Weekly Horoscope: June 12 – 18

Tough conversations are happening as Mercury, the planet of communication, clashes with Saturn, the planet of regulations, at 12:09 PM on Thursday, June 15. A silver lining is visible as Mercury gently connects with Venus at 11:29 AM on Saturday, June 17, encouraging us to understand our feelings and desires.

It might feel like everyone is going on vacation as Saturn starts its retrograde at 1:27 PM, also on Saturday. The rules are softening and time constraints seem less urgent. Things are more flexible, it seems.

Videos by VICE

The new moon in Gemini falls on Sunday, June 18, at 12:37 AM, asking “who knows?” It’s a time to talk to yourself, to understand the subjective, flexible truth, and to make peace with the unknowable. Mystery creates interest. This is especially true as this new moon clashes with Neptune, the planet of fantasy.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You might be less inclined to keep yourself on a short leash. Rules are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of solitude and seclusion. Maybe you feel like the guard’s asleep and you can break out, make a run for it. This might mean long-term delays that are outside of your control or authority. You just have to accept the rules, or that someone in a certain position decided to take a vacation for a while. Ask yourself open-ended questions as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of communication and education. Brainstorm things that you’d like to learn, and skills that you wish you could cultivate.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Understand and communicate your desires concerning home and sustenance as messenger Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Venus, showing you what luxuries you’d like in your personal space. You might feel like your goals and future plans are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. Things that are delayed or seemingly impossible can open new venues for creativity and alternative routes. Ask yourself open-ended questions about how you can create without a budget, as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of personal resources. Brainstorm different ways of supporting yourself, and how to diversify your income. Finding new uses for things that you already have can also be fruitful.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might have to make a tough call about the role that you play as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with serious Saturn. How you define yourself is changing, adapting as you’re called to act responsibly. Understand your desires in friendship and fraternity as Mercury gently connects with Venus, the planet of love. It might feel like the responsibilities around your career are becoming less firm as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of career and public reputation. This might mean authorities are acting unusually chill, or simply not there. Ask yourself open-ended questions about how you define yourself and who you are as the new moon falls in your sign. It’s a new dawn!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your own morals and ethics are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of beliefs and higher thinking. This might mean that you’re more flexible in what you believe in, or take on a more relative and subjective approach to the truth. This might also bring about delays if you’re dealing with legal matters. Spend some time alone as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of solitude and rest. This could be an opportunity to connect with a secret, hidden part of yourself. This can also be a time to explore life’s mysteries, hidden both in your own interior world as well as in the world itself. It’s an existential week!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Get to know your desires concerning the future and how your relationships fit into that as messenger Mercury gently connects with Venus, the planet of love. It might feel like the boundaries around intimacy (and your money pool) are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of shared resources. This might mean some legal, bureaucratic delays with taxes, gifts, and other funds. This could also find other people letting their guard down and showing vulnerability. Ask yourself open-ended questions about the future as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. Brainstorm about things that seem impossible, as a way to gauge your own interests.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You might have to make a tough call about your public role as your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with serious Saturn. How you want to define yourself can be sculpted, carved out of how you don’t want to define yourself. Understand your desires about your need for privacy as Mercury gently connects with Venus, the planet of emotions. It might feel like the boundaries around relationships become less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s relationships sector. This might mean that people are letting their guards down. Ask yourself open-ended questions about your legacy as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of career and public reputation. Brainstorm what you’d like to leave behind when you’re gone.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Understand and communicate your desires and your hopes for the future as messenger Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Venus, making it easy for you to express utopia. It might feel like the boundaries around your work, discipline, and health practices are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of service. You might take on a more relaxed approach to your lifestyle, or feel less aggressive about your schedule and habits. Ask yourself open-ended questions about your beliefs and what you stand for as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of higher thinking. Brainstorm about travel plans, and where you’d like to visit. Make a list of books to read, topics to study.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Get to know your desires concerning money and accomplishments as messenger Mercury gently connects with Venus, the planet of love. It might feel like the boundaries around your friendships and love affairs are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s social sector. This could also find you willing to untangle creative blocks as walls come down. Ask yourself open-ended questions about things that scare or intimidate you as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of endings and transformations. Brainstorm about what happens after certain things come to an end. Who are you willing to trust, and why? This can bring up some sore topics, or find you more willing to ask for the help of others.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You might have to make a tough call about your relationships as messenger Mercury clashes with serious Saturn. You may need to express a boundary or a rejection, which doesn’t seem easy. These boundaries can be flexible, like drawing a line in the sand. It might feel like the boundaries around your own home and personal space are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of home and rest. You could be more willing to leave the door open or have fewer rules. Ask yourself open-ended questions about relationships and your ideals as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of relationships. Brainstorm what qualities you look for in a friend, lover, and colleague, respectively.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might have to make a tough call about how you spend your time, and what you commit your days to, as messenger Mercury clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn. You have limited hours of the day, and it’s time to arrange your priorities. It can feel like the boundaries around self expression are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of communication. This could mean that you’re expressing yourself, posting, texting, and calling in a way that’s not typical of you. Ask yourself open-ended questions about your work and health as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of lifestyle. Brainstorm about your dream job, your dream schedule. Who would you employ, if you could?

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You might have to make a tough call about your own limits as messenger Mercury clashes with your planetary ruler, Saturn. You may have to be a party pooper, and it’s OK. Get to know your desires concerning love and romance as Mercury gently connects with Venus, the planet of love, inspiring flirtation. It can feel like the boundaries around your financial situation are becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your chart’s house of personal resources, which could mean delays in payments and bills. Ask yourself open-ended questions about creativity and romance as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of pleasure. Brainstorm about what makes you happy, and what inspires you most.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You might have to make a tough decision about calling it quits as messenger Mercury clashes with serious Saturn. You have to express a personal limit or rejection. It can feel like your approach to self discipline and scheduling is becoming less rigid as Saturn retrograde begins in your sign, which could mean delays, or looser agreements. All contracts need a little wiggle room, and it’s OK to ask for all the contingency that you need! Ask yourself open-ended questions about endings, resting places, and where you ultimately want to end up as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of rest and home. Brainstorm about your dream home, and what you’d need in order to get the best sleep imaginable.