Weekly Horoscope: June 21-June 27

Cancer season opens Sunday, stargazer, and the shift is immediate — from Gemini’s fast-moving mental energy into something slower, more feeling-forward, and harder to rationalize your way out of. The Sun entering Cancer puts emotional honesty at the center of the week, not as a suggestion but as the actual operating system. If there’s a conversation you’ve been circling for a while, Jupiter conjuncting Mercury by Saturday hands you the opening to finally have it. Don’t waste it.

Midweek is where things get more complicated. Thursday brings a harder-to-trust-your-own-read quality that makes it a poor time to force a conclusion you haven’t fully arrived at yet — sit with the uncertainty a little longer than feels comfortable. The back half of the week is where the patience pays off. Friday steadies the relational landscape considerably, and Saturday opens communication back up in a way that makes the whole week make sense.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The week opens in your favor, and you’re not having to fight for it — the trine between the Moon and Mars on Sunday drops you into the week with your head clear and your energy high. Lean into that, Aries. Cardinal fire signs don’t always get a clean runway. Use it to set something in motion before the window closes.

By Friday, the Moon swings into opposition with Mars, and the dynamic flips. Something pushes back — a person, a decision, a feeling you thought you’d already handled. You don’t have to back down, but you also don’t have to prove a point. The week already showed you what you’re capable of. Let that be enough.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Leo has been making demands you’re not used to — more visibility, more boldness, more appetite for being seen rather than appreciated from a comfortable distance. That’s not your natural habitat, Taurus, but the discomfort is pointing at something real. There’s a want you’ve been keeping vague on purpose, and this week is asking you to get specific about it.

By Friday, Venus trining Saturn settles that restlessness into something more workable. The impulsive version of what you want gives way to the version you can actually build. That’s the one that lasts. Stop treating your own desires like they need to be justified before you’re allowed to have them. Want the thing. Then figure out the rest.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your season wraps up Sunday, and the handoff is coming. That’s fine — Gemini, you’ve had your moment. But there’s something to finish before the week closes out. Mercury conjuncting Jupiter by Saturday gives you one more big swing: a conversation you’ve been circling, an idea you’ve been sitting on, a thing you actually want to say out loud. Don’t let it go unsaid.

Tuesday has some static in it — Moon squaring Mercury makes communication feel slightly off, like everything you say comes out a little sideways. Don’t force it then. Save the important stuff for later in the week when the alignment gets easier. You have more time than Sunday’s deadline makes it feel like. Use it with some intention.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

It’s your season, Cancer, and the Sun moving into your sign Sunday is the annual reminder that you’re allowed to take up the center of your own life for a while. That part feels right. The trickier part is that the Sun squares Neptune by Thursday, and your usually reliable gut becomes harder to read — not broken, just a little distorted. Like hearing something through a wall.

The move here isn’t to wait for certainty before acting. It’s to act anyway and course-correct as you go. The Moon’s movement through Scorpio midweek gives you access to something more grounded beneath the uncertainty. Trust that layer. You’ve navigated harder weeks on less. The season’s yours — don’t spend it waiting to feel ready.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You know who you are — that’s usually one of your stronger qualities, Leo. So a week where that feels harder to access is going to be annoying. The Sun moving into Cancer shifts the energy into murkier, more emotional territory, and by Thursday, the Sun squaring Neptune puts a haze over your usually solid sense of direction. You’ll feel it, even if you can’t name it.

The answer isn’t to perform confidence you don’t currently have. Get curious about what’s underneath the uncertainty instead of pushing through it on autopilot. The people who know you well can see through the front anyway. Let one of them actually in this week. It’ll cost you less than you think.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your brain is one of your best tools, and right now it’s operating in territory it doesn’t totally trust — Mercury in Cancer means the information coming through this week is emotional first, logical second. That’s not a malfunction, Virgo. It’s just a different input. The read you keep second-guessing is probably more accurate than the one you’ve convinced yourself is rational.

Mars sextiling Mercury all week gives you the drive to actually move on what you know. Tuesday has some interference — Moon squaring Mercury makes communication feel muddy — so hold the important conversations for Wednesday onward when the signal gets clearer. By Saturday, Jupiter, conjunct with Mercury, opens something up. Be ready to think bigger than you planned.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You have a habit of becoming whatever the room seems to need, and you’re so good at it that most people never notice you doing it — including you. Venus in Leo is turning up the desire to be actually seen this week, Libra, not just appreciated for how accommodating you are. Those are two very different things, and the gap between them is getting harder to ignore.

By Friday, Venus trining Saturn offers something more grounded: a relationship or situation where you don’t have to perform to belong. That’s the one to invest in. The you that shows up when you stop adjusting for the audience is the one people should actually know. Let that one lead this week.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde has had you doing internal work that nobody else gets to see — which is how you prefer it, Scorpio. But the trine to Uranus this week means something is starting to surface. Not because you’ve been exposed, but because whatever you’ve been rebuilding in private is ready to move. That’s different from being seen before you’re ready. This is on your terms.

The Moon trining Pluto on Monday makes the early week a good time to assess what’s actually changed in you versus what you’ve just gotten better at managing. Those aren’t the same thing, and you know it. Pluto opposing Jupiter keeps the pressure on growth — not as punishment, but as confirmation that you’re not done yet. You already knew that, too.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Growth is your favorite topic until it stops being theoretical, and this week, Pluto opposing Jupiter is making it very practical. This isn’t the expansion you get to philosophize your way through, Sagittarius — it’s the kind that requires you to look at something structural and uncomfortable and actually change it rather than reframe it. You’re good at lessons. This one’s asking for action.

Jupiter, conjunct with Mercury by Saturday, opens the communication side of all this considerably. Something you’ve been trying to articulate — to someone else or to yourself — gets easier to say. Neptune trining Jupiter keeps your instincts clear and your vision pointed forward all week. The discomfort early on is the price of admission for what Saturday makes possible.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been patient with something — a relationship, a situation, a long game you’ve been playing without much acknowledgment — and this week, Saturn trining Venus is the part where that patience gets returned. That’s not nothing, Capricorn. The problem is you’re so accustomed to operating without support that when it actually shows up, you don’t quite know what to do with it.

Monday has some push-back in it — Moon opposing Saturn makes the day feel heavier than it needs to. Don’t let that color the whole week. Thursday and Friday are where the real payoff sits. Something steadies. Something gets confirmed. Let yourself feel good about it without immediately moving the goalposts. You’re allowed to count this one as a win.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s a charge running through this week that feels like your natural frequency dialed up. Uranus conjuncting Mars is exactly as electric as it sounds, Aquarius, and you’re going to feel it as an almost physical restlessness — the need to move, disrupt, start something, say the unexpected thing. That energy is real. The question is whether you have somewhere to point it.

Without a direction, it burns through the week unevenly. Uranus in Gemini puts your thinking in overdrive, and Mars wants action — find where those two meet: a bold idea that needs executing, a conversation waiting for someone to go first, a move you’ve been talking yourself out of. Use the early week well, before Friday’s Moon opposing Uranus complicates things.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun squaring Neptune exact on Thursday is going to leave a lot of people feeling unmoored — like the ground shifted and they can’t find their bearings. You know that feeling so well it practically has its own room in your head, Pisces. The difference is you know how to move through it. Most people don’t. That’s the real advantage this week.

What trips Pisces up isn’t the blur — it’s staying in it longer than it serves you. Neptune trining Jupiter keeps your instincts generous and your imagination open all week, and the Moon trining Neptune on Friday gives you a receptive, almost tender close. Make sure you’re receiving what’s actually there, not the story you’ve already written around it.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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