Weekly Horoscope: June 24 – June 30

This week, the Sun forms a tense square with Neptune under Cancer and Aries, respectively. While people with these Sun, Moon, or Ascendant placements might feel the effects more closely, the Sun governs all of our collective egos and senses of purpose—which means the effects of this cosmic alignment can touch the entire Zodiac.

At the same time, the Sun also forms a harmonious trine with Haumea retrograde, a dwarf planet that governs our senses of intuition and instinct. The Sun remains under Cancer, while Haumea flies through the cusp of Libra and Scorpio, indicating a focus on judgment, vulnerability, and power.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 19 – April 19

Instead of overthinking whether something feels natural or not, try to enjoy this moment while it’s here. Your ruling planet, Mars, forms a harmonious sextile with Mercury early in the week, making communication swift and easy. The quickest way to dampen this fortuitous energy is to second-guess everything that comes your way. Take the cosmic blessings as they come.

It can be hard to differentiate between intuition and anxiety, and unfortunately, it takes time to figure out which one is which. Making your decisions on the matter too early can result in careless mistakes and interpersonal confrontations that never really had to happen. Take things slow and give the circumstances time to develop fully before acting on them.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It’s never easy to let go of the feelings we hold onto tightly, but when the universe calls us to do so, it’s best that we listen. The alternative is bleak at best—swimming against the current, pushing against our reality as it presents itself to us. The stars urge you to play the hand you were dealt, not bargain for a different set of cards.

This becomes particularly pertinent when Venus, your ruling planet, forms a trine with a waning gibbous Moon under Cancer and Pisces. Be prepared for your daily routines or normal perspectives to be shaken up and shifted. This process might be uncomfortable at first, but you’ll come out on the other side of this stronger than before.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Identifying problems within our innermost environments, be they physical or emotional, is never an easy process. But wouldn’t you rather find this dissonance now than when it’s too late to do something about it? The hardest part is figuring out what the problem is, and luckily, you’ve already done that. Now, all that’s left to do is act on it.

Mercury, your ruling planet, faces off against Ceres retrograde, a dwarf planet that governs our nurturing and familial energy. When its in retrograde, Ceres encourages us to look toward our inner child for guidance. What did they need that we might be able to provide today? What did they have that you’re lacking now?

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your imagination is an admirable trait, but be wary of its power to mislead you into assuming people or situations are different from what they appear to be. As comforting as it would be to know that our best images of things around us are also the most accurate, you must prepare yourself for the possibility that this is not always the case.

The Sun forms a tense square with Neptune, with the Sun under your sign and Neptune on the cusp of Pisces and Aries in the 6th House of Health and 7th House of Relationships. During this time, getting lost in rose-colored perceptions will become all too easy. Try your best to stay grounded and react to what’s in front of you, not what you hope to be in front of you.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your love and finance departments are looking exceptionally fortuitous this week as your ruling planet, the Sun, forms a harmonious trine with a waning gibbous Moon and Haumea retrograde. The shrinking Moon encourages us to let go of that which no longer serves us, while the connection to Haumea retrograde emphasizes our intuitive power.

While letting go might normally be a complex, challenging process, your cosmic alignment suggests this will be easier than usual. You likely already know what parts of your life are in need of a change; now it’s time to act on it. The stars are lining up in your favor, Leo. Use this energy to your advantage.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, begins the week directly opposing Ceres retrograde under Cancer and Capricorn. Ceres retrograde calls us to look inward toward our nurturing and familial sides, and its placement under Capricorn in the 4th House of Home and Family indicates an even greater emphasis on the need to focus on our internal environments.

Given the challenging opposition between these two celestial bodies, communicating your needs might be more arduous than usual. Try not to be discouraged by the initial discomfort. The difficulty of dealing with these conversations is easily outweighed by the benefits of bucking up and actually doing it. Of course, you’ll never fully appreciate these differences if you don’t take the time to talk through these complicated feelings.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As the Sun and Haumea retrograde form an auspicious trine under Cancer and your sign, respectively, your intuition will be at an all-time high—this occurs mainly in the middle of the week as the Sun locks into its position under Cancer, a particularly sentimental Zodiac sign.

The stars encourage you to listen to your inner voice this week. How are certain people, environments, or situations making you feel? Our subconscious minds often let us in on feelings we don’t even register on a conscious level. You’d be wise to listen to what it’s telling you. Even if it doesn’t make sense right now, it will in time.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You have a keen sense of intuition, and it’s high time you start using it to your advantage. If something feels off, then it’s worth a second look — period. Best case scenario, it might be nothing. But on the off chance it isn’t, then wouldn’t you rather know about it sooner than later? No one else can spot these small, nuanced clues but you, Scorpio.

Luckily, you’re getting some cosmic encouragement with Haumea retrograde, a dwarf planet that governs our senses of perception, and the Sun, which rules our ego and life path, forming an auspicious trine on the cusp of your sign and Libra. Judging the situations around you fairly (but accurately) is key this week.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The longer you hold onto the past, the harder it will be to move forward. Our grudges, anxieties, and fears based on the future act as weights, dragging us down and making it harder to get off one plateau of personal growth to the other. As scary as it might be to release what’s familiar, remember that familiarity often breeds contempt.

Toward the end of the week, your ruling planet, Jupiter, forms a square with a waning gibbous Moon—a challenging but not impossible aspect. This alignment suggests that this failure to let go is standing in the way of your forward momentum. However, take solace in the fact that you’ve been through these transitions before; only the minute details have changed.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It’s time for a bit of spring, er, summer cleaning, Cap. A lunar conjunction with your ruling planet, Saturn, paired with two significant alignments with Mars, a planet that governs action and how we assert ourselves, and Venus, which rules love and finances, leads the way. The stars are lining up the pitch in your favor. Now, all you have to do is swing the bat.

Take some time this week to dig into your relationships, bank accounts, or both. Chances are, there’s something that’s draining you—either your heart or your wallet—that could stand to be let go. You don’t necessarily have to clean house completely. But a bit of reassessment and redirection could help you in the days to come.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

When experiencing life in all of its splendor, casting a wide net can be tempting. After all, why not try to see, feel, and absorb it all? While this is normally a non-issue, be wary of trying to walk too many paths at once. Eventually, one is going to diverge in a direction far different from the others, and you’ll be stuck spreading yourself too thin.

Pluto retrograde has been flying under your sign for weeks now, not-so-gently nudging you to reassess the path that you’re currently walking. Is it still serving you the same way it did when you started? If you imagine the end of the road, are you happy with where you’d be? If either answer to that question is a no—even a soft no—it’s time to rethink some things.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

This week, your intuition is getting a much-needed boost as a clarity-enhancing waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Pluto retrograde, both of which form a sextile with your ruling planet, Neptune. Keep your eyes and heart open to subtle clues from the universe guiding you along your path. They might not make themselves readily apparent, but they’re certainly there.

Of course, you must also be prepared for the signs to point you down a path you didn’t originally want to take. This process has the potential to be equally challenging and rewarding. Focus on the latter as you make your way through life’s natural ebbs and flows. Clarity is always a good thing, even if it doesn’t always feel good, Pisces.