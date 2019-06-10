Weekly Horoscope: June 10 – 16

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Whatever happens this week, there are going to be a lot of feelings involved. Tap into Saturn’s ruthless discipline to dominate yourself into doing the things you don’t actually feel like doing but must.

There is a need to make compromises between maintenance and an overall vision as the Gemini sun faces off with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius on Monday at 11:28 AM. There’s an urge to chase big ideas and journeys, but there are also some delays and adjustments that need to be made before actually getting there.

There’s faith that what is being done is for the better, as action planet Mars harmonizes with the planet of belief, Neptune, on Friday at 2:12 AM. However, there’s still a lot of emotional tension and a feeling like we’ve hit a wall as Mars faces off with strict Saturn at 11:49 AM. It’s time to reckon with whatever’s not working. If you want to power through clear rejections, find a schedule that works. Saturn is the planet of time, and Mars in Cancer doesn’t know what to do with itself. Hold your own hand and let your planner guide you through the great effort that this week requests.

Communication planet Mercury is also in Cancer, where it’s quiet and shy, trailing close behind Mars. There’s a strong psychic intuition as Mercury harmonizes with dreamy Neptune on Sunday, June 16, at 7:43 AM. This helps one come to terms with the week’s stubborn atmosphere. Like Mars, Mercury also faces off with Saturn this weekend, on Sunday at 10:00 AM. Focus on work and the task at hand. Ask elders and people with more experience for their opinions, or talk to someone who can help you identify sources of stress.

Take everything with a grain of salt. If something seems too good to be true, it is. Although sometimes life actually is that good, it’s all about presence over potential. Overly-optimistic Jupiter squares off with deceptive Neptune 11:18 AM on Sunday, helping subdue this week’s stress with escapism. Make sure you are partying safely. Distractions don’t make the problems go away and it’s best to face things head on.

All times ET.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Is bigger better? You’re learning whether this is the case this week, especially in your relationships, as the sun opposes expansive Jupiter. A crescendo is reached and it has the potential to be marvelous. Your ruling planet Mercury harmonizes with dreamy Neptune, inspiring creativity, especially in your career. However, watch out for communication blocks as Mercury opposes serious Saturn. You wouldn’t try to change a brick walls mind, would you? The planet of growth, Jupiter, squares off with whimsical Neptune, making for an especially juicy time for connecting and stepping into the spotlight. However, it’s crucial that you stay realistic about things because a bubble may burst. Achieving your goals may not bring the happiness you expect. It can be lonely at the top.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Don’t over-schedule yourself as the sun faces off with Jupiter! Action planet Mars harmonizes with Neptune, and you feel like you can take on anything—but you really can’t. Still, it’s a lovely time to travel, explore, and generally help others. Just watch out for obstacles in your relationships as Mars and Mercury face off with Saturn. Empathetic communication flows as Mercury connects with Neptune. This is a marvelous time to practice your psychic abilities. Just don’t get swept up by paranoid delusions as Jupiter squares off with Neptune! Again, don’t over-book yourself; this is a frustrating time for making plans and getting organized. It’s much better to just go with the flow and see where you land.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re going to want to carry the weekend into the work week, but try to stay focused and on-task, dear Leo! As your brilliant planetary ruler, the sun, faces off with planetary party animal Jupiter on Wednesday, you probably had so much fun this weekend that you’re ready to keep it going. Mars and Saturn’s intense face-off demands that you grind hard at work, so maybe you can multitask; consider socializing with coworkers to take the edge off of a stressful work week. Jupiter squares Neptune for the second time this year (think back to January 13), which could accentuate a FOMO-fueled desire for what other people appear to have, or find you being merry at inappropriate times. Put healthy limits on yourself—no phones after 10 PM, for example.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun opposes Jupiter and you’re watching amazing growth take place in your life—new opportunities are arriving! It’s a good time for a rebranding, or to see how far you’ve come. It’s a lovely week for communication with your partners as Mars and Mercury harmonize with Neptune, stirring up romantic fantasies. However, some party pooping takes place in your social life as Mars and Mercury face off with taskmaster Saturn. It’s hard to get all your friends in the same place, so don’t try to force it, Virgo. Jupiter squares off with Neptune, and you’re challenged to let go of childish expectations of other people.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Exciting news arrives as the sun opposes Jupiter! Juicy gossip comes, too, and a creative energy flows in your career as Mars and Mercury harmonize with Neptune. However, Mars and Mercury also oppose Saturn, finding you confronting authority figures and demanding that you be on your best behavior. The planet of abundance, Jupiter, clashes with dreamy, hazy Neptune, asking you to get real about your BS. Be realistic about how much you can put on your plate and expect of yourself, dear Libra. You’re not a super hero. Trying to break every bad habit and conquer every to-do list at once isn’t sustainable. How about doing things one at a time or enlisting some help? Don’t make promises you can’t keep, especially to yourself!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s an exciting week for money as the sun opposes Jupiter—the mood is generous and luck is flowing your way, Scorpio! Romance flows as Mars and Mercury harmonize with Neptune, but watch out for blocks in communication as Mars and Mercury face off with Saturn. Stick to the facts, stay responsible, and know that there is a grumpy mood in the air. Big dreams that have bloated beyond possibility are brought down to earth as Jupiter squares off with Neptune. Insisting that something works when it doesn’t is the wrong way to work this energy. Reassess your dreams and goals, and accept that not everything can be the fantasy you desire.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You have a strong, generous, and caring presence this week, Sagittarius. The sun faces off with lucky Jupiter this Monday, allowing you to share your abundance with others. Other people can see your gifts at this time and though you’re a very open person, try to be selective. On Sunday, your planetary ruler Jupiter squares off with Neptune, the planet that dissolves boundaries between fantasy and reality. (Think back to the last time this aspect occurred, January 13, for hints about its manifestation.)This can leave you vulnerable to the elements, so be sure to find your grounding. These are also two planets that love to party, creating a whimsical, over-the-top carnival of opulence and escapism. The compulsion for distraction through substance abuse is dangerously strong. Find healthier ways to live in a fantasy land.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re a “glass half empty,” Saturn-ruled sign, Capricorn, but it’s only human to idealize situations. Push through or drop interpersonal conflicts as aggressive Mars faces off with hard-ass Saturn. You have the power to stand up for yourself and say no to emotionally taxing relationship dynamics. Make demands to see hard evidence; as idealistic Jupiter squares off with daydreaming Neptune, there’s a tendency for reality to be exaggerated. You’re smarter than falling for potential, but be aware. Use your strength to face fears head-on instead of getting lost in distraction. Look out for substance abuse or other forms of escapism that can take a toll on your mental health.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

This week is a lot of fun for dating and socializing, but don’t fall for mirages of wealth and abundance. Expansive Jupiter squares off with elusive Neptune for the second time this year. Remain realistic about your budget. Think back to the week of January 7, as these themes of overly-idealistic fantasy and escapism reoccur. It’s hard to always be the responsible, hard-working one in a proverbial group project, but somebody’s gotta do it. This week it’s you, Aquarius. As action planet Mars faces off with your hard-working planetary ruler Saturn, it’s time to push through your workload like never before. Have patience—it’s a learning process! Make sure you’re keeping up with your mental and physical health amidst the busy work week.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

There are more opportunities than you can realistically say yes to (although you’ll want to), so it’s up to you to focus, have discipline, and buckle down. Do it for the sake of your sleep schedule, Pisces. You can come up with creative ways to integrate these opportunities as Mars and Mercury trine dreamy Neptune, but try to be realistic. Some things are a mirage or a projection of what you want them to be, as overly-optimistic Jupiter squares off with illusory Neptune. Don’t fall for potential—know what you can realistically commit to. You feel peer-pressured to overdo it, but you are the true authority in your life, dear fish. Keep your substance use in check—be safe and make healthy choices!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Exciting conversations take place as the sun opposes lucky Jupiter, and you’re seeing things from an exciting new perspective! Your intuition is on point as your ruling planet Mars and communication planet Mercury connect with Neptune. Just watch out for tension in your private and personal life as Mars and Mercury face off with serious Saturn, sending a resounding “no.” Stay disciplined and responsible, Aries! Your delusions are challenged as Jupiter squares off with Neptune. If you’ve felt out of step with the universe, you now have an opportunity to see which beliefs and assumptions you have to adjust. Just make sure you get enough rest and don’t get carried away by paranoia.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Excitement around money arrives as the sun opposes lucky Jupiter—the mood is generous and abundant! Just try not to overspend, dear Taurus. Mars and Mercury mingle with Neptune, which is fantastic for your social life—however, communication is rough as Mars and Mercury face off with Saturn. Try to have conversations in person or over the phone rather than through text where things can be ignored or misinterpreted. Know that there is a mood of rejection in the air, so if you’re trying to make someone see things your way, it’s not happening this week. Abundant Jupiter squares off with dreamy Neptune, making for a powerful moment for bonding—however, it’s crucial you stay down-to-earth about your hopes and dreams for the future. Change is taking place and being a control freak about things won’t help you. You’re seeing how the assumptions you’ve made may not have been correct.

