Weekly Horoscope: July 29 – August 4

The astrology of this week is ready to change things up. Diverge from your usual routine, experimenting with something new that speaks to you. Branch out toward something that feels authentic. What might that be? We’ll find out—self-expression becomes easier from here on out.



The sun clashes with the planet of rebellion, Uranus, on Monday July 29, inspiring us to take a risk and do something that we’ve never done before. It’s hard to tell what the outcome will be, but things will be stirred up in ways that are comfortable and self-serving. Stand by your strangeness, and pay your respects to others’ as well.

Summer gets more lighthearted as the new moon in Leo lands on Wednesday July 31, the same day Mercury retrograde ends. During the new moon, recognize what you need in order to feel seen. Witness your feelings. Wear your heart on your sleeve. Center yourself and your own needs. This new moon also clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, so people will be trying new, weird things in order to express their emotions in a way that feels honest, however erratic or unpredictable.

At last, Mercury retrograde is over…or is it? Though Mercury is done with its retrograde period, its shadow phase (when Mercury finally moves forward through the path it just retrograded through) lasts for a little longer. The effects of Mercury retrograde get a little more intense before finally alleviating. As the planet of communication makes its way forward through its retrograde path, we get a third and final opportunity to address snafus. Think “measure twice, cut once,” except it’s your life.

Mercury retrograde’s shadow phase ends on August 15, which is also a full moon. Use this time between Wednesday’s new moon and the full moon that follows to enrich your understanding of your personal truth. It’s a journey that starts inside your own head and heart, but once the full moon lands, things will be much clearer. Pay attention to where you’re headed, though—keep your eyes on the road!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re taking risks as the sun clashes with rebellious Uranus, but be sure to practice safety first to avoid accidents. Improvisation is fun and sometimes necessary, but do get a second opinion from a family member or someone who will be completely honest with you. It’s helpful to have someone checking your blind spots before acting abruptly. The planet of communication, Mercury, is ending its retrograde. As its motion slows down, behind-the-scenes conversations reach a climax. The Leo new moon urges you to witness your feelings and be honest with yourself about your emotions. Catch up on your energy levels and what feels right to you. Do whatever you need to do in order to feel seen.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Take time to rest and meditate. As your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde on Wednesday, news and gossip clears up and starts to make more sense. Mercury retrograde ends on the same day as the new moon, so it’s a good day for you to spend some time away from the hubbub and figure out where exactly you stand in the middle of whatever drama. Remove yourself from other people’s business and recharge your own batteries, so that you can give your best advice whenever you’re called upon. Your intuition is piqued as the sun clashes with electric Uranus, so be present in the madness like a stone in a river. Allow everything to move around you.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Initiate new and experimental approaches to managing your finances as the sun clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. This transit can correspond with the first step toward revolutionizing your income, putting money toward your hopes and dreams. The new moon in Leo is an ideal time to figure out what feels best to invest in, and make a tiny step toward these goals. This can be something small, like growing your social media following, or more humanitarian, like figuring out how you can give back to your community, depending on where you’re at. Investing in your community can guarantee a support system and build meaningful relationships. Mercury ends its retrograde, helping you move forward with your career goals.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re taking risks when it comes to relationships as both the sun and moon clash with the planet of rebellion, Uranus. You can address your need for personal space and still be loyally committed to your interpersonal commitments, but handle with care. Taking time for yourself and your career are both valid reasons to need a little breathing room from the people who matter to you. Instating a new or experimental approach to your relationships could be the way you choose to go. The new moon in Leo signals a time for you to be aware of your true feelings about your reputation and renew your goals when it comes to staking a claim in your legacy.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

And now for something totally different! As the sun clashes with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, you are itching to change your approach to your daily routine to get outside and see the world. Wednesday’s new moon in Leo is a good time to refresh your goals related to school and travel, and since Mercury retrograde is ending, maybe a delayed pay check or inheritance will start making its way back to you, helping you figure out how to finance these goals. With Uranus in Taurus for the next seven years, you’re having new and experimental approaches to the things you have to do any given day, and Leo season is the perfect time to initiate these groundbreaking routines.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

What is going on with your relationships, Capricorn?! The sun clashes with kinky Uranus on Monday, pushing a change in your approach to intimacy that allows for more creative freedom and pleasure. The energy is jumpy, so try to think things over before making a dramatic change—beware of impulsivity. This aspect can also correspond with a money-making artistic venture. Mercury retrograde ends on Wednesday, capping a period of reflection on your partnerships. It was good to have some room to reflect on your relationships, and you can jump back in now, all the better for it. The new moon falls on Wednesday as well, corresponding with the beginning of a transformation that allows for deeper intimacy (or even more of a cash flow).

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Before acting so fast, consider the ways you are willing to take risks for other people in your life—there is an urge to act fast. Assess the damages, but avoid analysis paralysis, Aquarius. The sun clashes with the planet of rebellion, Uranus, on Monday, initiating a groundbreaking change in your partnerships. You can have a sudden realization about your living situation or home that pushes you to take action with your roommates or partners. This week’s new moon in Leo (which also clashes with Uranus) signals a new beginning in your relationships. You’re itching to try something different, to relate to people in a new way, which is totally exciting! Mercury retrograde ends Wednesday, and you can soon move through your daily tasks with more ease and fewer delays.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re a flexible sign, Pisces, and this week you simply have to lean into that go-with-the-flow quality as you maneuver around unexpected glitches, mending your schedule accordingly. The sun clashes with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, which is exactly what the astrologer is talking about here—something pops up, an unexpected detail or appointment, that requires your attention. So double check your work and schedule. Mercury retrograde ends Wednesday, but before it gets better, things screech to a halt. Take this pause to figure out what you have the time and the mental capacity for right now. The new moon in Leo is a wonderful time to push your own agenda and pick up some healthy habits.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re here for a good time, not a long time, or so you may think as the sun clashes with the planet of rebellion, Uranus, enticing you to impulsively spend your money on things that make you and your friends happy. Whether it’s an expense or an investment, think about the ways it supports your inner circle, and consider collaborating with your friends on this unusual venture. There is a lot of creative energy in the air, and you just so happen to have the resources to make it happen! The new moon in Leo is conveniently here to begin a period of supportive friendships and fun, but do be aware of impulse spending. Mercury retrograde ends, pausing communication related to your domestic life.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You may already be well aware that the planet of rebellion, Uranus, is in Taurus for the next seven years approximately. This transit is stirring up a personal restlessness and need to create enough space for yourself to experiment and explore your strangeness. As the sun clashes with Uranus on Monday, changes are made on the home front, helping you feel free to be your freakiest self. Wednesday’s new moon relates to this theme of change and activity in your deeply personal life, which people from the outside can’t necessarily witness, allowing for more personal freedom and room to breathe. Wednesday is an appropriate time to implement some radical honesty about your home and family life, dear Taurus. You may surprise yourself!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You’re one of the more flexible signs, Gemini. You have to step into your unique and intelligent fluidity that allows you to just roll with the punches. When the planet of surprises, Uranus, is involved, we can’t predict what’s going to happen. People make mistakes, it’s a fact of life. Accidents happen, and there isn’t much you can do about it but keep your head up and stay honest. Your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde on Wednesday, but as its motion comes to an apparent standstill, you have a moment of pause, too. If you have to wait a little longer for that instant gratification, oh well. The new moon in Leo asks you to bring a book anyway!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’ve got to do something to feel like you have all of the material resources you need, Cancer. There is an impulse to focus on your income and figure out how to have everything you need, as the sun clashes with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus. You can realize some pretty unconventional ways to secure the bag since Uranus is inventive. You’re compelled to help your friends to the best of your ability, especially if you’re in a position to do so. Mercury retrograde is finally over on Wednesday, and its motion pauses, corresponding with a pause in your own thoughts. Take this space to understand your material needs on a deeper, honest level, a theme of Wednesday’s new moon.

