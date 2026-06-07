Weekly Horoscope: June 7-June 13

The week opens with one of the better alignments of the month — Venus conjuncting Jupiter in Cancer on Monday, generous and warm, the sort of astral weather that makes people say things they’ve been sitting on for weeks. Let yourself be in it, stargazer, because Tuesday arrives with Mercury squaring Saturn and the mood changes fast. Conversations hit walls. Plans stall. Something you thought was settled turns out to need more work than you’d budgeted for. It’s frustrating, but it’s not permanent.

The second half of the week asks you to consolidate what the first half brought up. Venus moves into Leo by Saturday, pulling focus from emotional comfort toward something bolder and more self-directed. There’s a great opportunity in that transition if you’re paying attention. The week ends stronger than it started — but only if you didn’t spend the hard middle of it hiding.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Taurus is a real gear-shift for you — the planet that usually keeps you sprinting is now parked in the slowest sign of the zodiac, and honestly, your nervous system might not know what to do with that. Sunday’s Moon sextiling Mars gives the week a decent enough start, and if you can resist the urge to blow past it, Aries, there’s actually something useful in the stillness. Sit with what you want before you go after it.

By Thursday, the Moon conjuncts Mars, and the itch to act comes roaring back. Let it. But this time, move with intention rather than just speed. The difference between impulsive and decisive is a beat of hesitation — and right now, that beat is working in your favor.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Sunday’s Moon trining Venus sets a warm, indulgent tone — very much your natural habitat — and Monday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Cancer turns that up considerably. This is one of the luckier alignments of the month for you, Taurus, and it’s landing squarely in the emotional and domestic part of the sky. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to open up to someone, or to invest in something that genuinely matters to your comfort and security, this is it.

Wednesday brings a Moon-Venus square that might stir up a little doubt about what you just let yourself feel. Hold your ground. Venus moves into Leo by Saturday, and the sentimental, cozy energy of the early week gives way to something bolder. You don’t have to shrink back just because the vibe changed.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The week opens on a decent note — Sunday’s Moon trining Mercury means your thoughts are flowing and conversations come easily, which is basically your version of a good hair day. Enjoy it, because Tuesday is a different story. Mercury squares Saturn, and suddenly, everything you want to say hits a wall. A message lands wrong, a plan gets pushed back, someone important doesn’t respond the way you hoped. Don’t spiral, Gemini.

Wednesday’s Moon-Mercury square keeps the static going a little longer, but by Friday, the Moon sextiles Mercury, and the communication lines open back up. The week’s real lesson is about pacing yourself when things aren’t clicking. You’re quick enough to work around obstacles — you just have to resist the urge to talk your way through every single one.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Sunday’s half Moon in Pisces asks you to slow down and feel something out before charging forward — which, for a cardinal sign, is easier said than done. The weekend carries a genuinely tender quality, with the Moon trining Venus and Jupiter in quick succession. Let yourself receive that. You don’t always have to be the one holding everyone else together, Cancer. Sometimes the support is actually meant for you.

Tuesday gets more demanding, with the Moon conjuncting Saturn before squaring Mercury and Jupiter in the same stretch. Whatever you’ve been putting off confronting will make itself impossible to ignore. By the end of the week, though, the Moon sextiles both Jupiter and Venus — a reminder that the hard middle part of the week was worth pushing through.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been in a talkative, mentally restless stretch, and this week asks you to do something with all that thinking rather than just circulate it. The Sun in Gemini is lively and intellectually charged, but it can keep you stuck in your head if you’re not careful — generating ideas, reworking plans, convincing yourself you’re making progress when really you’re just spinning.

Tuesday’s Sun-Moon sextile is where the week actually opens up for you, Leo. Something clicks into place: an honest conversation, a decision you’ve been circling, a moment where you finally say the thing you’ve been rehearsing. Fixed signs don’t always love admitting they’ve been stalling, but this week the stars are essentially calling you out. Answer.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury in Cancer is already a little uncomfortable for you — all that emotional undercurrent running through a planet that you rely on to be precise and analytical. Tuesday’s Mercury-Saturn square makes it worse. The plans you’ve laid out carefully, the conversations you thought you’d handled, the to-do list you swore was airtight — something in there hits a snag, and your instinct will be to overhaul everything from scratch.

Don’t, Virgo. Wednesday’s Moon-Mercury square is annoying but temporary, and by Friday, the sky loosens up enough that the week’s earlier setbacks start to look like useful information rather than personal failures. You’re a mutable sign — adapting is literally your thing. Trust that, even when it doesn’t feel like it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Monday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction is the kind of alignment that makes even your most avoidant tendencies feel justified — why deal with anything hard when everything feels this good? And you know, lean into it a little. The warmth and emotional generosity in the air are real, and for a sign that spends so much energy managing other people’s comfort, Libra, it’s worth actually feeling something for yourself this week.

Wednesday’s Moon-Venus square will test whether you absorbed any of that. Something mildly uncomfortable surfaces — a conversation you deflected, a feeling you dressed up as a preference. Venus moves into Leo by Saturday, and the energy gets more decisive. You can either walk into that shift with some self-knowledge or keep rearranging the furniture. Your call.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius has been doing its slow, relentless work on the parts of your life you’d rather not examine — and this week, the Moon hits it three separate times, each one landing differently. Monday’s sextile is almost pleasant, a moment of genuine insight about something you’ve been privately turning over. It won’t feel threatening. It’ll just feel true.

Wednesday’s square is where it gets harder, Scorpio. Something you thought you’d already processed comes back with more to say. Sit with it instead of filing it away. By Saturday, the Moon trines Pluto, and the week arrives somewhere surprisingly solid. The transformation Pluto retrograde is asking of you isn’t dramatic — it’s just honest. And you’re better at honesty than you let on.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter in Cancer is not exactly your comfort zone — you’re built for wide open spaces and big philosophical swings, not sitting in your feelings and tending to your emotional needs. But Sunday’s Moon-Jupiter trine and Monday’s Venus-Jupiter conjunction together make a pretty compelling case for slowing down and actually receiving something good. Let people take care of you for once, Sagittarius. You don’t always have to be the one charging ahead.

Thursday’s Moon-Jupiter square will test your patience with the whole thing. Some obligation or emotional expectation will feel like a cage, and your instinct will be to bolt. Resist it. Saturday’s Moon-Jupiter sextile closes the week on a genuinely warm note — but only if you didn’t blow everything up on Thursday.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Tuesday is the week’s main event for you. Mercury squaring Saturn, followed almost immediately by the Moon conjuncting Saturn — all of it landing in Aries, which is already an uncomfortable placement for a planet that prefers structure and long-term thinking over impulse. Something you’ve been trying to push through hits genuine resistance. A conversation stalls, a plan gets blocked, someone important says no or says nothing at all.

Here’s what you need to hear, Capricorn: this isn’t a referendum on your competence. Saturn in Aries is asking you to lead differently, not harder. The workaholic instinct to just put your head down and grind through it won’t cut it this week. The obstacle is the information. Figure out what it’s actually telling you.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus leaving its conjunction with Ceres means the period of upheaval around home, community, and how you’ve been taking care of yourself is starting to settle. You might not have noticed how much that particular configuration was running in the background until it lifts. Sunday’s Moon-Uranus square kicks the week off with a jolt — some plan or expectation gets disrupted before it even fully forms, which, honestly, Aquarius, is your native habitat.

Monday’s sextile smooths things over and gives you room to think. By Saturday, the Moon conjuncts Uranus in Gemini, and something clicks in a way that feels almost electric — an idea, a connection, a realization about where you actually want to direct all that restless intelligence. Follow it somewhere real this time.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Monday’s Moon-Neptune conjunction is where the week gets interesting. Feelings you’ve been letting drift around without examining them will suddenly want a name and a direction — and for a sign that’s often more comfortable living in the in-between, Pisces, that particular pressure can feel disorienting. Let it land anyway. Vagueness has its limits.

The rest of the week is relatively open, which for you can go either way — productive dreaming or full dissociation. Saturday’s Moon-Neptune sextile closes things out gently, like a reminder that your intuition has actually been right about something you’ve been second-guessing. The question isn’t whether you can trust what you feel. It’s whether you’re willing to act on it.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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