of self-expression are within reach. The sun harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you a strong sense of faith in yourself and your friendships.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Something lush and otherworldly is being generated as your planetary ruler Venus squares off with spiritual Jupiter. Your values can change based on intuition. As eager as you are to express your exciting thoughts, you are aware of the consequences of speaking out of turn as messenger Mercury squares off with Mars and Uranus, and faces off with Saturn. You might feel like laying low. The new moon falls in a very private sector of your chart, beginning a new cycle in your relationship to home and family. There is a sense that it will all work out, and it’s in the universe’s hands as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Ideas are coming in hot as your planetary ruler Mercury squares off with Mars and Uranus. The thoughts and words come extremely quickly! This is great for brainstorming, but not everyone will be able to keep up, so try to keep things simple, or remember who you’re speaking to. The extra eccentric or experimental ideas can be jotted down. There’s a great curiosity around topics that are gatekept as Mercury also faces off with Saturn. You are questioning rules and laws. The new moon falls in your chart’s house of communication, which can be a good time to ask yourself what you want to know! This might be the start of a new curiosity or education.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You will do anything for love, beauty, and harmony, as pleasure planet Venus squares off with Jupiter, the planet of optimism. You’re willing to take action because you have faith in the bigger picture, and because it feels right! The new moon falls in a material sector of your chart, beginning a new cycle in your relationship to the material world! You might be feeling more entitled to treating yourself now. The mood is indulgent. The sun harmonizes with Jupiter, which can give you a sense of abundance and replenishment, that there will always be some sort of cash flow or material support that gets you where you need to be.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The planet of communication, Mercury, is in your sign, which has you more outspoken. Mercury clashes with Mars and Uranus, which could find you saying some things that come across as abrupt or unexpected, because the pressure is on for you to speak! Words have consequences, which might have you biting your tongue as Mercury also faces off with Saturn, the planet of restrictions. There can be a stronger tension between what you want to express and what you feel like you should say. The new moon in your sign begins a new chapter in your relationship with yourself and your identity. The sun harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you a sense of endless potential and confidence.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Strange things are happening, no? Your planetary ruler Mercury is in a mysterious and secretive sector of your chart, giving you insight into the parts of life that usually go unnoticed. Dreams and the unconscious are of greater interest. Mercury squares off with Mars and Uranus, and unexplainable things are happening. Not everything can be clear right now! There are a lot of questions about mysterious topics, or things that you would rather discuss in secret. Mercury faces off with Saturn, too, which can find you weighing out compromises between your commitments and your need for alone time. The new moon falls in a dreamy and supernatural sector of your chart—things can be seen through the looking glass.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your desire for harmony at home is creating opportunities in your relationships as your planetary ruler Venus squares off with Jupiter, the planet of growth. You might be creating more space for visitors, or taking action based on your ideas about who you want to share your space with in the future. The new moon falls in your charts house of hopes and dreams, offering you a fresh perspective on your future. There is a feeling of anything being possible, which can be intimidating! Goals are better off being never ending. There is no limit to your imagination. Confidence is high, and your partners and relations are a source of support and inspiration for your vision of the future as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Answer to aggression with intelligence as Mercury, the planet of communication, squares off with your planetary ruler, Mars. You might find that people are pushing your buttons and putting you on the spot, but there are people watching, so remember to stay cool. Unexpected conversations are happening as Mercury also clashes with Uranus. There is an awareness of the consequences of words and agreements as Mercury faces off with Saturn, which can find you extra cautious about making public statements. The new moon marks the beginning of a new cycle in your vocation, which can be your job or your true calling! The sun harmonizes with Jupiter, bringing easy progress to your work and career.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You are learning how to trust others as Venus squares off with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, giving you more faith that your partners have good taste and care for you, too. This is the opportunity for intimacy to grow and relationships to take on a new emotional shape. The new moon in fellow fire sign Leo has many intellectual and spiritual questions for you to ponder. This might be a time when you’re inviting in new ideas and exploring questions around your world view and moral compass. Faith in yourself and your infinite potential is strong as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter. Creativity and a lust for life know no limits! Liberate yourself.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your vision of your home life charges the vibe of your relationships as Venus squares off with Jupiter. The way that you treat your personal space can invite interpersonal connections. You’re learning about the other people in your life and making more room for everyone to feel safe. This new moon is a sensitive one, requiring trust and the ability to let other people help you. Feeling OK when other people take control, allowing someone else to do it, can at least help you get some peace of mind. Questions about intimacy arise. Mercury faces off with your planetary ruler, Saturn, which can bring up financial themes like bookkeeping and investing. The sun harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you a sense of peace and hope about everything that’s changing.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

A dormant passion can be unlocked by a certain key holder as Mercury squares off with action planet Mars and Uranus. You might surprise yourself, and everyone else! Even though you’ll be wound up like a fancy watch, you are treading with caution. There can be some self-restraint due to a very heavy awareness of consequences since Mercury also faces off with your patient planetary ruler, Saturn. Analysis paralysis is helpful for sitting and thinking, but if a decision must be reached, then so must a compromise. The new moon marks a new cycle in your relationships: New perspectives on others and how you can connect and relate are coming your way. Conversations with others are open-ended and hyper-intellectual as the sun harmonizes with Jupiter.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You are giving it your all as pleasure planet Venus squares off with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. You’re willing to pour every resource you have into doing what you love, and having a good time! You might be investing in your hobbies or passion projects, or wanting to prove your love and devotion with some grand gesture! The new moon marks a beginning of a new cycle in your job and lifestyle. Habits and wellness are highlighted themes. This is a good time to check in with your energy levels and body, and to name the way that emotions feel, physically. The cash flow tunnel is fully greased up as the sun harmonizes with generous Jupiter, bringing recognition for a job well done!