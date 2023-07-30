Weekly Horoscope: July 31 – August 6

The full moon in Aquarius falls on Tuesday, August 1, at 2:31 PM. Aquarius values authenticity and integrity over popularity. Read more about the full moon here. Also on Tuesday, Mars harmonizes with generous Jupiter at 4:44 PM. Great things happen with confidence—but remember to stretch before a long sprint! We’re confronting tough conversations as Mercury faces off with Saturn, showing us limitations and boundaries at 10:17 PM.

There’s a vibe shift as the sun clashes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, on Sunday, August 6, at 8:02 AM. Understanding is about digging deeper; a corner is turned as we learn and grow with experience!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The full moon lights up your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, showing you how to be more authentic in achieving your goals. This might require you to show some support and affection for your team, your friends, and the collectives that make your future possible. Check in with how you feel about your social life and connections. You’re progressing with good faith as your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, giving you a full tank of gas to keep you running nonstop. You might need to forcibly give yourself breaks in order to make sure you don’t overdo it.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The full moon lights up your chart’s house of career and public reputation, showing you how to be more authentic with how you show up in the public eye. You want to be understood, but don’t overthink it! You might be able to simply show up and be known by your presence alone. You’re moving on with your love and social life as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you the courage to transcend anything that’s in your way. You’re gaining fuller awareness of your story arc as the sun clashes with Jupiter, turning the page! Your understanding of your family and childhood is deepening.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The full moon lights up your chart’s house of higher knowledge, showing you how to be more authentic in your beliefs and spirituality. This can be a time when you’re thinking deeply and profoundly about the world that you exist in and navigate. You can put your feelings into words, but there’s only so much that words can express. Silence can also express plenty. You might be ready to get something off your chest or share your ideas with someone who can help analyze them. You’re not afraid of things ending and changing as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, showing you what giant branches can grow after some pruning.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The full moon lights up a transformative and intimate sector of your chart, showing you how to be more vulnerable. When other people show you their fears, struggles, or insecurities, maybe you can step in and give your generous attention, care, and concern. By having awareness for the needs of others, you can bring healing and repair to broken hearts. This could also be a time when you’re ready to let go, releasing something into the unknown. Endings can also be new beginnings! Your strategy and willpower allow you to successfully accomplish your goals as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The full moon lights up your chart’s house of partnerships, showing you how to be more authentic in your relationships. Conversations with partners or other people are coming to a head right now. This can be a moment when you’re really pouring your heart into it! Just look out for overthinking. You’re moving onward and upward with your career as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, bringing you to greener pastures. You’re gaining a fuller awareness of how you can strive for greatness as the sun clashes with Jupiter. You’re sprouting out of the ground and into a wonderful, lush world full of treasure and magic.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The full moon lights up your chart’s house of work and lifestyle, showing you how to be more authentic in your daily tasks. Maybe you need to be honest about what you do and don’t have time for. Sometimes less is more, and if you’re spreading yourself too thin without any time for dreaming, then you might have to let something go. You’re moving on as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, showing you great escapes and wonderful worlds. Tough conversations are explored as your planetary ruler Mercury faces off with serious Saturn, helping you learn about other people’s personal limits and boundaries. Maybe this is also a time when you share yours, too!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The full moon lights up a creative and social sector of your chart, showing you how to be more authentic in what you do for fun. This is a time when you have no choice but to say no to things that are giving you less than one hundred percent. Relish in the space that you make for a beautiful future when you issue rejections to whatever you are on the fence about. A party that you attend under certain conditions? A date that you aren’t totally feeling? A creative project that you’re not that interested in? Follow your heart and put those maybe things on ice.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The full moon lights up your chart’s house of home and family, showing you how to be more authentic about your need for rest and grounding. Maybe your best ideas come in secrecy, in full privacy, in the dead of midnight! You’re progressing with good faith as your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, giving you the courage to move forward into the future. You’re gaining a fuller awareness of how you can transcend stifling or unsatisfactory relationships as the sun clashes with Jupiter, pushing you to turn the page and asking for something better. There’s little holding you back now!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Conversations are alive this full moon, as it illuminates an intellectual and communicative axis of your chart. There’s a lot that you want to say, and still, more for you to learn. There’s quite a bit of chatter, and you’re figuring out who to ask for what. You’re moving on with your work and career as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, showing you how to push into the lifestyle that you want. By doing small things every day, you can make a big impact. Tough conversations are unfolding as messenger Mercury faces off with serious Saturn, asking you to make a compromise. You’re getting fuller awareness of what you want to dedicate yourself to as the sun clashes with Jupiter.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The full moon lights up your chart’s house of money and personal resources, showing you how to be more authentic with your budget. Have you been living beyond your means? Have you been too frugal? Is there a bill you’ve been putting off? There can also be a more social aspect to money that you’re thinking more deeply about. Money can be a way for you to experience possibility and to support the collective. You might be figuring out the best people and cases to put your money toward. Dry conversations pop up as Mercury faces off with your planetary ruler Saturn, asking you to have accountability and maintain integrity.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The full moon in your sign brings your awareness to your relationships, and how they make you feel! This can be a time when your calculating mind comes alive. You need to balance your intellect with your emotions, and have the courage to feel them. You’re moving on as Mars harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you the courage to transform and transcend beyond what is known and visible. Faith helps. Tough conversations are explored as Mercury faces off with your planetary ruler Saturn, which can find you meeting material and emotional limitations, and needing to ask for assistance. Your awareness of the support you have at home changes as the sun clashes with Jupiter.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You’re connecting with life’s mysteries as the full moon lights up a very psychic and secretive sector of your chart. This is a moment when you may appreciate some alone time for deep meditation, prayer, or general hermit vibes. It’s a good time for a retreat, or to simply go airplane mode. Relationships are advancing and you’re finding more passion in them as Mars harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, giving you a more sympathetic understanding. Tough conversations unfold as messenger Mercury faces off with serious Saturn, asking you to be more firm with others. You’re gaining a fuller awareness of your daily responsibilities and how you can be in better health as the sun clashes with Jupiter.