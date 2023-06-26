Weekly Horoscope: June 26 – July 2

On Monday, June 26, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters intuitive water sign Cancer at 8:23 PM. Emotions and recollection play a key role in effective communication. This will be emphasized over the Mercury in Cancer transit until July 11.

The sun harmonizes with serious Saturn on Wednesday, June 28, at 9:42 PM. We have no option but to accept our responsibilities and move forward. Progress is being made with things that take endurance, strength, and discipline. We’re comfortable with saying no, missing out on things that aren’t important, and issuing peaceful rejections as Mercury harmonizes with Saturn on Friday, June 30, at 2:23 AM.

Look out for feelings of embarrassment as Neptune, the planet of illusions, stations retrograde on Friday, June 30 at 5:06 PM. Have compassion for past misunderstandings and vulnerabilities.

Mercury meets with the sun for a “Mercury cazimi” at 1:05 AM on Saturday July 1, shedding light on important details. The month begins with some announcements. Mercury gently connects with Jupiter, the planet of growth and wisdom, at 3:10 AM, encouraging open-minded communication. The summer is off to a smart start!

Uniqueness and aesthetic quirks are emphasized as Venus, the planet of beauty, clashes with Uranus, the planet of invention, on Sunday, July 2 at 10:33 AM. Plus, the moon enters Capricorn on Sunday evening, where it will be perfectly full early Monday morning.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, asking you to communicate your needs concerning privacy and personal space. Accept that rest and giving yourself a moment to disappear is a responsibility as the sun and Mercury harmonize with serious Saturn. You might notice the tides changing with superstitions and hidden channels as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of secrets, dreams, and all things hidden. You can sense a vibe shift that no one else can. News and announcements concerning your home life arrive as Mercury meets the sun in your domestic sector. This is also a time to check in with your health and energy.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might notice the tides changing in social media trends and habits as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of friendship and community. You might also sense a vibe shift in your friend group as illusions fade. Look out for important news, conversations, and messages as Mercury meets the sun in your chart’s house of communication. Make sure you have a pen or a voice recorder handy—you’re going to want to write it all down! You’re able to express intelligent and unique insights as Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter in your sign. Play up your uniqueness as your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Uranus, asking you to be yourself.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mercury enters your chart’s financial sector, asking you to communicate your needs concerning the material world. You might have to put a price tag on certain things. Accept your responsibilities about your pay grade and current rates as the sun and Mercury harmonize with serious Saturn. What’s your limit? Are you selling yourself short? You might feel some tides changing in your “personal brand” or how you want to appear to the world as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of public reputation. Look out for news and conversations about money as Mercury meets the sun in your chart’s house of resources. Intelligent insights about your own needs versus charity come as Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury enters your sign, giving you an enhanced ability to express all your most absurd and intuitive insights! You’re able to communicate your needs clearly and precisely. Accept your responsibilities about how you communicate your own ideas as the sun and Mercury harmonize with serious Saturn. Words have consequences. You might notice the tides changing in morality, religion, and belief as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of higher thinking. Reflect on the culture! You might have personal news to share as Mercury meets the sun in your sign. Are you ready to talk? You’re supported in whatever truth you need to express as Mercury connects with protective and hopeful Jupiter.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might have to accept a passive role as your planetary ruler, the sun, harmonizes with Saturn. Understand what you can and cannot do, and accept your responsibilities. You may be able to pick up on a vibe shift in sharing and what feels fair as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of intimacy and shared resources. A secret could be revealed as the sun and messenger Mercury meet in a secretive and mysterious sector of your chart—are you ready to get something off your chest, or are you the one folding someone else’s dirty laundry? You might be trusted with some hot intel. You might even be asked to give guidance or lead by example as Mercury connects with benevolent Jupiter.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Virgos are famously into planning, and as your planetary ruler Mercury enter’s a goal-oriented sector of your chart, you might feel more compelled to communicate your plans with friends and people who can make your dreams come true. Use this time to network and see who you can welcome onto your team. Understand and clarify interpersonal responsibilities as the sun and Mercury harmonize with serious Saturn. You might notice the tides changing in your relationships as mystical Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of partnerships, showing you a different side to the story. You can feel like you’ve finally accomplished something that you can write home about as the sun and Mercury meet in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

No one will know your brilliant ideas if you don’t put them out into the world! As Mercury enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, you’re called to define yourself in the public eye. Accept your responsibilities in your work and career as the sun and Mercury harmonize with serious Saturn. You might notice the tides changing around your daily rituals as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of routine. Look out for existentially visible news about your career or possibly your parents as Mercury meets the sun in a prominent sector of your chart. You might feel called to mingle with an unusual crowd as your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might notice the tides changing in your creativity and friendships as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s pleasure sector. Maybe something you used to think was inspiring and cute now makes you feel repulsed or cringe. Or maybe you’re sensing that the initial buzz of a crush is fading as you start to see someone as more of a normal person than a pure dream. You can communicate with partners and friends with an open mind and high hopes as Mercury connects with Jupiter. You can be ready to share your ideas with the world as as Mercury meets the sun in your chart’s house of publishing, higher knowledge, and belief. You might feel pressure to be impulsive with your desires as Venus clashes with Uranus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You can vibe with the idea of a peaceful ending as the sun and Mercury harmonizes with Saturn, encouraging you to meditate on impermanence and everything coming full circle! By having faith in a happy ending, you can find strength and endurance. You may notice the tides changing in your family and home life as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s domestic sector. It’s like waking up from a long sleeping spell! Look out for news and announcements about money, scholarships, and taxes as Mercury meets the sun in your chart’s house of shared resources. Sometimes, other people need you and you have to be flexible with your schedule: A healthy and flexible routine helps as Mercury connects with your planetary ruler, philosophical Jupiter.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Tell them what you need! Mercury enters your chart’s relationship sector, asking you to speak openly and frankly with others. Or maybe your relations are ready to confide in you. Speak openly and with honesty. Accept your responsibilities and interpersonal commitments as the sun and Mercury harmonize with your planetary ruler, serious Saturn. You might notice the tides changing when it comes to your mindset and how you speak to yourself, as dreamy Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of communication. Your partners (all relations fall under this umbrella) have some news and announcements as Mercury meets the sun in your chart’s interpersonal sector. Intelligent insights about how to understand your lovers and friends arrive as Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Accept your responsibilities concerning work and money as the sun and Mercury harmonize with your planetary ruler, serious Saturn. You can feel like things just are the way they are, for now, and accept that instead of pushing too hard. You might notice the tides changing around your financial beliefs and capitalist dogma as Neptune begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of personal resources. You have a clearer insight into your health, vitality, and productivity as Mercury meets the sun in your chart’s house of work and health. Intelligent revelations about how to optimize your tasks and productivity arrive as Mercury connects with philosophical Jupiter. What are your priorities? What can wait? People are strange as Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Pay attention to how you spend your time as the sun and Mercury harmonize with serious Saturn. Take note of what you do and do not have time for. When you understand that life is too short for certain attitudes or disappointments, you can open yourself up to taking the scenic route or giving yourself time to enjoy life. You might feel a shift in your identity or presentation as Neptune begins its retrograde in your sign. Something that used to glitter may no longer seem interesting— move onto the next source of inspiration! News and announcements come as Mercury meets the sun in your chart’s house of pleasure, creativity, and love affairs! Send a love letter if you feel called.