Weekly Horoscope: July 30 – August 6

This week’s planetary mellowness affords us the space to process the fated disruptions brought about by last week’s lunar eclipse in free-spirited Aquarius, as the Moon wanes through sensitive Pisces, headstrong Aries, mellow Taurus, and curious Gemini. There’s only one planetary aspect on Wednesday evening at 10:41 PM, when action planet Mars squares off with rebellious Uranus, inspiring us to break the rules and take action to resolve last Friday’s conflict, when Mars squared Uranus during the lunar eclipse. You’ll hear people continue to complain about travel delays and broken technology because of Mercury retrograde, a routine astrological phenomenon that regularly tests our patience. And action planet Mars is still retrograde as well—a frustrating sluggishness we’ll be dealing with until the end of summer. Planetary retrogrades are just part of life, pushing us to take space to review our decisions and clean out our closets to make room for improvements.

Take time this week to process changes in your relationships stirred up by last week’s lunar eclipse, which challenged Uranus, the rebellious planet bringing surprises to your career over the next seven years. You and your partners, colleagues, and friends—those signified by your house of relationships—don’t want to be tied down to anything that doesn’t feel right or allow you the freedom to accomplish your highest goals. On Wednesday evening, Mars squares off with Uranus again—you’ll take the initiative to resolve an interpersonal eclipse conflict that was stirred up last week, but be mindful of consequences since this energy is impulsive.

On Thursday evening at 10:52 PM, the Moon in confident, fiery Aries harmonizes with your planetary ruler Mercury, which is retrograde in the most private, quiet sector of your chart—this aspect will bring sweet dreams and peace of mind. You’ll be sensitive to the needs of others and your own mental mechanics, allowing for deep intimacy and connection. Scheduling conflicts stirred up from last week’s eclipse resurface on Wednesday when action planet Mars challenges rebellious Uranus again, inspiring impulsivity. You’re moody on Sunday at 2:58 AM, when the Moon in patient Taurus squares off with messenger of the Gods, Mercury, to create conflict between your thoughts and feelings. This is a preferable time to journal it all out and find a middle ground.

On Tuesday evening at 6:42 PM, the Moon in sensitive Pisces faces off with your planetary ruler, romantic Venus, to create a tension that leaves you craving affection. But Venus in Virgo is overly-critical, making you difficult to please. Conflicts in your social life stirred up during last Friday’s eclipse resurface on Wednesday evening, when action planet Mars squares off with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus. This energy can be used to your creative advantage: Uranus is inventive, and when it’s challenged by Mars, you’ll find a new route to self-expression as you channel an impulsive, rebellious, stream-of-consciousness type of energy. Because of Mars’ involvement, aggression is in the air, but Libras don’t have to worry about being too aggressive.

On Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 PM, the Moon in confident Aries syncs with your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, opening the cosmic doors for a productive day—but it’s up to you to activate this energy. Wednesday evening resurfaces last Friday’s drama as Mars squares off with rebellious Uranus again, allowing you to take final action to resolve your conflicts and revisit the source of your drive. The eclipse sparked personal evolution, allowing you to admit to yourself if you’ve been acting out harmfully—possibly a painful realization. Don’t throw a tantrum on Friday evening at 7:38 PM when the Moon in stubborn Taurus squares off with Mars, enabling emotional outbursts— be careful to control your anger and avoid accidents caused by impulsivity.

Monday evening is peaceful as the Moon harmonizes with your generous planetary ruler Jupiter at 11:23 PM, creating a positive, gregarious vibe for you to open up and heal from any fallout caused by last week’s intense lunar eclipse. On Saturday evening at 5:50 PM, the Moon in sensual Taurus faces off with Jupiter, enabling your natural generosity—but be careful not to overdo it (don’t get too drunk) and watch out for opportunistic leeches who will take advantage of your kindness. Hold yourself to a high standard of self-preservation. Having boundaries doesn’t make you a mean person. Sunday evening, the Moon illuminates your partnerships sector when it enters playful Gemini at 9:32 PM, putting you in the mood to connect with others.

Wednesday afternoon, the Moon in headstrong Aries squares off with your strict planetary ruler Saturn, putting you in a sour mood as your innate understanding of rules and consequences challenge your feelings. On Wednesday evening, last Friday’s surprises related to money resurface when action planet Mars squares off with planet of the unexpected, Uranus, pushing you to take the final step to resolve financial matters. You’re doing whatever it takes to feel secure regarding both your finances and your self-worth! You’ll lighten up on Friday evening when the Moon in patient, sensual Taurus harmonizes with Saturn at 10:07 PM—you’ll find comfort in your commitments and you should be proud of your strong perseverance through emotional hardships.

You’re not in the best mood on Wednesday afternoon when the Moon in headstrong Aries squares off with your disciplined planetary ruler, Saturn, making you sensitive to your limits. You know yourself well enough to be honest about overcommitting, however much you may want to add to your résumé. As if Wednesday wasn’t already hard enough, warrior planet Mars will square off with rebellious Uranus in the evening, adding to your mid-week restlessness as a conflict from last Friday resurfaces and pushes you to take the final steps toward resolution. Friday evening lightens up your mood—a remedy to a tough week, when the Moon harmonizes with Saturn to encourage you to be happy with your informed decisions and putting you at peace knowing you did the right thing.

Your week begins with an acute aesthetic sensitivity for you, as the Moon is in your sign until it enters Aries at 6:54 AM on Wednesday. The mood is creative as you take initiative to complement your rich inner world with your outer surroundings. On Monday evening, the Moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler, boundless Jupiter, at 11:23 PM, putting you in your feelings in the best way. You’ll find pleasure in helping others, lending an ear in a heart-to-heart as you tap into your natural therapist. Pisces are famous for being helpful. On Saturday evening, the Moon opposes Jupiter and you’ll want to be over-supportive, but this is something that others can easily take advantage of. Don’t be a martyr.

The Moon enters your sign, Aries, on Wednesday morning and stays until it enters Taurus on Friday afternoon at 3:51 PM. During its stay, you’ll have an increased sensitivity for aesthetics. Cosmic doors open and create the opportunity to expand your social network and salary on Wednesday at 12:05 PM, when the Moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler, action planet Mars—but it’s up to you to take initiative and get the results you seek. You’ll be driven to keep going on Friday evening, when the Moon squares off with Mars at 7:38 PM. Last Friday’s drama resurfaces on Wednesday evening when Mars squares off with rebellious Uranus again, pushing you to take the final steps to break away from whatever’s holding you back.

You’re surprising yourself and trying new things during Uranus’ approximately seven-year stay in your sign, Taurus. Last Friday, during the lunar eclipse, action planet Mars squared off with Uranus and pushed you out of your comfort zone. On Wednesday evening, Mars and Uranus square off once more, inspiring you to take another step towards your self-liberation, which will only help you accomplish your biggest goals. Tuesday evening is uncomfortable as the Moon faces off with your planetary ruler, romantic Venus at 6:42 PM. You have too many particulars about the way you want to be loved and treated—Venus in Virgo is incredibly picky. It’ll be easy for you to over-indulge and seek comfort in other Venusian ways, like shopping or eating, but use your Taurus sensibility to overpower your materialistic desire for creature comforts.

Mercury retrograde is filled with bloopers for a Mercury-ruled Gemini, but you know how to laugh at yourself better than any other sign, so stay strong with comedic relief for a few more weeks of technical difficulties. Thursday evening at 10:52 PM, the Moon in headstrong Aries harmonizes with Mercury, strengthening your intuition and enabling you to make informed decisions in light of Mercury retrograde. On Sunday at 2:58 AM, the Moon squares off with Mercury and causes hurt feelings over disagreements—or is it the other way around? Avoid defensiveness. The Moon enters Gemini at 9:32 PM on Sunday, putting you in touch with your inner trend-setting aesthete. You’ll be more in touch with your emotions until the Moon enters Cancer next week.

Last Friday’s extravagant lunar eclipse—it was a Full Moon, Super Moon, Blood Moon, and the longest total lunar eclipse of the century—was especially tiresome for sensitive, Moon-ruled Cancers, especially since it was in the infamously cold, calculating, and rational air sign Aquarius. Take time for yourself this week to hide in your crab shell and process what went down—even though your presence will be in high demand as the Moon unwinds through the Southern hemisphere of your chart, which is associated with public affairs and outside events. Sunday night will be an ideal time for you to unplug when the Moon enters Gemini, the ruler of the quietest sector of your chart, at 9:32 PM. The Moon hangs out in this private sector of your chart until it enters Cancer next Wednesday, at which time you’ll feel recharged and ready to come out of your shell.

—it’ll hang out there until it enters Cancer next Wednesday, finding you recharged and ready to come out of your shell.

