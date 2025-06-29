Weekly Horoscope: June 29-July 5

Welcome to a week of cosmic curveballs and emotional recalibrations. As the Moon glides through Libra and into Scorpio, the mood shifts from keeping the peace to digging beneath the surface. Relationships, power plays, and long-ignored feelings are all under review—especially when the vibes feel just a little off. Don’t gloss over the tension; it’s there for a reason.

The main event lands on July 4, when Venus conjoins Uranus, enters Gemini, and stations retrograde—all in one chaotic cosmic breath. Stargazers, expect sudden turns in love, finances, or aesthetics, especially where things have gone stale. This isn’t about wreckage—it’s about awakening. Venus retrograde asks us to rethink what we value and why we want it in the first place. Slower doesn’t mean stuck. It means you’re getting closer to what actually matters.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Virgo pushes your fire into focus this week, Aries. You’re still bold, but now it’s about working smarter, not just harder. With your ruling planet in a steady sextile to Jupiter, there’s support for meaningful growth, especially around personal projects, travel, or leveling up your daily routines. You’re being asked to refine the chaos, not extinguish it.

As the Waxing Gibbous Moon ends its sextile with Mars, it’s a good moment to assess what’s working and what needs fine-tuning. Some of that drive could be better aimed with a slight course correction. Your instincts are solid, but slowing down just enough to recalibrate will help you channel your energy where it actually matters.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s an itch forming under your skin, Taurus, and by midweek, it might be impossible to ignore. Venus meets Uranus in your sign, disrupting your usual rhythm with an urge to shake things up—emotionally, financially, or even physically. You’re not known for chasing chaos, but this kind of disruption has potential. A small pivot now could ripple into something that actually excites you.

Early tension with the Waxing Crescent Moon could stir up discomfort around emotional progress. You’re being nudged out of your comfort zone, and yes, it’s annoying. But that slow crawl toward something new might actually feel…good? Venus slides into Gemini by week’s end, bringing a much-needed breath of fresh air. Let it in.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind’s in overdrive—but that’s not exactly new, is it, Gemini? Mercury in Leo adds some fire to your thoughts and words, giving everything you say a little more weight. Early in the week, alignments with Neptune and Haumea stir up creative urges and deeper questions about your role in the world around you. There’s a bigger picture forming, and it’s worth your attention.

Midweek brings friction with Makemake before it shifts into a more supportive sextile, encouraging a shift in how you connect with others and what you’re really willing to commit to. As Mercury ends its square with the Waxing Gibbous Moon, take a moment to reassess your current direction. You’re not off track—but a little adjustment now could make all the difference later.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

You’re riding a full emotional spectrum this week, Cancer, as the Moon—your ruling force—moves from Leo to Libra to Scorpio. Early tension with Venus might stir up insecurities around how you’re being seen or valued, especially in close relationships. But don’t retreat just yet. Supportive trines with Neptune and Saturn offer stability where you least expect it, especially if you trust your inner compass more than external feedback.

Midweek, a powerful trine with retrograde Pluto highlights the slow, subtle ways you’ve been transforming, Cancer. You’re not stuck—you’re molting. By the time the Moon ends its square with Mercury, the static clears and your emotional language sharpens. What you feel is valid, but how you express it will shape what comes next.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There’s friction in the air this week, Leo, and you’re right in the thick of it. With the Sun squaring off against Mars, Makemake, and Ceres, the tension touches everything from how you assert yourself to how you show up for your community and your closest relationships. You might feel pulled in different directions, unsure where to pour your energy. That’s not weakness—it’s your instincts reminding you to pause before charging ahead.

As the Waxing Gibbous Moon wraps up its trine with your ruler, you’re offered a moment of emotional clarity. Reassessment doesn’t mean defeat, Leo—it means wisdom. You don’t have to do everything at once, and you definitely don’t have to do it all alone. Let intention guide your flame, not just the heat of the moment.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re in problem-solving mode this week, Virgo—but don’t rush to fix what isn’t actually broken. Mercury’s current path through Leo puts a spotlight on your voice, your thinking, and how much space you allow yourself to take up. Early trines with Neptune and Haumea offer you insight into the bigger picture, nudging you to trust your intuition over perfectionism.

The week’s tension eases as Mercury shifts from a square to a sextile with Makemake, guiding you toward more supportive dynamics within your community or workspace. As Mercury ends its square with the Waxing Gibbous Moon, it’s a good time to evaluate your own priorities. You’ve got goals—just make sure they’re still aligned with what actually feels worth it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The week begins with some tension, Libra, as Venus squares the Moon and kicks up emotional friction, especially in your closest connections. You might feel like you’re doing all the balancing while others get to wobble. But midweek brings a conjunction with Uranus that jolts you out of old patterns. What if the version of stability you’ve been chasing isn’t actually the one that suits you anymore?

By the time Venus glides into Gemini, things start to lighten up. Conversations feel easier, curiosity returns, and the pressure to have it all figured out lifts just a little. Don’t rush clarity. Use the shift to reassess how you express care and what kind of connection you’re really craving. Let it evolve.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

There’s a storm brewing beneath the surface, Scorpio, and this week challenges you to confront it head-on. Pluto retrograde opposes Mercury, stirring tension between what’s said and what’s really meant. You may feel misunderstood—or tempted to withhold the truth altogether. A sextile with Neptune adds a surreal layer, blurring the line between instinct and escape. Stay grounded in what feels real, not just what feels easy.

Midweek brings a trine with the First Quarter Moon, pushing you to act on something you’ve been circling for too long. The square with Haumea continues to spotlight the gap between your inner knowing and external action. Trust yourself to move, even if no one else sees the full picture yet. You’re not here to be obvious—you’re here to be effective.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

There’s a tug-of-war between momentum and meaning this week, Sagittarius. Jupiter starts off in a sextile with Mars, giving you a much-needed energy boost to push forward on something that’s been dragging. But simultaneous squares with Makemake and Neptune bring tension around how your ideals align with your actions, especially in community spaces or creative goals. Don’t let confusion masquerade as inspiration.

As Jupiter ends its square with the Waxing Gibbous Moon, you’re being asked to check your direction. Are you still chasing something that excites you, or just chasing because it’s a habit? This is a week for edits, not reinventions. Adjust your aim before you fire off more arrows—you’ll get farther when your purpose is sharper than your speed.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re no stranger to pressure, Capricorn—but this week brings a different kind. A square between Saturn and Jupiter stirs conflict between your ambition and your capacity. You may want to do it all, but something has to give. A near-sextile with Uranus hints that the solution isn’t more control—it’s innovation. What if efficiency didn’t have to feel so heavy?

As Saturn begins a trine with Mercury and moves into opposition with the Waxing Gibbous Moon, the spotlight turns inward. It’s time to reassess your emotional bandwidth versus your responsibilities. You’re excellent at holding it all together, but even the strongest structures need maintenance. Readjust where necessary—not because you’re failing, but because you’re evolving.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

There’s a productive tension in the air, Aquarius, and—for once—it might actually feel good. Uranus sits in a sextile with Saturn, grounding your usual rebellious energy in something more structured. You’re still thinking outside the box, but now there’s a floor under your feet. A trine with the First Quarter Moon midweek gives you the push you need to act on a decision you’ve been avoiding.

When Uranus meets Venus, unexpected feelings might surface around intimacy, aesthetics, or even your sense of worth. Let it be surprising—in a good way. You’re not being asked to settle down, Aquarius, just to pay attention. Not every breakthrough requires a complete overhaul. Sometimes, it just takes letting someone in.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Things may feel a little dreamlike this week, Pisces—but not in the cozy, whimsical way you’re used to. Neptune stations retrograde on July 4, asking you to revisit your inner landscape with sharper eyes. A square with Jupiter early on may blur your sense of direction or inflate expectations. Don’t mistake inspiration for a green light. Not every spark needs to be followed just yet.

Midweek brings an opposition to the First Quarter Moon and a continued sextile with Pluto retrograde, encouraging emotional clarity through discomfort. What feels out of sync now may be the thing that helps you realign later. As Venus forms a sextile by week’s end, you’re reminded that softness isn’t weakness. It’s the space where transformation begins.

