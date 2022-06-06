Weekly Horoscope: June 6 – 12

Although Mercury is no longer retrograde, it is in its post retrograde shadow, which means it’s retracing its retrograde path as it moves forward again. Get comfortable with repeating yourself, because this means that conversations or events are coming up again for rehashing or re-processing. Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto for a third time on Friday, June 10, at 5:21 PM, making it easy to get to the heart of the matter—the door to healing is wide open! The first two times Mercury harmonized with Pluto were on April 28 and May 25. This is another chance for growth.

Venus, the planet of pleasure, meets with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 6:57 PM on Saturday, June 11: This can play out as discovering innovative delights, like an unusual flavor. The hyperawareness of many possibilities and restless excitement about new ideas might bring a feeling of instability. Hopefully it’s all happy accidents, and the factor of chance can be experienced as a positive, rather than something that blocks you from feeling content.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries

Mercury harmonizes with Pluto and conversations about deeper truths flow, allowing you to see the bigger picture about wealth, income, and power with regards to your vocation. In astrology, one’s vocation doesn’t need to be something that is accomplished as a materialistic job, but rather the legacy that you want to leave behind. Maybe you’re able to take a step back and see how great you are outside the confines of money, and how you value your work as something more purposeful than a thing you do to simply put food on the table. With Venus, the planet of pleasure, in luxurious Taurus, there is a desire for the fancy and indulgent—but as Venus meets Uranus, there can be a completely new perspective on what luxury really means.

Taurus

You’re gaining a better understanding of your place in the world and how you fit into the overarching picture as Mercury, the planet of the mind, harmonizes with power planet Pluto. Deep, taboo conversations flow, whether with your shrink or with your lawyer, allowing you to see the bigger picture about what you need in order to heal and find resolve. You might be making peace with a secret plan or finding a way to overcome a fear of the unknown. Your planetary ruler Venus meets Uranus, the planet of surprises, which can have you ready to breakaway and do something that surprises yourself as much as it will surprise everyone else! You’re getting out of your comfort zone in order to create a path for yourself that is as liberating as it is beautiful.

Gemini

You’re seeing deep beneath the surface as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets. Your vantage point is extremely valuable, and it might be up to you to stay quiet about something. But if it’s too much pressure to keep a secret, you know there’s someone you can trust with this information to help triangulate a soothing resolution. Venus meets Uranus, the planet of surprises, which can lead to a lot of overthinking about relationships. There might be a sense of something that just doesn’t sit right when it comes to a lover or friend, and this little urge might ask you to wait things out, or to hide away until the storm passes.

Cancer

Now that Mercury is no longer retrograde, you’re recalibrating your goals and seeing what actually looks like a reasonable task that you can succeed at, taking it step by step. Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, and you can get a better understanding about your relationships and how they fit into your future. You’re seeing the bigger picture of how these interpersonal dynamics can influence you and your objectives. Surround yourself with people who inspire and uplift you, or maybe it’s you who provides grounding and aid. Perhaps you can lend an ear to someone who is feeling stuck in a loop, and help bring them out of a funk! Exciting new visions for the future and a lust for possibilities come as Venus meets with Uranus.

Leo

There is nothing stopping you from making yourself larger than life as Mercury, the planet of the mind, harmonizes with power planet Pluto. This grandiosity can help you feel empowered to make big career moves, or maybe you’re feeling like these responsibilities are overwhelming! You are finding a way to make peace with your title and how you present your work to the public. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, meets with eccentric Uranus, which can make you seem a little quirky to passing onlookers. If any sign knows how to stand out in a way that is still socially acceptable, it’s Leo. Maybe it’s your job to show the world just how to integrate quirks in a manner that is beautiful and stylish.

Virgo

You’re gaining a better understanding of what you enjoy in life as your planetary ruler, Mercury, harmonizes with power planet Pluto. There are feelings and memories that are buried deep, that you’re able to dissect and understand now. You’re able to see the bigger picture and step outside of certain fixations or hangups; it just requires some trust and faith. You’re OK with taking risks or seeing what’s out there as Venus meets with Uranus, the planet of surprises. There is a desire for a sense of adventure, experimentation, and trial and error. There’s also a little bit of caution holding you back, since you might feel like you have responsibilities or duties to others. Maintaining a sense of independence is important.

Libra

You’re seeing deep beneath the surface as Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto, showing you the subtext that not everyone gets to read! You’re able to dig deep in your memory bank, and relate to others on a wavelength that is subliminal and transformative. Are you ready to let go of certain ideas about other people? This can only open up your heart for more love and stronger relationships. Venus, the planet of relationships, meets with Uranus, which might feel like you’re standing on shaky ground. Maybe other people are asking for more space and leeway, and you are going to need to give them this independence in order for you to gain trust. Do your best to decode what any feelings of jealousy or FOMO are trying to tell you.

Scorpio

Conversations are far from superficial as messenger Mercury harmonizes with power planet Pluto. You are not afraid to take it there! Topics that are normally considered taboo or off the table are worked through fearlessly, and this way you gain a better understanding of other people in your life. You might even find that you feel closer to others through deep, transformative conversations! Love planet Venus meets with Uranus in your chart’s house of partnerships, asking you to let other people be strange, unpredictable, or wild. There is a desire for some experimentation or freedom in relationships, whether it’s on your part or theirs. You might start a relationship unexpectedly, so keep yourself open to making new friends or connections.

Sagittarius

You’re getting a better understanding of your relationship to work and money as Mercury makes its third and final harmonious trine to power planet Pluto. There can be an ability to overcome any sort of ideas or hangups that you have about finances or the material world, and figure out your real responsibilities to other people. Knowing what values you have in your work is the first step, and can make you confident in your presence as a strong, supportive team player. Venus, the planet of pleasure, meets Uranus, the planet of invention, in your chart’s lifestyle sector. You might be able to get into the swing of a new habit or pick up a fun and pleasant addition to your sexy unique lifestyle.

Capricorn

You’re seeing to the depths of your desires and sexuality as Mercury, the planet of the mind, harmonizes with Pluto. This gives you a greater perspective of your habits in relationships, your insecurities, and how you want to connect with the collective. This knowledge of your pain, or how you have been affected by others’ pains, can make you more sensitive. Empathy is everything when it comes to expressing yourself fluently and effectively. This gives you a romantic sensibility that allows for deeper connection. There is an element of surprise in your social life, and depending on how you feel about surprises, it can go any which way! Just enjoy the ride—things that look like a mess today might be your saving grace tomorrow.

Aquarius

You’re gaining a deeper understanding of yourself as Mercury, the planet of the mind, harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets. This gives you the space and privacy that you need in order to dive into your most sacred and personal thoughts and feelings. You’re probing the depths of your own brain, your patterns and your roots. If your life was a plant, this would be the time that you look at the soil and clear out all the dead leaves or litter. Maybe add some Miracle Gro in there! Venus meets Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, giving you a newfound appreciation for whatever unusual circumstances you find yourself in. Aquarius is no stranger to things that are off the beaten path.

Pisces

Since late April, you’ve had many chances to draft a map of your future. Because Mercury was retrograde, many lines and directions had to be redrawn; we’re only human! Flexibility is a key component to strength and power, and one of Mercury’s lessons is how to be flexible and adaptable. There are many paths to reach your goal, and you’re able to take a step back and appreciate them all. Venus, the planet of desires, meets Uranus, the planet of experimentation, which can give you new interests in hobbies or crafts. Maybe it’s time to get your hands dirty, try a new recipe, or pick up a new language. Just be cautious not to do creative experiments with any object that is too precious, because the results will definitely be surprising.