Weekly Horoscope: July 6-July 12

The week ahead is built for breakthroughs, but only if we’re willing to get honest. Uranus enters Gemini on July 7, shaking up how we think, communicate, and adapt. Expect mental sparks—some enlightening, some just annoying—as curiosity meets disruption in real time. It’s the start of a longer cycle that redefines how we learn and connect.

Stargazers, the Full Moon in Capricorn on July 10 brings a reality check. With the Sun still holding steady in Cancer, emotions and ambitions are clashing. What we feel versus what we’re doing can’t be ignored right now. This lunation asks us to examine where we’re working toward something meaningful, and where we’re just going through the motions. There’s tension in that contrast, but also clarity. Read on to see how this cosmic push-pull is landing for your sign.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

You’re still moving with momentum, Aries, but the pace has shifted. Mars is in Virgo now, urging you to be more surgical with your energy. That lingering sextile with Jupiter is a gift—but one with an expiration date. If there’s something you’ve been meaning to fine-tune, polish, or strategize, this is your window. Boldness still matters, but precision wins the week.

The fire’s still there, just directed through sharper focus. You may feel less impulsive than usual and slightly more analytical—don’t fight it. Let the Virgo influence work for you by cleaning up the details behind your ambition. It’s less about proving a point, more about making it stick. When the Mars-Jupiter vibe fades, what you’ve set in motion should be strong enough to hold without constant force.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Gemini brings some lightness to your usually grounded nature, Taurus. Early week alignments with Saturn and Neptune help you blend logic with intuition—ideal for rethinking what feels stable, what feels dreamy, and where those overlap. You’re not usually quick to pivot, but this energy supports intentional curiosity, especially in love or creative pursuits.

Midweek, a trine with Pluto retrograde deepens things. You’re asked to drop an old narrative about what you deserve or how much you should give. By the weekend, a near trine with Makemake points to more purposeful connections, especially in your community. Change doesn’t have to be chaotic. It can start quietly, with a shift in mindset. Let that be enough for now.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury in Leo adds a little theater to your already-busy mind, Gemini, and this week’s aspects bring meaning to all that mental motion. A sextile with Makemake opens the week with questions about how you show up in your community—or whether you’re showing up at all. You love to be everywhere, but where are you actually grounded?

Midweek, a trine with Ceres supports deeper reflection on care and nourishment—what you need, and how you offer it to others. This is a week to communicate with intention, especially in your closest relationships. Not everything needs a punchline or a pivot. Let your words do more than entertain. Let them build something.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re in your element and on your edge, Cancer. The Moon moves through four signs this week—including emotionally intense Scorpio and serious Capricorn—activating different layers of your inner world. Midweek, a trine with Chiron and Eris invites you to name the pain you’ve been trying to out-nurture. This is less about fixing and more about feeling. Let honesty be the first move.

By the weekend, the Moon meets Pluto retrograde, bringing a subtle but potent shift. You’re being asked to transform—not for anyone else’s comfort, but for your own clarity. Whatever’s lingering beneath the surface isn’t there to haunt you—it’s there to be understood. You already know how to care for others, Cancer. This week is about learning to hold space for your own evolution.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun is in Cancer this week, Leo, so your usual confidence may feel less like a roar and more like a simmer. A square with Ceres starts the week with tension around how you give and receive care, especially from people who don’t show love the way you expect. This isn’t about softening your standards. It’s about recognizing when your pride gets in the way of real connection.

As the week ends, the Sun hits a square with both Chiron and Eris, lighting up sore spots tied to feeling overlooked or underestimated. If something rubs you the wrong way, ask whether it’s striking an old nerve. You don’t need to pretend you’re fine—own the bruise and choose what to do with it. Your power comes from knowing what you feel and refusing to hide from it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re craving clarity, Virgo, and this week brings opportunities to get closer to it—just not in the way you planned. Mercury’s sextile with Makemake opens the door to reevaluating how you advocate for yourself, especially in shared spaces. If your voice has felt overlooked lately, now’s the time to remind people you’re paying attention—and expecting the same from them.

A trine with Ceres helps reconnect you with routines that actually restore you. You love being productive, but not every act of care needs a checklist. Whether it’s a conversation that flows more honestly or a moment where you actually let someone help you, this week reminds you that usefulness isn’t your only value. Your presence counts, even when you’re not fixing anything.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus in Gemini is giving you more room to explore what feels good—and what doesn’t. A sextile with Saturn and Neptune helps you ground your daydreams without killing the vibe. You’re naturally pulled toward beauty, but this week invites you to ask whether something still resonates or if it just looks good on the surface.

As Venus moves into a trine with Pluto retrograde, your perspective shifts. You may feel pulled to revisit a decision or connection you thought was already sorted. By the weekend, a near trine with Makemake asks how your relationships support who you’re becoming, not just who you’ve been. Let curiosity guide you, Libra. You don’t have to have the answer—just the courage to admit when something’s changing.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde forms a sextile with Neptune and a trine with Venus to start the week, Scorpio, pulling your attention toward the connections that feel both magnetic and unfinished. You’re not wrong to be cautious, but that doesn’t mean what’s showing up now isn’t real. There’s something valuable in how you’re being seen—and in how you’re learning to respond without armor.

As the week ends, the Moon enters its waning gibbous phase and joins Pluto in Aquarius, stirring up reflection that might feel hard to organize. You’re being asked to review, not retreat. If something feels unresolved, it probably is—but that doesn’t mean you’re powerless. Clarity comes when you let yourself be honest, even if the words aren’t perfect yet. You don’t have to have it all figured out. Just don’t look away.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’re still riding the tail end of a Mars-Jupiter sextile, Sagittarius, which means there’s fuel in the tank—especially if you’re channeling it toward something that actually excites you. But a square with Makemake complicates how you show up for your community or causes. If the vision’s there but the follow-through feels messy, pause and check your motives. Are you leading, or just reacting?

Toward the weekend, Jupiter edges into a square with Eris, stirring tension around how you assert your beliefs. You don’t have to fight every battle to prove you care. Choose your challenges based on impact, not impulse. This week isn’t testing your power—it’s refining how you use it. Keep your aim high, but stay grounded in what you’re actually reaching for.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You start the week with a near-sextile between Saturn and Venus, Capricorn, which brings a gentle reminder that structure and connection don’t have to cancel each other out. You’re often the one holding everything together, but this alignment suggests support can be mutual. Let someone meet you halfway—you don’t have to carry it all to prove your worth.

By the weekend, Saturn aligns with retrograde Neptune, blending discipline with vision in a way that might catch you off guard. If something you’ve pushed aside keeps surfacing, take it seriously. Your instincts are trying to show you what’s worth investing in, even if it isn’t fully formed yet. Give the idea space without demanding results. Some of your best work comes from allowing inspiration to lead, not just timelines.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re working with tension that actually helps this week, Aquarius. Uranus in Gemini holds a near-sextile with Saturn, and while that may sound like a buzzkill, it’s a gift in disguise. Your instinct is to innovate and rebel, but this alignment asks you to refine your ideas without watering them down. You can be original and grounded at the same time.

This is a strong week for planning and problem-solving, especially around long-term goals you’ve shelved because they didn’t fit the moment. Now they might. Structure isn’t the enemy—it’s the tool that helps you build something worth standing on. Keep the spark, but start thinking about what it would take to make it last. You’re not just here to disrupt. You’re here to design something better.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde links up with Venus and Pluto early in the week, Pisces, bringing reflection around what you’ve been romanticizing—and what’s actually asking for your attention. This energy encourages honesty without harshness. You’re not doing everything wrong, but you might be clinging to an ideal that doesn’t fit anymore. Let the truth feel like a shift, not a setback.

By the weekend, Neptune meets Saturn and forms a sextile with the waning gibbous Moon. The dream meets the rulebook, and that can feel jarring—but useful. You’re learning how to hold boundaries without losing softness. If something feels off, it probably is. That doesn’t mean it’s ruined. It means you’re ready to understand it differently. This week asks you to believe in your vision, but check in with reality while you’re at it.

