Weekly Horoscope: June 28 – July 4

This week we are learning what’s not working, and what we no longer have the strength and energy for. There are a lot of authorities, laws, and physical boundaries in our way that can make us want to fight harder. Whatever happens, it seems like a lot of rest, recuperation, and meditation will be required in order to balance out the push.

Things grind to a halt as action planet Mars faces off with restrictive Saturn on Thursday, July 1, at 9:08 AM. Mars is like a hammer, and Saturn is a wall: We’re grinding ourselves down and it’s exhausting. People are burnt out.

On Saturday, July 3, action planet Mars clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. This is an accident prone aspect, so make sure you’re practicing safety first! There’s an erratic energy jumping to find somewhere to go, but there are roadblocks. While there is a sense of urgency to make abrupt changes, there are also rules and regulations blocking us.

All times ET.

Aries

You’ve committed to your future, and you have your goals set in stone, but you are really eager to have fun! You want to see your friends, hook up with people, and exert every ounce of creative energy you have. You might feel like you need to conserve this energy, or that your wild whims are not compatible with your commitments to your future self. This ends up slowing your roll as Mars faces off with Saturn. There’s an urge to make changes to your social circle or to invest into your creative and romantic pursuits as Mars clashes with Uranus, inciting radical sparks, but you have to remember what is shared. Before you jump in so fast, think about who else holds a stake!

Taurus

You want to carve out your own path at home, to create your own little hideaway where you can rest and be alone, but there are some things standing in your way and slowing down your domestic pursuits. Action planet Mars faces off with Saturn, the planet of rules, and all the things that you’re pushing for are being met with some bureaucratic and authoritarian resistance! Do you have friends or partners who can help you get where you need to be in the meantime? Mars clashes with Uranus and you’re ready to do something drastic in order to get your way, but it doesn’t have to be so extreme! Ask a friend or partner for advice or assistance before you jump the gun.

Gemini

Legal and bureaucratic rules are getting in the way of going about your daily chores as action planet Mars faces off with Saturn. You want to frolic around the neighborhood, running errands, making short trips, but there is some greater structural law that is stopping you. This can also find certain contracts hitting a wall and glitching. Mars clashes with Uranus and there are some abrupt changes to contracts and commitments that force you to take an honest look at your finances and what you have to spare. Things are really slowed down, and sitting still can be brutal. To find more movement and peace while you wait, work on your routine. Getting involved in your chores, health, and work will pass the time.

Cancer

Cancer is a sign that takes care of people and uses their resources to share whatever they can. There might be some challenges or things slowing you down as a provider as action planet Mars faces off with Saturn, the planet of boundaries. It can become exhausting to be the one who is constantly in a supportive role, and you might need to ask your family or your boss for assistance when things feel too heavy to lift. Mars also clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion, creating some nervousness when it comes to your finances, and whether you’re putting your money toward things that are aligned with your political ideals.

Leo

While you are feeling like you have a lot of strength and willpower to assert yourself, there are people with hangups and boundaries that you’re coming face-to-face with as Mars faces off with Saturn. Either of you will need to make a compromise or find a way to work together in order for things to make any sort of progress, otherwise you’re both at a stubborn standstill! It’s a very tiresome energy to work with, and you might be feeling a little run down by other people’s stiffness. Mars clashes with Uranus, and you’re inspired to do something radically different as an answer to the stuffiness and stalwarts. Try to remember the consequences, and keep one foot on the ground before you randomly decide to jump ship.

Virgo

You are fighting for some personal, alone time, but you have made commitments to other people that require your attention. The tension between an urge to take time off and be on your own and the weight of your responsibilities is exhausting as Mars faces off with Saturn. You can ask for an adjustment to your commitments so that you can have more rest and personal time. Mars clashes with Uranus and you’re excited to act based on your radical ideals, but you have to remember to be sensitive and emotionally conscious when you communicate them in order for the change to go over smoothly. All of this activity could make you want to hide away, but just talking about your feelings and things that go undetected could bring you closer to your peace.

Libra

You have hopes and dreams that you want to chase, but your romantic and social commitments are making it a chore. A compromise between your objectives and your social obligations needs to be made as action planet Mars faces off with Saturn. You might need to ease up on your relationships in order to achieve what you want, or you might feel like you’re being weighed or slowed down by your friends and lovers. Are these relationships ones that you see coming into the future with you? Or are you holding onto something stifling? You are excited to make an abrupt change as Mars clashes with Uranus, but maybe you should think about what you can and can’t afford before jumping ship.

Scorpio

Scorpio is one of the strong-willed signs, but this week it is much harder to push. The weight is heavy as you planetary ruler Mars faces off with Saturn. You’re eager to make headway on your career goals, but there is something holding you back either at home or with your family. These private responsibilities make it challenging to perform at the top of your ability. It’s OK to slow down and ask your friends for a little assistance! Not everything needs to be an independent project, especially when times are tough. Mars clashes with Uranus and you’re excited to shake things up in your relationships, eager to assert your own independence—but it’s only human to want to be close with others.

Sagittarius

There is an urge to get up and out, to travel far away and explore, but there is something holding you back! Action planet Mars is facing off with Saturn, the planet of limitations and laws, and there’s some bureaucratic or contractual obligations that are totally slowing your roll. Of course you’re feeling like you need to dramatically change your lifestyle or have new and exciting approaches to your work and health as Mars clashes with Uranus, but the only way to balance out all this canned heat is to surrender to the void. Meditation, alone time, and quiet reflection, are all ways to hide out and wait for it to pass. There can also be some peace found in volunteer efforts.

Capricorn

You have financial obligations and some unsettled debts that are a major headache as action planet Mars faces off with your planetary ruler, Saturn. You might be feeling like there’s not enough to go around, and that other people are demanding things from you that you don’t have to give! You can come up with creative solutions, or even ask bosses and relatives for assistance, to help level any blows. Being independent is exhausting and shouldn’t always be expected. Mars clashes with Uranus and there’s a strong urge to shake the table in your social life. Try to keep your future and your objectives in mind before you jump to any permanent breakups or abrupt transformations.

Aquarius

People are trying to chip away at your strong sense of duty and self-discipline as aggressive Mars faces off with your planetary ruler, Saturn. It can feel like others are trying to wear you down in order to get their way, while you still have your guard up and are taking precautions. In order for either party to be happy, you need to meet each other halfway and accept the things that you’re leaving behind. Otherwise, there is a total standstill. There can also be some excitement to break up or create abrupt changes in your relationships as Mars clashes with Uranus, but try to keep peace and take your time by taking a couple of steps back and seeing things from a bird’s-eye view.

Pisces

You have a lot of work and chores that are exciting with action planet Mars in your house of daily routine, but you’re encountering some unforeseen road blocks and personal boundaries as action planet Mars faces off with structural Saturn. You are more than happy to turn down some commitments, which is normal and healthy. You deserve alone time whenever you need it! It’s just important to be able to share your ideas and communicate that you don’t have time for certain things. As Mars clashes with Uranus, you’re compelled to make abrupt changes to your schedule. As long as you are able to give people enough reason and explain your plans, there’s no reason not to make more space for yourself.

