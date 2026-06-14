Weekly Horoscope: June 14-June 20

Something is resetting this week, and you’ll feel it before you can name it. A New Moon in Gemini kicks things off with fresh mental energy — conversations that needed to happen start happening, ideas that were stuck begin moving. Let yourself be open to it, stargazer, because the middle of the week demands more from you. Wednesday brings a convergence of emotional and relational energy that’s a lot to absorb all at once, and the people who try to breeze past it will find it waiting for them on the other side. Sit with what comes up.

The back half of the week is where everything starts to make sense. Venus in Leo has been pushing everyone toward something bolder and more honest about what they actually want. Friday opens a window where feeling and instinct finally align. The week had to get uncomfortable before it could get good. Walk through it.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something has been pulling at you all week, and you can’t quite put your finger on what it is — which, for a sign that usually knows exactly what it wants and exactly how loud to be about it, is its own specific kind of uncomfortable. Tuesday’s Moon-Mars sextile gives you a window where the energy actually cooperates, Aries. Use it to start something, say something, make the move on something you’ve been circling.

Wednesday’s Moon-Mars square is where the week gets complicated. Whatever you pushed on Tuesday will meet some resistance, and your first instinct will be to push harder. Try a different angle instead. Not every wall is load-bearing — some of them are just there to see if you’ll look for the door.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Sunday’s Venus-Uranus sextile sparks something unexpected — a flirtation, an impulse purchase, an opportunity that didn’t exist last week. Venus in Leo already wants to be seen and adored, and this particular jolt of Uranus energy makes it even harder to play it cool. Lean in, Taurus. You’ve been sensible long enough.

Tuesday’s Venus-Neptune trine wraps everything in a warm, slightly intoxicating glow that you should enjoy without fully trusting. Then, almost immediately, Venus opposes Pluto retrograde — and whatever felt effortless suddenly has weight behind it. Something unresolved is asking for your attention, an old dynamic or a pattern you recognize but haven’t fully dealt with. You don’t have to have all the answers right now. You just have to stop pretending the question isn’t there.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury in Cancer means your mind is running on feeling right now more than logic, which is either a superpower or a liability depending on the day. You’re picking up on everything — the subtext in a text message, the vibe shift in a room, the thing nobody said but everyone felt. Tuesday’s Moon-Mercury conjunction turns that sensitivity all the way up, Gemini. Whatever you’ve been trying to articulate finally has a shape.

The rest of the week is yours to do something with it. You’re a mutable sign, which means you’re good at adapting but sometimes terrible at following through once the initial spark fades. Don’t let this one fizzle. The insight you land on Tuesday is worth more than you’ll give it credit for in the moment.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Sunday’s New Moon in Gemini is a real reset — mentally, emotionally, conversationally. By Monday morning, your ruling body moves into Cancer, and the energy gets personal very quickly. A Moon-Neptune square lands before you’ve even fully settled in, which means finding your footing emotionally is going to require some work. Something feels off before you can name what it is, Cancer. Sit with that instead of immediately trying to fix it.

Tuesday is packed — Mercury, Mars, and Jupiter all get touched in quick succession, and Wednesday’s Moon-Venus conjunction piles on. It’s a lot of feeling in a short window. By Friday, the Sun sextiles the Moon, and everything that felt overwhelming earlier in the week starts to make a kind of sense. You just had to live through it first.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The New Moon in Gemini on Sunday night is resetting something in how you communicate and connect — but you won’t feel it immediately, Leo. Fixed signs rarely do. It percolates. By midweek, you’ll notice a conversation landing differently than usual, an idea getting more traction than expected, someone paying attention in a way that actually means something to you.

Friday’s Sun-Moon sextile is where the week clicks into place. Your ruling body sextiling the Moon creates a rare moment of emotional and ego alignment — you’re not performing, you’re not overcorrecting, you’re just operating exactly as yourself. For a sign that sometimes confuses the two, that’s worth more than any grand gesture the week could have offered.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury in Cancer is making your thought process more emotionally driven than you’re comfortable admitting. You like having a system, a framework, a clean way of sorting information — and right now, everything keeps getting feelings all over it. Tuesday’s Moon-Mercury conjunction isn’t going to help with that. It’s going to make every thought feel urgent, and every conversation feel loaded, Virgo.

Here’s the thing though: not all of that is wrong. Some of what’s coming up emotionally this week is actually useful data you’ve been too analytical to process. The instinct you keep second-guessing? It’s probably right. Mutable signs have a gift for reading a room that pure logic can’t replicate. Trust what you’re picking up on, even if you can’t quite explain it yet.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus in Leo is your ruling planet in one of its most confident, radiant placements — and yet here you are, probably still hedging. Sunday’s Venus-Uranus sextile throws something unexpected into the mix, an attraction, an opportunity, a curveball that doesn’t fit your current narrative. Let it interest you, Libra, without immediately trying to figure out where it fits.

Tuesday’s Venus-Neptune trine is intoxicating, and you should enjoy it, but keep one eye open. Venus opposing Pluto retrograde hits almost simultaneously, and that combination has a way of surfacing exactly what you’ve been hoping wouldn’t come up — an imbalance in a relationship, a want you’ve been dressing up as indifference. Venus in Leo doesn’t do well with self-deception. This week, neither will you.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Wednesday is the week’s pressure point. The Moon and Venus both oppose Pluto retrograde within minutes of each other — a double opposition that even the most composed Scorpio can’t fully armor against. Something in a relationship, romantic, financial, or otherwise, gets exposed. Not destroyed, necessarily. Just seen. And for a sign that carefully controls what gets seen and by whom, that’s its own uncomfortable reckoning.

Here’s what you actually need to hear, Scorpio: Pluto retrograde in Aquarius has been doing this work on you for a while now, dismantling the power structures you built around yourself for protection. Wednesday isn’t an attack. It’s a progress report. The question is whether you’re brave enough to read it honestly.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been running on principle and forward motion for so long that slowing down feels like losing ground. It isn’t. Wednesday’s Moon-Jupiter conjunction lands in Cancer and asks you to actually feel something rather than philosophize about it — which, for a sign that treats emotion like a thesis to be argued, is harder than it sounds, Sagittarius.

The people and places that make you feel at home deserve more than the leftover version of you. Jupiter in Cancer has been making that case for a while now, and this week it gets harder to ignore. You don’t have to abandon your ambitions to also show up for the people who matter. You just have to stop treating intimacy like a detour.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Three Moon-Saturn aspects in one week means you’re getting tested, supported, and rewarded in fairly quick succession — which is actually a very Capricorn kind of week when you think about it. Sunday’s sextile sets a steady tone, a morning where your to-do list feels manageable and your instincts feel sharp. Enjoy it before Tuesday arrives.

The Moon, squaring Saturn on Tuesday, does its least favorite thing to you, Capricorn — it makes the path forward feel blocked right when you were ready to move. Your instinct will be to work harder or restructure everything from scratch. Do neither. Wednesday’s Moon-Saturn trine follows close enough behind that patience is your best strategy. The obstacle on Tuesday looks very different by Thursday morning.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Not everything worth pursuing announces itself clearly, and this week is proof of that. Something lands sideways on Monday — a connection, an idea, an opportunity that doesn’t fit the established order but somehow makes more sense than everything that does. Let it lead somewhere instead of just admiring it from a distance, Aquarius. You’re good at spotting what others miss. You’re less good at actually committing to it.

Wednesday keeps the energy collaborative and mentally alive. Friday’s Moon-Uranus square is where things get bumpy — something you thought was settled turns out to have more variables than you accounted for. For a fixed sign that secretly loves being right, that’s an annoying place to land. Sit with the uncertainty anyway. The answer you find there will be better than the one you started with.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Monday starts with some static — the Moon squaring Neptune means your instincts and your emotions are pulling in different directions, and everything feels slightly out of focus before you can get a read on it. Annoying, but temporary. Push through without making any major decisions before Tuesday, Pisces.

Tuesday’s Venus-Neptune trine is where the week earns itself. Something clicks into a warm, almost effortless feeling — creatively, romantically, spiritually, take your pick. Wednesday’s Moon-Neptune trine extends it a little longer. This is a rare back-to-back stretch where your imagination is an asset rather than a liability, and the things you create or say or feel during it will actually stick. Don’t spend it doom-scrolling. Make something. Tell someone. Show up for the life you keep drafting in your head.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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