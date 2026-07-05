Weekly Horoscope: July 5-July 11

Some weeks hand you a clean path, and some weeks ask you to slow down long enough to actually look at where you’ve been going. This one is firmly in the second category, stargazer — Neptune turns retrograde Tuesday, Venus changes signs midweek, and Saturn keeps its pressure on the Sun all week long. The sky isn’t asking for a breakdown. It’s asking for a more honest read on what’s actually in front of you.

There’s movement here too, not just pressure. Whatever gets disrupted in love, in how you communicate, or in how you see yourself is pointing at something that needed a second look anyway. Mercury conjuncting the Sun by Friday opens a window even in the middle of retrograde season — something that’s been hard to say starts coming together. The week has more to offer the people who stay in it instead of checking out early.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’ve had a lot of forward momentum lately, which is exactly how you like it — but Neptune turning retrograde in your sign on Tuesday has other plans. Not a full stop, more like a mirror appearing in the road. You’ll keep moving, Aries, but something you’ve been running past without looking at too closely is going to demand a second glance this week.

Mars in Gemini keeps your mind busy and your options plentiful, which is a genuine asset — use it. The Pluto and Uranus aspects to Mars running through the week give you real power to work with. Just don’t let the busyness become a way to avoid the thing Neptune’s trying to show you. Fast thinking and honest self-reflection aren’t mutually exclusive. Try doing both.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s a shift happening in your love life and your finances this week, and it has a very specific midpoint: Wednesday. Before then, Venus in Leo has you wanting big, wanting visibly, maybe wanting in ways that are a little out of character. Lean into that while it lasts, Taurus — it won’t. Venus moves into Virgo on the 9th, and the whole register changes.

Once Venus lands in Virgo, the fantasy has to start functioning. That’s not bad news for you — you’re an earth sign; you know how to make things work. But Uranus squaring Venus from Wednesday onward means something unexpected cuts across whatever plan you’ve been assembling. Stay adaptable. The disruption isn’t the end of the thing you want; it’s just a new set of conditions to build around.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re still in the thick of Mercury retrograde, and it’s doing what it does — conversations that should be simple aren’t, and your own thoughts feel like they keep doubling back on themselves. That’s irritating for a sign that processes out loud for a living. But Gemini, Monday’s trine between the Moon and Mercury gives you a brief stretch of actual flow. Use it while it’s there.

By Friday, the Sun moves into conjunction with Mercury, and something clicks. A thought you couldn’t quite finish starts making sense. A back-and-forth that’s been going in circles finds an opening. It’s not a full resolution — retrograde’s still in effect — but it’s enough to work with. Take what Friday gives you and run with it before the weekend hands you too much time to overthink it again.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your emotional weather this week doesn’t stay in one place for long, and that might feel unsettling if you’re used to trusting your gut as a fixed compass. The Moon moves through four signs between Sunday and Friday, Cancer, which means the feeling you wake up with on Monday won’t be the one you go to bed with on Wednesday. That’s not a malfunction. That’s just the week.

Tuesday’s the day to watch — Moon conjuncting Saturn puts a weight on everything that’s hard to shake, and you’ll feel it in your chest before you can explain it. Don’t fight it. Let it move through. Because once the Moon settles into Taurus on Wednesday, the whole week changes register. Something that felt heavy at the start of the week will feel a lot more manageable by the end of it, Cancer. That’s the arc. Trust it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Saturn squaring the Sun all week is one of those transits that doesn’t care how good your intentions are — it just slows everything down and dares you to stay steady anyway. You might feel like you’re pushing against something invisible, Leo, like the effort you’re putting in isn’t translating into results. That’s not a sign you’re doing it wrong. It’s the week asking you to do it without the immediate payoff.

That’s harder for you than most. You run on energy and recognition, and this isn’t a week that hands either out freely. But by Friday, Mercury conjuncting the Sun gives your voice some real charge — a conversation, a pitch, an idea that finally gets heard. Hold out until then. The week doesn’t end where it starts.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You spend a lot of time showing up for other people and not nearly enough time being kind to yourself — and Venus moving into your sign on Wednesday is going to make that imbalance hard to ignore. Something about the week, Virgo, is pointing directly at how you treat yourself when no one’s watching. It’s not comfortable. It wasn’t supposed to be.

The catch is Uranus squaring Venus from Wednesday onward, which means just as things start feeling softer and more self-directed, something unexpected cuts across it. A relationship wrinkle, a curveball in how you’re being perceived, a plan that needs rerouting. Don’t let that disruption convince you that the softness was the mistake. It wasn’t. Stay with it anyway and let the week recalibrate around you.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Something in your close relationships is going through a recalibration this week, and your instinct is going to be to smooth it over before anyone gets uncomfortable. That instinct isn’t always wrong, Libra — but this week it might be. Venus moving into Virgo on Wednesday changes the relational temperature, and Uranus squaring Venus immediately after means whatever you’ve been carefully avoiding is about to stop cooperating with your avoidance.

Friday’s Moon squaring Venus is the day it gets most pointed — a conversation, a dynamic, something between you and someone else that can’t stay comfortable and unaddressed. Don’t spend the whole week bracing for it. The disruption is trying to get you somewhere more honest than where you’ve been. Let it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s something you’ve been holding onto because it felt like protection — a belief, a stance, a way of operating that made you feel like you had the upper hand. Pluto retrograde opposing Jupiter this week is putting pressure on exactly that. Not to take it from you, Scorpio, but to ask whether it’s still working the way you think it is.

That’s a hard question for a sign that doesn’t like admitting when something’s run its course. But the Moon in trine to Pluto on Saturday closes the week with a kind of emotional confirmation — if you’ve been honest with yourself about what needs releasing, you’ll feel it. If you haven’t, you’ll feel that too. Scorpio always does.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter in Leo is speaking your language — expansive, bold, unapologetic about taking up space. After the emotionally complicated stretch of the past few weeks, Sagittarius, this feels like a return to form. The week opens with the Moon in trine to Jupiter on Sunday, which is a strong omen for anything you’re trying to set in motion. Start something.

Pluto opposing Jupiter keeps running underneath all of it, though, and it’s not going anywhere. Every time you reach for the bigger thing this week, there’s a low-grade demand to make sure the foundation matches the ambition. That’s not a no — it’s a quality check. Neptune in trine to Jupiter all week keeps your instincts honest. Trust them. Just make sure the vision you’re chasing is yours and not just the one that sounds the best.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn in Aries has been an odd fit for a while — your ruling planet wedged into impulsive, headstrong territory that runs counter to everything it stands for. You’ve probably felt that as a low-grade restlessness, Capricorn, like your usual sense of structural certainty has had a slight wobble underneath it. That’s not a crisis. It’s just Saturn operating outside its comfort zone, same as you sometimes do.

Tuesday’s Moon conjuncting Saturn is the most weighted day — sit with whatever surfaces rather than trying to solve it immediately. By Saturday, Saturn sextiling Mars brings something more cooperative: discipline and drive pulling in the same direction for once. That’s the energy to act on. Build something with it before the week closes.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The high-voltage energy of last week has settled into something more workable, and this week has a different quality — less explosive, more revealing. Uranus square Venus arrives Wednesday, Aquarius, and it’s pointing directly at your relationships. Specifically, the ones where you’ve been managing the distance a little too deliberately. Something disrupts that this week, and not on your schedule.

Wednesday’s Moon sextiling Uranus gives you a brief stretch of mental agility — a good day to have the conversation you’ve been thinking around rather than through. By Saturday, Moon conjuncting Uranus closes the week with an unexpected development or realization, something that reframes how you’ve been reading a situation. Don’t resist it. Aquarius gets attached to their own interpretations, and this one might need updating.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You trust your gut the way other people trust spreadsheets — it’s your primary navigation system, and it’s mostly right. So when Neptune turns retrograde on Tuesday and that internal signal gets harder to read, it’s going to feel strange. Not wrong, Pisces. Just less automatic than you’re used to. The retrograde is running a diagnostic on everything you’ve been sensing, checking whether it’s intuition or just wishful thinking.

That’s actually a useful distinction to sit with this week. Neptune in trine to Jupiter keeps the bigger vision intact — nothing is being taken away, just examined. Moon sextiling Neptune on Saturday closes the week on a softer note, a moment where the signal comes back in and feels like yours again. Trust the process even when the process feels like interference.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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