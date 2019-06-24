Weekly Horoscope: June 24 – 30

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

This week seeks to address last week’s intensity and powerful emotional breakthroughs.

Consider whether you’re healing yourself or distracting yourself from hard feelings. Spiritual bypassing does not address the root cause of pain. Instead, it abuses healing tools like astrology or general spirituality to distract from responsibilities. As Venus, the planet of values, clashes with Neptune, the planet of spirituality and sedation, on Monday at 5:59 AM, it’s important to keep your own perception and bias in mind. This can be healing—Neptune smooths over harsh realities—but it can teeter on dissociation. It’s hard to know what’s true, because the truth is complicated. Simplify the definition of truth by focusing on your own truth. Respect others’ boundaries and beliefs, and don’t forget your own, either. Since Neptune is freshly retrograde, beliefs might not be entirely clear.

Mercury, the planet of communication, transportation, and ideas, enters proud and sunny Leo on Wednesday, at 8:20 PM. Mercury in Leo wants to understand its place in the world and to tell its life’s story. When Mercury is in Leo—especially during Cancer season—understanding our place in the world and the conditions we were born into helps us earnestly connect with others.

We’re on the precipice of a Mercury retrograde, by the way. The Mercury retrograde shadow period started last week, on June 20, so pay attention to topics coming up now, because they’ll be repeating themselves as Mercury revisits its current trail twice this summer!

There is an acceptance and tenderness toward the unknown, an openness to change or trying something different. The paternal sun in Cancer gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Thursday at 1:44 PM. New and experimental ideas seem more approachable at this time. Conversations about social change or issues that affect us on an emotional level flow easily.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Your intuition is usually high, but on Wednesday, the message that you have to share with everyone around you reaches a culmination as Mercury puts its finishing touches before changing signs. Don’t panic if you feel unclear about the direction you’re headed in, dear Cancer. Mercury will retrograde into Cancer this summer, giving you more opportunities to fix your work and affirm your ideas. On Wednesday evening, Mercury enters Leo, shifting your focus to your belongings and how you can share them in a way that nurtures and recognizes others. You are inspired to try something different and altruistic as the sun gently harmonizes with radical Uranus on Tuesday, putting you in touch with movers and shakers. Look out for eclipses next week!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Monday morning brings you bright new ideas as Mercury, the planet of the mind, moves into your sign. Over the next few weeks you’re going to be on top of your charm game, but pay attention to the things you’re initiating now. Once Mercury retrograde starts in a couple of weeks, you can find yourself going back on your word and fixing things you once thought to be correct. Especially during Cancer season, it’s important for you to trust your gut. There are things happening behind the scenes that you’re not fully aware of yet. New, inventive ideas at work are welcome as the sun gently harmonizes with the mad scientist of the zodiac, Uranus, this Thursday. Just make sure you’re not being different simply for the sake of being different.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

As your cerebral planetary ruler Mercury moves into Leo this Monday, there is an interest in the unknown. There are things that are hidden from you, ideas that aren’t touchable, but you’re still curious about them! The next few weeks of Mercury in Leo are imaginative, but this week is when the adventure begins. You can be attracted to things that are all smoke and mirrors. Illusion and fantasy are compelling, and romantic ideals ask that you do something about it as Venus, the planet of aesthetics, squares off with mystical Neptune. You’re projecting your own fantasies onto your relationships, but this dynamic is a springboard for action. Get caught up in a whirlwind romance—worry about the details later!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

As your ruler Venus, the planet of values, clashes with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, you’re called to action to address what you believe in and how it can be implemented in your daily life. Libras, the sign of justice, are concerned with what is right and what is wrong, and understand that these things are not always clearly defined. Morality is flexible, but you should still know what you stand for. As the sun gently harmonizes with rebellious Uranus, you can be open to new, experimental ideas that help you stand out. Brace yourself for next week’s inevitable eclipses—big, irreversible steps are going to be made in your career, so make sure you have a working version of your mission statement ready to go!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Pay attention to the new ideas and areas of mental focus that arrive on Monday as messenger Mercury enters your house of career, shifting your attention to your reputation. Over the next few weeks of Mercury in Leo (and the imminent Mercury retrograde) think of the message that you share proudly with the world. Mercury in Leo can be a time when you get offers and other propositions, but these big projects initiated now will have time for review and perfection as Mercury retrograde brings the ideas back around. As the sun links with rebellious Uranus on Thursday, you can understand your beliefs concerning romantic connection and partnership, regardless of how unconventional.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

After a fun, non-stop hedonistic weekend (thanks to the Jupiter-Venus opposition), the week begins with some confusion about the direction you’re headed in your relationships. On Monday, Venus, the planet of love, clashes with Neptune, the planet of fantasies, which is freshly retrograde. There is a change of heart about what you value or believe, and it comes from an intuitive place, but acknowledge your own tendency towards bias. Fully throw yourself into the fantasy and worry about the rest later. Your past experiences, your ancestral history, or your mystical inner voice can inform the things you value most in your relationships. Consider actively bonding with your partners on a playful, intellectual level.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Important conversations about relationships wrap up—for now—as Mercury, the planet of communication, has its final moments in your house of partnerships before moving into a deeper, more intimate sector of your chart. When Mercury moves into Leo on Wednesday, discussions about the things you and others share, like money or a general connection, will be initiated. These talks come back up again in a few weeks when Mercury retrograde begins. The eclipses coming up next week will give you a lot to talk about when it comes to your relationships, and the Mercury retrograde—however bad its reputation—creates extra space for you and your partners to be thorough about expressing what’s on your mind.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

While Cancer season finds you busy at work, it’s clear why you’re working so much (besides the fact that Aquarius loves being productive!). As Mercury, the planet of the mind, enters Leo, you’re focused on how your work commitments and job commitments intersect. There’s a duty that you have to other people in your life—you want to take care of them! Mercury in Leo helps you understand the details of how you can best take care of the people you’re connected to. As we gear up for this summer’s Mercury retrograde, prepare yourself mentally for exes or old relationships to pop back into your life. As the sun gently harmonizes with inventive Uranus on Thursday, you can find brilliant, experimental approaches to your day-to-day tasks.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Get in touch with your core values, Pisces. As Venus, the planet of love, money, and (shallow) values, squares idealistic and fantastical Neptune, you’re at a crossroads that requires you to address your beliefs. Neptune is already confusing enough, and it’s freshly retrograde now, creating a confrontational stir about what’s real and what’s simply a daydream. Trust yourself to have fun with it. Pisces of all signs knows how to engage with the surreal, so use this aspect to be imaginative and romantic. Venus in Gemini has street smarts, encouraging your natural, innate philosopher to guide you through morally ambiguous times. As messenger Mercury finishes its job helping you think about your connections in dating and friendship, remember to have fun!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

After taking time to reflect and get in touch with your deepest thoughts, Mercury, the planet of the mind, enters fun-loving Leo. It’s time to go out and have fun—see your friends, flirt with your dates, and enjoy the drama! You know how you feel, Aries. It’s Cancer season and you can channel your deepest, most sincere emotions. Mercury in Leo helps you be honest about the things that make you feel happy and energized. Creative projects are mentally engaging. As the sun gently harmonizes with inventive Uranus, it’s clear to see how you can approach money issues—your creative problem-solving abilities are on fire this week. Use this genius to help others, something you’d love to tap into during next week’s intense eclipses!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s time to get in touch with your most honest inner voice—a major theme for this summer’s Mercury retrograde! As messenger Mercury, the planet of the mind, enters fire sign Leo, you can tap into a very personal, ancestral message that guides you toward honesty and sincere, fraternal connection with your neighbors and those closest to you. Speaking with your family members or roommates, people who see the most private side of you, can give you a clear idea of this piece of your identity. Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Neptune, the planet of beliefs, putting you in the mood to donate, volunteer, and connect with your community on a practical, however idealistic, level.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

A change of pace occurs as your planetary ruler Mercury changes signs on Wednesday. As you’ve wrapped up focusing on your money and getting your finances right (For now! Mercury retrograde starts in a few weeks so these topics will come back up again), you move toward a more reflective and fun-loving state of mind. Mercury in Leo helps you come up with your famous, happy-go-lucky, and performative ideas that other people find so entertaining. This is also a time when you look at contracts and other paperwork, and during the upcoming retrograde, review current contracts. The planet of values, Venus, clashes with the planet of beliefs, Neptune, on Monday, pushing you to stand up for what you think is true.

