Weekly Horoscope: July 5 – 11

The sun connects with quirky Uranus at 3:14 PM on Monday, July 5, providing a bridge between revolutionaries and authorities to make progress. New, radical ways of seeing emerge. It’s time for something a little different!

Mercury, the planet of information, clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, once again on July 6 at 3:39 AM. This aspect has been taking place for months now, and it’s ramping up again! Under this sky, it’s hard to know exactly what to believe. Not only do things have a PR spin to them, some people are literally just making stuff up.

Commitments are tested as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, faces off with serious Saturn at 10:35 PM on Tuesday, July 6. This is a balancing act between pleasure and responsibility. There’s a need to pause and make sure that everyone’s getting what they want. If our desires aren’t being met, then how do we adjust the rules or structures to make things more pleasant?

Venus clashes with Uranus on Thursday, July 8, at 3:25 PM, which can lead to some excitement or spiciness in relationships. A change can be made so that there is more freedom to get what you want. Questionable outfit choices are made. People are open to trying new things!

Speaking of new things, the new moon in Cancer comes on Friday, July 9 at 9:16 PM, beginning the lunar month. This is a time to make clear to yourself what is and isn’t comfortable to you, and to feel present in your body.

Mercury finally leaves Gemini, where it has been since May 4, and enters Cancer. Mercury will spend about three weeks in Cancer, where it has a more intuitive way of gathering information. It’s quieter here.

All times ET.

Aries

Cancer season continues to connect you with your home, your childhood, and your family. As the sun in Cancer connects with Uranus, the planet of invention, you’re coming up with new and exciting ways to sustain your resting place. There are ways you can give yourself shelter that you never thought of, and ways you can help shelter others, too. The new moon falls in your house of home and family, giving you a fresh start. You’re figuring out what you do and do not need in your private life, and how to make your space more restful and peaceful. Messenger Mercury enters Cancer, bringing your memories out from the deep vaults. It’s a nostalgic time!

Taurus

You’re finally able to wrap your head around something as the sun connects with erratic Uranus. You’ve been surprising yourself a lot these past few years, and now you get a brighter perspective on your restlessness and need for change. This will help you communicate, both with yourself and others, your need for space and independence. There is a longing, however, for some structure, stability, and commitment, as your planetary ruler Venus faces off with serious Saturn. You still need your independence to be respected as Venus clashes with Uranus, demanding space as well. The new moon connects you to the women in your life and brings a fresh perspective to the things that you have agreed to, verbally or in writing.

Gemini

You’re inventing your own narrative as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions. You have to be sure you’re fact checking as much as possible right now, but you can also use these skies to convince people of basically anything, so just go for it! Details are blurred, especially in terms of your career. Be careful you’re not lying about being an authority on something, because you might find that you’re in over your head. An outsider’s perspective can offer clarity and guidance. The new moon falls in your house of material resources, bringing a new perspective on how you relate to money and the things you need in order to support yourself and others. Your planetary ruler Mercury enters Cancer, bringing you more witty approaches toward paying for things. This is a time to keep track of your spending and get your budget in order.

Cancer

You have the authority to bring everyone together as the sun connects with Uranus. This is an exciting moment to connect with your friends, online and off, or even find some progress in your political beliefs. You’re the one that brings unusual faces together, Cancer—you make it make sense! Take time to think about what you and your body need as the new moon falls in your sign. This happens once a year, so think about how far you’ve come in that time and set some personal goals for yourself. How do you see the next year playing out? With the planet of communication, Mercury, entering your sign, you’re better equipped to speak your ideas into existence for the next three weeks.

Leo

You’re volunteering a lot of your time and trying to find ways to break ground in your career as the sun connects with revolutionary Uranus. Your generosity and care is a public service that makes you stick out from the crowd. There is some trouble in paradise, though. Love planet Venus faces off with Saturn and clashes with Uranus, which can make relationship issues feel incredibly stagnant, pushing you to create a drastic change. To balance this out, think about the past that brought you here. The new moon in Cancer asks that you spend time alone to rest and figure things out. You can’t show up for everyone without also making time to take care of your needs.

Virgo

People are telling you a lot of different stories, Virgo, and it’s a lot to process as you search for a kernel of truth. Confusing information abounds as messenger Mercury clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions. Take what you’re hearing with a grain of salt, because it’s going to be infused with mythology and a strong personal perception. Remember that everyone has their own subjective realities. The new moon falls in your house of friendships and objectives. This can be a time for you to get a better understanding of your hopes and dreams, or figure out what social situations you’re not comfortable in. Invitations are coming as messenger Mercury enters Cancer, getting you excited to connect with your community and bigger groups.

Libra

Opportunities for unexpected and unusual income streams are brought to your attention as the sun connects with quirky Uranus. There’s a way that you can team up with someone and forge a new way to make money from your pre-existing legacy. There is tension in your social and dating life as your planetary ruler Venus faces off with serious Saturn and clashes with Uranus. You might feel like you’re standing on shaky ground, or like there are things around the corner that you can’t predict—but there are some people who have earned your loyalty and trust. The new moon falls in your house of career, bringing a fresh start in how you want to relate to the public. Freshen up your profiles. Word from the people in charge comes as Mercury changes signs.

Scorpio

You’re getting a more holistic understanding of other people’s idiosyncrasies as the sun connects with wacky Uranus. While it’s hard to predict what other people will do next, especially when they’re being weird, you can at least get a better understanding of what makes them tick. If you really can’t get to the bottom if it, at least you’re able to learn what you feel and think. There is some hesitation holding you back from being as silly, cute, or flamboyant as you may want to be as Venus faces off with Saturn and clashes with Uranus. The new moon falls in your house of belief, education, and distant travels, bringing you perspective on what you need to learn in order to grow in knowledge and experience.

Sagittarius

You’re creating your own idea of home and family as messenger Mercury clashes with dreamy Neptune. There can be some confusion, grasping for information that seems to slip out of your fingers, or you may form your own reality in a way that is optimistic, joyful, and built with trust. There is caution in what you think (and value) as Venus faces off with Saturn, so you can have faith that you are being careful enough. The new moon in Cancer asks that you trust other people or find ways to heal where your trust has been hurt. Mercury enters a very intuitive and witchy place in your chart, where you can pick up on what other people need, or what makes them feel insecure.

Capricorn

You’re seeing your relationships—platonic, romantic, and creative—from a radically new perspective as the sun connects with Uranus, the planet of inventions. This is a time for you to break new ground when it comes to social and romantic dynamics. Others are leading the way. There is hesitation, of course, to be completely trusting as Venus, the planet of relationships, faces off with Saturn, the planet of boundaries—you don’t really want to rush anything. However, there is a lot of interest in freedom and independence in love as Venus clashes with Uranus. You’re respecting other people’s independence and transforming desires based on new circumstances. The new moon in your house of relationships breathes fresh energy into how you commit to others.

Aquarius

You’re seeing your health, work, and daily routine from a radically new perspective as the sun gently connects with your modern planetary ruler, Uranus. You are able to invent new ways to take care of your responsibilities. You have to weigh your options right now, and are trying to prioritize your own commitments before you chase after others’ as Venus faces off with serious Saturn. This can be challenging, because everyone wants love. With a little moderation, you can show up for your date and still make it home for bedtime. The new moon falls in your chart’s house of work and health, asking that you check in on your body. What habits make you feel good, and which do not?

Pisces

You’re creating your own stories and myths as messenger Mercury clashes with your modern planetary ruler, Neptune, the planet of beliefs. You can express what you perceive, what you feel, and your own subjective truth, but there is a little bit of confusion in the air as everyone is easily swayed based on the power of storytelling right now. The new moon in fellow water sign Cancer gives you a fresh start in your hookups, friendships, and creative endeavors. It’s a time for you to intuit what feels right and identify what doesn’t. Use this cue to make more space in your life for pleasure and self-expression. As Mercury moves into Cancer, you’ll find new ways to sound your voice creatively, artistically, and sexually.

