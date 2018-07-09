Weekly Horoscope: July 9 – 15

Personal revelations and new approaches to productivity will arrive this week. Communication planet Mercury squares off with Jupiter, the planet of expansion, in Scorpio on Monday at 5:14 AM, pushing us to have conversations about exposed secrets. Later that day, love and money planet Venus enters methodical Virgo at 10:32 PM. On Tuesday, optimistic Jupiter ends its retrograde at 1:04 PM, propelling philosophical conquests forward. Graceful Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Wednesday. There’s a solar eclipse—an extra strength New Moon that realigns us with our life path—in Cancer on Thursday evening at 10:48 PM. During solar eclipses, deep inner-truths are revealed and we’re forced to confront what isn’t working for us. Irreversible changes take place. On Saturday at 2:44am Venus syncs with serious Saturn, giving a pleasant approach to our commitments.



The solar eclipse in your sign on Thursday will bring deep insights into how you present yourself to the world. If you have been disloyal to yourself, you can bet on this powerful new Moon to put you back on track, vibrating at your most honest frequency. Eclipses correspond with destiny, so whatever endeavor you begin now will be long-lasting. To better understand how this eclipse will affect you, think back to what was happening in your life between 2000 and 2001, when the last Cancer eclipses occurred. Early Saturday morning, there is a favorable energy for commitments of all flavors, when love and money planet Venus harmonizes with disciplined Saturn.

Your week begins with a bang, as communication planet Mercury conflicts with Jupiter to create a dialogue between you and your home life on Monday morning. Since Jupiter is retrograde (until Tuesday), you might feel like you’re beating a dead horse—these are conflicts you’ve already encountered and are well equipped to re-address. Money-magnet Venus enters the financial sector of your chart on Monday night and harmonizes with Uranus on Wednesday, bringing surprises to your income. Thursday’s eclipse will illuminate a deep, private sector of your chart, putting you on track with caring for your mental health. Commitments at work are solidified on Saturday, when Venus syncs with disciplined Saturn.

On Monday morning, your communicative planetary ruler Mercury squares off with truth-bombing Jupiter (now in Scorpio)—this will likely manifest as having to overcome a situation that hits a nerve. Monday night, Venus, the planet of love, money, and values, moves into your sign to bless you with self-love. On Wednesday, you’ll learn something shocking about yourself when Venus syncs with Uranus, the planet of surprises. Thursday is the solar eclipse, which illuminates the social networking sector of your chart and reissues destined themes you explored in the years 2000 and 2001. On Saturday, Venus will harmonize with disciplined Saturn—a favorable energy for sticking to your word and making commitments that you’re happy with.

Your planetary ruler Venus, the planet of love and money, enters the most private sector of your chart on Monday evening. This is a time to understand your values on a subconscious level before Venus emerges over your horizon to begin a new cycle. On Wednesday, Venus syncs with planet of surprises, Uranus—don’t be upset if a new pimple pops up. Thursday’s solar eclipse will illuminate the career sector of your chart, giving you a powerful push toward what you are destined to contribute to the world through public expression. On Saturday, Venus harmonizes with disciplined Saturn, encouraging commitments in domestic ventures.

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, has been transiting your sign since last autumn, filling your cup to the brim with your drink of choice. Jupiter, which has been retrograde since March, will push forward again starting Tuesday afternoon, giving you the drive to trudge through all the skeletons it’s pulled from the closet. Thursday’s solar eclipse will put you in touch with how to share your deep insights. Think back to 2000 and 2001—when the last series of Cancer/Capricorn eclipses occurred—to get clues as to how this eclipse will put you back on track.

The week begins with some philosophical debate (your favorite), as your planetary ruler Jupiter creates friction with communication planet Mercury to create enlightening conversations about things you’ve been ruminating about. On Tuesday, Jupiter—which has been ruthlessly digging up your subconscious dirt since it began its retrograde in March—resumes its forward motion, bringing you back up to speed. Thursday’s solar eclipse will push you to be honest with yourself about satisfying the needs of others. Whatever happened in your life in 2000 and 2001, during the last Cancer/Capricorn eclipses, will resurface to remind you of where you’re meant to be.

When love and money planet Venus enters methodical Virgo on Monday evening, it will begin a time for sharing your most developed ideas with the world. You will feel Thursday’s solar eclipse strongly, as it illuminates your opposite sign, Cancer, the signifier of your partnerships sector. This eclipse will remind you of where you’re destined to be in your relationships. If something’s not working out between you and someone else, it will become clear to you— otherwise, there is a new sense of camaraderie. Venus syncs with your planet, disciplined Saturn, on Saturday morning, creating a favorable energy for commitments.

This week starts off with some conflict between the growth of your long-term goals and some self-righteous naysayer who you will gently put in their place. Remember: Actions speak louder than words. On Tuesday, planet of expansion Jupiter resumes its forward motion through the career sector of your chart, giving you a new sense of direction after experiencing setbacks since March. Thursday’s solar eclipse will really get you back in your groove, and also asks you to get a handle on your daily routines. If you’re doing something every day that’s harmful to you, the eclipse will repel it, since it wants you to take care of yourself in true Cancer fashion.

Monday morning ignites your week with a creative spark as your planetary ruler, limitless Jupiter, creates friction with communication planet Mercury. Monday evening, romantic planet Venus enters the partnership sector of your chart, putting you in touch with what you value in your relationships. Jupiter has been trudging backwards since March, giving you deeper insight into how you share your knowledge with the public. When it turns forward on Tuesday, you’ll be ready to intelligently address whatever skeletons Jupiter has dug up from Scorpio’s closet. The solar eclipse on Thursday will arouse your social life and put you in touch with support from your closest friends.

Wednesday evening brings you a surprise when shocking Uranus syncs with love and money planet Venus, creating a harmony between your finances and work (hopefully this will bring an unexpected bonus). The solar eclipse in Cancer on Thursday will have you taking control of your personal and domestic life. You’re a natural leader, and although eclipses can be uncomfortable, these are simply growing pains, and you should have confidence that whatever steps you take to feel secure will be in your best interest. Early Saturday morning, hardworking Saturn will harmonize with Venus, creating a favorable vibe for happily committing to something work-related.

Your week begins with a spark between your home and relationships, as Jupiter squares off with communication planet Mercury. Jupiter has been flooding your cup since last fall as it moves through the relationships sector of your chart—and it’s been retrograde since March, digging up dirt from past flings. On Tuesday afternoon, it resumes its forward motion, giving you the drive to move forward with your love life—with a little help from Venus entering your dating sector on Monday evening. Thursday’s solar eclipse will push you to take comfort in communicating and acquiring new knowledge, putting you back in touch with your closest surroundings.

Monday morning sparks conflict with your daily routine as your planetary ruler, chatty Mercury, creates friction with expansive Jupiter. You will have no problem saying what’s on your mind—not that you ever do. Thursday’s solar eclipse will illuminate the personal finance sector of your chart, putting you in touch with what steps you need to take for material security and healthy self-esteem, too. The last series of eclipses in Cancer happened between 2000 and 2001, so whatever comparisons drawn between then and now will refine your insights about what needs to happen for you to feel grounded.

