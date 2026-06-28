Weekly Horoscope: June 28-July 4

There’s a lot happening this week, stargazer, and the temptation is to try to move fast through all of it. Resist that. Mercury going retrograde Monday is the sky’s way of asking everyone to slow down and mean what they say — communications get tangled, plans shift, and anything you rush is liable to need redoing. Jupiter entering Leo on Tuesday brings a surge of boldness and desire for life that makes the slowdown feel almost cruel in its timing.

The Full Moon Monday sets an emotionally charged tone right from the start, and Saturn squaring the Sun all week keeps the pressure structural — this isn’t a week for shortcuts or half-measures. By Saturday, Uranus, conjuncting Mars, brings everything to a head: electric, unpredictable, demanding that you show up for what you’ve been building toward. The fireworks aren’t just in the sky this weekend. They’re in the choices you make getting there.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars moving into Gemini on Sunday is the gear change you’ve been waiting for — faster, more adaptable, more mentally alive than the slow grind of recent weeks. You’ll feel it immediately, Aries. Ideas start connecting, options multiply, and the instinct to act first and figure it out later is fully back online. That part’s good. What you do with it is the question.

Uranus conjuncting Mars builds to exact by Saturday, and the whole week has a lit-fuse quality. Pluto trining Mars gives that energy somewhere real to go — toward transformation, not just activity. The difference between a productive week and a blown-up one comes down to whether you’re moving toward something or just moving. Pick the thing. Then go hard at it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Jupiter moving into Leo on Tuesday lands directly in Venus’s current sign, and for you, that’s a significant amplification — what you want, what you find beautiful, what you feel you deserve all get turned up considerably. The universe is making a loud case on your behalf this week, Taurus. The harder question is whether you’re actually willing to agree with it.

Mercury going retrograde Monday means treading carefully around money and relationship conversations — hold off on finalizing anything that can wait. Moon opposing Venus on Friday brings some relational push-back, but don’t let one complicated day rewrite the whole week’s story. The expansion Jupiter is offering is real. Let yourself take up more room in it than feels comfortable.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury, going retrograde Monday, is your ruling planet deciding to make things interesting, and you’ll feel it more than most. The communication tangles, the misread messages, the thought you were sure about that suddenly sounds wrong out loud — that’s your week, Gemini. Not as punishment. More like a forced edit of everything you’ve been putting out a little too fast.

Jupiter conjuncting Mercury through July means the ideas are still big, still expansive — they just need more time to land. Moon opposing Mercury on Wednesday is the day most likely to produce a miscommunication, so tread carefully. Say less than you normally would. Mean more of what you do say. Your words have weight this week — treat them like it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Full Moon Monday hits while the Sun is still in your sign, Cancer, and your ruling celestial body at full power is no small thing — emotionally, everything feels heightened, illuminated, maybe a little raw. That’s the gift. The complication is Saturn squaring the Sun all week, pressing hard on your season like it has something to prove.

What Saturn wants isn’t dramatic — it’s just the thing you’ve been avoiding because the feeling hasn’t been right yet. Here’s the thing: the feeling might not get right. Mercury going retrograde on Monday means communication gets tangled on top of everything else, so don’t keep waiting for the perfect moment to make your move. The window is open now. Use it.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Jupiter entering your sign on Tuesday is one of the better things to happen in your sky in a while — abundance, confidence, and a general sense that the universe is finally paying attention to the right person. You’ve been in a slower, more inward stretch, Leo, and this is the part where the energy starts moving in your direction again.

The catch — and there is one — is Saturn squaring the Sun all week, which doesn’t care how good Tuesday feels. It’s asking whether the foundation is solid enough to hold what Jupiter is bringing in. The Full Moon on Monday stirs things up emotionally right before the shift. Let it surface what needs to. Then step into what Jupiter is actually offering.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve built your life around getting things right the first time, and Mercury going retrograde Monday is going to test that in ways that feel personal — because for you, Virgo, it actually is. When your ruling planet misfires, it’s not just miscommunication. It’s your whole methodology getting interference. The instinct to troubleshoot is going to be strong. Resist over-applying it.

Moon squaring Saturn on Tuesday and opposing Mercury on Wednesday make the middle of the week a real grind on the organizational front. The answer isn’t a new system — it’s accepting that some things need to sit unresolved for a few days without you fixing them. Jupiter conjuncting Mercury keeps the bigger thinking accessible regardless. Use that energy for vision, not micromanagement.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Mercury going retrograde Monday is bad news for anyone who’s been keeping things deliberately uncommitted — and Libra, you know exactly what I’m talking about. The conversation you’ve been having in the most noncommittal way possible is about to get a lot harder to maintain. Retrograde season doesn’t celebrate ambiguity. It exposes it, every time.

Saturn squaring the Sun all week pushes you toward actual decisions rather than elegant deferrals. Moon opposing Venus on Friday is the likely flashpoint — someone in your life is going to want more definitiveness than you’ve been offering, and they’ll have a point. Jupiter moving into Leo this week is expanding your relational world considerably. There’s more to work with here than it currently feels like.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You spend a lot of time understanding situations without actually moving in them, and this week the sky is set up differently. Pluto retrograde trining Mars gives you real traction, Scorpio — what you know and what you can do about it are finally pointing in the same direction. That doesn’t happen often. Notice what you feel pulled toward early on.

Moon conjuncting Pluto retrograde on Thursday is the most emotionally charged moment — something surfaces that you’ve been aware of without quite admitting. This isn’t a week for watching from a distance. It’s a week for deciding what you actually want to do with everything you’ve already figured out. The Full Moon’s energy is still in the air. Use it. Pick one thing and move.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter, moving into Leo Tuesday, is your ruling planet finally speaking your language again — fire, confidence, forward motion. The stretch in Cancer asked things of you emotionally that don’t come naturally, Sagittarius, and you did the work even when you hated it. This week, the energy gets bigger, bolder, and considerably more fun to inhabit.

The catch is that Pluto is still opposing Jupiter, and it doesn’t care that the vibe has improved. The expansion Leo is offering comes with a real question attached: What are you actually building this for? Not philosophically — specifically. Neptune trining Jupiter keeps your instincts pointed toward something true. Let that guide the ambition, not just the appetite for motion. Bigger without direction is still just running.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’re used to being the one applying the pressure — to yourself, mostly, and occasionally to everyone around you. So, a week where the pressure is coming from the sky instead of your own internal drive is a slightly unfamiliar feeling. Saturn, squaring the Sun all week, is your ruling planet conducting a full assessment of where things actually stand, Capricorn. Brace for honesty.

Moon squaring Saturn on Tuesday is the hardest day — everything feels heavier, and the margin for error feels thinner. Don’t make any permanent decisions from that headspace. Thursday brings Moon sextiling Saturn, and something eases. The assessment Saturn is running isn’t punitive — it’s structural. Whatever it surfaces is information you can actually use. Let it do its job without preemptively defending yourself against it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’re very good at having the idea. The vision, the ten-step mental model for how something should work, the fully formed plan that somehow never quite launches — that part comes naturally, Aquarius. This week is asking for something considerably harder. Uranus conjuncting Mars builds to exact on Saturday, and the energy accumulating all week has one specific demand: stop theorizing and actually do something with it.

Wednesday’s Moon trining Uranus gives you a window where thinking and doing briefly align — use it well. Whatever bold move you’ve been running through your head, that’s the moment to start it, not just refine it further. The sky by Saturday is charged and electric. Match it with something real.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You feel things before you can name them and act on them last, if at all — and this week the sky is set up to interrupt that sequence. Neptune sextiling Mars gives your intuition real traction, Pisces: what you sense and what you can do about it are briefly speaking the same language. That window doesn’t stay open forever.

The Moon entering your sign Saturday closes the week on an emotionally resonant note — things will feel clearer, more yours. But don’t wait until then to move. The cooperative energy between Neptune and Mars is live all week. Pick the thing you’ve been sensing without acting on and give it one concrete step forward. Feeling it was never the problem. Following through is.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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