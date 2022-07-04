Weekly Horoscope: July 4 – 10

The planet of willpower and libido, Mars, changes signs, which reflects a change in motivation and enthusiasm. Mars enters Taurus at 2:03 AM on Tuesday, July 5, where it will stay until the end of August. Mars in Taurus takes its time making things happen, with patient, self-contained drive.

Twenty minutes later, messenger planet Mercury also changes signs at 2:25 AM: Communication becomes less verbal and more emotional. Mercury is in Cancer until July 19, when it changes signs again. Communication flows as Mercury and Mars create a harmonious aspect at 2:36 AM, bringing people together over ideas about how to make things happen, while still allowing time for rest and wellness.

Mercury, the planet of communication, squares off with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy, on Saturday, July 9, at 2:13 AM. Conversations turn on a head! Look out for over-exaggeration. Enthusiasm is there, but be realistic. Mars in Taurus has no interest in losing out on beauty rest, and will not be happy rushing to make it on time. Practice saying no.

There will likely be excitement over the weekend that keeps us awake: The sun connects with rebellious Uranus on Sunday, July 10, at 4:09 AM, showing an ability to create order from disruption and work collaboratively with inventors, renegades, and visionaries. Freedom and the refusal to succumb to litigation is influencing ideology and beliefs on a greater scale.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your planetary ruler Mars changes signs, bringing your focus to your finances and self-esteem. Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, beginning new conversations about your domestic life. Mercury and Mars form a harmonious aspect, helping you take new strategies to make your home more peaceful and spend money wisely. Mercury clashes with Jupiter, which is in your sign, Aries: You are ready to change your mind and begin a new understanding of yourself and how you fit into your life story. A conversation takes place that brings you wisdom and better self-knowledge. The sun gently connects with Uranus, helping you think on your toes concerning your finances and family life.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Action planet Mars enters your sign, bringing you extra motivation and strength to slay. Mars is very active and fast moving, two things that don’t normally describe gentle and patient Taurus. Be ready for the pace to pick up! Mercury, the planet of communication, connects with Mars, which helps you strategize, write up a plan, and even contact some friends, colleagues, or siblings who can help you get everything done. Delegation comes naturally. The sun connects with Uranus, the planet of rebellion and invention, bringing you brilliant new ideas! Uranus has been in your sign for a few years now, giving you extra flair and quirkiness. The sun’s connection with Uranus helps you make a case for yourself and any unconventional decisions that you might make.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your planetary ruler Mercury moves into the next sign over. While you’ve spent the last three weeks getting a clearer head, it’s time to let these brilliant ideas marinate and diffuse. New receipts and ledgers are being drawn up as Mercury moves through your chart’s house of personal resources, which has implications for your finances. Mercury connects with action planet Mars, bringing you material insight into your self-esteem and feelings of collective or peer pressure. Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the planet of growth, so a purchase or investment can be made that focuses on your future growth and five year plan. This could also reflect overspending or overdoing it, so be mindful of your limits when you’re out celebrating.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your mind is bright as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign, gifting you with quick wit and an ability to translate your feelings into expression. Action planet Mars moves into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. As Mercury and Mars make an immediate harmonious connection, this is a ripe time to connect with people who can make your dreams happen. Hit send on the messages that shape your future. Relationships with influential and popular movers and thinkers are forming. Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the planet of beliefs, and there is a change in your personal title and role. Consider how many responsibilities you can realistically take on as you grow into a new iteration of yourself.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Action planet Mars moves into a public sector of your chart, picking up the pace in your career. Activities that you participate in on a collective level are heating up! Mars connects with Mercury, the planet of communication, giving you insight into how the collective thinks and expresses their feelings. You have your finger on the pulse, and can be extremely sensitive about what you’re doing or how you’re perceived. The sun connects with Uranus, the planet of invention and rebellion, and you’re eager to break out of feelings of peer-pressure or cookie-cutter idealism. This is a great time for you to stand out and be seen. You’re able to make peace with things that have been disruptive or unconventional.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Your planetary ruler Mercury moves into a new sign, beginning a new conversation about your goals. The coming three weeks find you figuring out who to contact and what connections you have, which can put you on the path to success and good fortune. Mercury gently connects with action planet Mars, helping you act in a way that aligns with your beliefs and politics. This can connect you with accountants, lawyers, or other gatekeepers who can help navigate territory that is unknown or foreign. There’s help with figuring out what to do, and how to do it in a way that sits right with your spirit. Mercury clashes with Jupiter, which can correspond with a big investment in your future.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The heat in relationships has turned off, but the stove is still hot, as Mars moves into your chart’s house of intimacy and shared resources. Mercury, newly in your chart’s house of career and public reputation, has you thinking about what you look like from miles away. As Mercury and Mars connect, you’re figuring out how to divide responsibilities and who’s in charge of what. There can be some passionate discussions about sharing and financial issues. You’re selling yourself in a new way as Mercury moves through your career sector for the coming three weeks. Mercury clashes with Jupiter, which can manifest as a big or ambitious offer. Don’t ignore the small print, and be sure to ask a lot of follow up questions.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your traditional planetary ruler Mars changes signs, which can change your vibe! For the next month or so there is an increased focus on your relationships and interpersonal commitments. There can be more passions and interest in what the other people in your life are doing. Activities happening in your partners’ lives can direct how you are feeling energetically, and which direction you’re heading. These events can make you more ready to cut the cord, or find you ready to be more personally involved. Mars connects with Mercury, and conversations about relationships and how to define them heat up! Mercury in your chart’s house of pleasure, sexuality, and friendship has you thinking about what makes you happy. You’re able to share these ideas with others more fluently now.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The planet of communication, Mercury, enters a psychic and sensitive sector of your chart. For the coming three weeks you are clued into what other people need and think, on an intuitive and emotional level. There’s an increased focus on what other people have. Mercury clashes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, which can be a major step in your friendships, creative projects, and even romantic life. You might be asking for a lot from someone, and this request is what turns the wheel. You have a lot to give and this shared investment is in something that makes you both happy and excited. The other person involved is investing in their future and the ability to feel both free and secure at the same time.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Better communication is coming as messenger Mercury moves into your chart’s house of relationships. There is an ability to understand others on a deep emotional level. You’re reading the signs, but there’s also more open communication happening between you and others. Action planet Mars enters fellow earth sign Taurus, bringing the heat in your love life as well as your creative pursuits. Mars connects with Mercury and there’s an ability to express your desires and what you want to do with others. The sun connects with Uranus, and you’re able to gain a more novel and personal understanding of what makes you happy on a social and romantic level. Any of your idiosyncrasies are smoothed over and understood as they are viewed in a way that’s rational and pure of heart.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

There’s a lot of effort and energy to put toward your domestic projects as action planet Mars moves into your chart’s house of home and family. This might even be restful for you as you find ways to keep things under wraps, but still moving at your own pace. You’re making moves in silence, really. Mars connects with Mercury and you can assign tasks and chores to other people in a way that gives you more time to take naps and focus on your private life. There are a lot of chores and things to get done with Mercury in your chart’s house of routine. You can experience fluctuation in how much you’re able to take on in any given day, so don’t be too rigid in your schedule!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into fellow water sign Cancer, bringing you more creative ideas and a sense of intuitive knowledge. There can be more thoughts about your sexuality and social life over the next three weeks. Mercury clashes with your traditional planetary ruler Jupiter, which is a big learning experience! There is a strong desire for fun, connecting with friends and lovers, and feeling like you’re supporting yourself and your circle. You may be figuring out how you feel about socializing and going to parties, what type of parties you like going to, and who you want to be around. There’s a question about what inspires you and who makes you feel good about yourself. You’re willing to do something to express what you believe in and stand for.