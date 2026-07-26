Weekly Horoscope: July 26-August 1

Some pressure is productive, and some pressure is just a lot to carry. This week, stargazer, it’s difficult to tell which is which until Wednesday lands and clears it up for you. The Full Moon in Aquarius and Venus square Mars arrive on the same day, which means the emotional illumination and the interpersonal pressure don’t take turns — they hit together. What you want, what you’re not getting, who you actually are when you stop performing: all of it surfaces at once, in full light, whether you planned for it or not.

Thursday is the exhale the week has been building toward. Jupiter conjuncting the Sun goes exact, and the scale of everything opens up — what felt like an obstacle starts looking more like a threshold. Saturn turning retrograde Sunday sends the week’s energy inward rather than outward. The questions this week aren’t comfortable ones. Don’t settle for comfortable answers.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Saturn has been sextiling Mars for weeks, Aries, and you’ve probably felt it — a stretch where the effort actually went somewhere, where what you built had structure, and the drive had somewhere to go. Saturn turning retrograde Sunday pulls that current inward. The cooperative flow doesn’t disappear, but it stops pointing forward and starts asking what you’ve actually been building toward. Sit with that.

The question gets harder to ignore midweek when Mars square Venus goes exact Wednesday — what you want and what’s cooperating with you are having a disagreement. The Full Moon amplifies it. None of this is a signal to stop. It’s a signal to get more honest about whether you’re moving toward the right thing, not just moving fast.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Wednesday is going to ask something of you, Taurus. Venus square Mars goes exact on the Full Moon, and that combination makes what you want — and what you’re not getting — impossible to look away from. Not a bad thing, even if it doesn’t feel great in the moment. Full Moons in Aquarius have an almost clinical light to them, and this one’s pointed directly at your desires.

The question isn’t whether something is missing. It’s what you’re actually going to do about it. Venus sextiling Mercury all week gives you language for what’s been sitting unspoken. Saturday’s Moon in Pisces softens the close. But Wednesday is the turning point — don’t spend it performing fine when you could spend it being honest.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury going direct last week felt like a reprieve — and it was. But your ruling planet is still in Cancer, still asking you to feel your way through things rather than think your way out of them. That’s not your preferred mode, Gemini, and the discomfort of it has probably been easy to dismiss. Wednesday’s Full Moon in Aquarius offers a brief return to familiar territory: analytical, detached, the whole picture visible at once.

Use that window. It won’t last long. Venus sextiling Mercury keeps an emotional current running through everything even when you’d rather switch to pure logic. The processing isn’t finished. What you figure out about yourself this week will do more for you than anything you figure out about anyone else.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling planet opens the week in Sagittarius — blunt, restless, not exactly interested in emotional nuance. That’s a strange fit for you, Cancer, and it probably feels like trying to operate with one hand tied behind your back. The Full Moon on Wednesday lands in Aquarius, which is even further from home: everything illuminated, nothing felt. Clinical where you want warmth. Accurate where you want understanding.

That contrast is doing something for you this week, even if it’s uncomfortable. When the Moon moves into Pisces on Friday, the relief of it will tell you exactly what you’ve been missing — and how much you’ve been suppressing to get through the detached middle of the week. Let Friday be actually soft. You’ve earned the water.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Jupiter conjuncting the Sun in your sign on Wednesday is a once-a-year event, and it’s landing right on the Full Moon. That’s a lot of energy pointed directly at you, Leo — expansive, amplified, impossible to ignore. The temptation is to perform for it. To use the scale of the moment to prove something to someone else. That’s the trap.

What Jupiter conjuncting your Sun actually offers is confirmation that comes from inside, not applause from the room. Monday’s Sun opposition Pluto asks what you’re willing to see about yourself when nobody’s watching. Wednesday answers it. The week is building a case for something — let it be about who you actually are, not who you need people to think you are.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury has been in Cancer for weeks, and whether you’ve admitted it or not, Virgo, it’s been making you more emotionally porous than usual. You’ve been picking up on things you’d normally file away — people’s moods, unspoken dynamics, the feeling in a room before anyone names it. That’s not a malfunction. That’s Mercury doing exactly what Cancer asks of it.

Now that Mercury is direct, you have a choice: snap back to pure analysis and treat this month as an anomaly, or carry some of that emotional attunement forward. Venus sextiling Mercury all week makes the second option easier than it sounds. Wednesday’s Full Moon in Aquarius gives you the detached vantage point to see what you’ve actually learned. Don’t waste it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s something you’ve been engineering around for a while now — a conversation, a confrontation, a moment where you’d have to drop the diplomatic framing and say the uncomfortable thing directly. Venus square Mars goes exact Wednesday, Libra, and the sky is done being patient with your workarounds. The comfortable phrasing isn’t going to cover it this week. It’s time.

Wednesday’s Full Moon in Aquarius isn’t helping — Aquarius strips the relational warmth out of everything and leaves you with the facts, unadorned. That’s jarring for a sign that runs on nuance and connection. But Venus sextiling Mercury all week gives you the language to actually say it. The tools are there. The question, as always, is whether you’ll pick them up.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’ve been watching something build — not in your own life exactly, but around you. A dynamic in a group, a power structure asserting itself, the way certain people operate when they think no one’s tracking it closely. Pluto retrograde has had you cataloging all of it, Scorpio. Wednesday’s Full Moon in Aquarius turns the pressure up on everything you’ve been carefully filing away.

The retrograde keeps this internal for now — you’re not going to blow anything up publicly, and that’s probably the right call. But the cataloging phase is over. Something you’ve been watching from a careful distance has gotten close enough that watching is no longer a neutral act. Decide what you’re going to do with what you know.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re most comfortable when the vision is yours to hold — when you can believe in something fully before it has to survive contact with anyone else’s opinion. This week doesn’t offer that luxury, Sagittarius. Jupiter conjuncting the Sun builds toward exact Thursday, and Wednesday’s Full Moon in Aquarius puts everything Jupiter has been amplifying directly under collective scrutiny. The expansion gets seen. Evaluated. Talked about.

That’s not a threat — it’s actually what Jupiter in Leo is built for. The fire sign needs an audience eventually, or the vision just burns alone. Neptune trining Jupiter keeps the bigger picture trustworthy and intact. Let the Full Moon show people what you’ve been building. It holds up better than you’re afraid it does.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn turning retrograde Sunday is going to feel like losing traction — the forward drive easing off, the external pressure dropping, the sense that something you’ve been pushing against has simply stepped aside. Your instinct will be to work harder to compensate, Capricorn. Don’t. That easing is exactly the point.

Retrograde Saturn asks you to stop building outward and take stock of what’s already standing. For a sign that measures itself by output, that’s harder than it sounds. Saturn square Mercury keeps some cognitive pressure in place through the week — decisions still feel heavy, plans still invite second-guessing. But the retrograde is asking a different question: not what you’re building next, but whether what you’ve built is actually what you wanted.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

A Full Moon in your sign on Wednesday is a once-a-year event, Aquarius, and it has a quality you’re not going to love: it makes you the subject. Not humanity, not the collective, not the abstract principle you’d rather be discussing — you, right now, in full light. Uranus in Gemini keeps the mental energy fast and agile all week, which helps you process it. But it can’t help you avoid it.

Whatever the Full Moon surfaces about who you actually are underneath the ideas and the ideals — sit with it. Pluto retrograde in your sign has been excavating this same territory for months. Wednesday is the moment some of that comes into view all at once. Let it. You can theorize about it after.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Most of this month has had Neptune retrograde asking uncomfortable questions — what’s intuition, what’s projection, what are you actually seeing versus what you’ve decided to see. This week offers something different, Pisces. The Sun in Leo trines Neptune, and that’s not a diagnostic. It’s a current — warm, creative, moving in a direction that doesn’t require you to interrogate every feeling before you follow it.

Wednesday’s Full Moon in Aquarius is the one moment of detached, clinical air in an otherwise flowing week — let it pass without over-indexing on what it surfaces. Friday’s Moon moving into your sign is what the week builds toward. Something loosens. The internal and external stop pulling against each other, and for a stretch, things just move.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.