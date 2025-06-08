Weekly Horoscope: June 8-14

The Moon reaches its fullest, most potent phase midweek on June 11. Nicknamed the “Strawberry Moon,” this celestial body’s placement in Sagittarius helps actualize dreams into reality. Sagittarius prioritizes aspiration, principles, and improvement. Under the glow of this week’s full Moon, the stars help reveal pathways forward. New doors we previously overlooked or thought impossible to imagine appear before us. Be brave enough to walk through them, stargazer.

The full Moon will also mark one of the last days Mercury and Jupiter fly in conjunction on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer. As these planets drift apart, you might notice that a recent string of good fortune will feel like it’s coming to a close. Thank the cosmos for the prosperity that you were able to enjoy. Don’t dwell on what you’re missing. Keep your eyes locked on what you have.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet spends the week in a challenging square with Uranus under Leo and Taurus, creating a fire vs. Earth atmosphere that is liable to pull you between the passionate, assertive side of yourself and the grounded side of yourself that craves stability and familiarity. Brain fog, lack of creativity, and difficulty problem-solving on the fly are likely consequences of Mars’ square with Uranus.

Meanwhile, two potent conjunctions maintain their position under your sign. The first is Eris and Chiron, and the second is Neptune and Saturn. This cosmic alignment urges you to keep the past in mind without letting it control your present. The wisdom you’ve gained from past experiences is a valuable tool, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A tense square between Pluto retrograde and your ruling planet, Venus, indicates conflict within areas of self-transformation and societal change. These shifts are liable to affect your finances, romantic relationships, or sense of self. Feeling nervous about changes in these intimate areas of your life is normal, Taurus. Give yourself some grace and time to acclimate while you navigate these shifts.

Uranus and Mars form a challenging square under your celestial domain and Leo throughout the week. Prepare for shake-ups in platonic relationships and aspects of your home life. Improvising solutions to these potential issues will be easier said than done during this time. Again, extending forgiveness to yourself like you would a friend will help you navigate the bumpier roads ahead.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury moves out of its potent conjunction with Jupiter on the cusp of your celestial domain and Cancer. The cosmos is signaling toward an end to your lucky streak. But don’t let this change dishearten you, Gemini. These celestial boosts of good fortune are obviously nice to have, but they’re not absolutely necessary. Dig a little deeper. You’ve come this far without any assistance. Have faith in yourself.

Your ruling planet also spends the week in a tense square with Ceres in Aries. Under this alignment, facets of self-care stay in the front of mind. Mercury’s placement in Cancer coinciding with Ceres’ placement in Aries signals a need to look inward and consider how you can better take care of yourself.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling celestial body reaches its strongest, fullest phase in Sagittarius midweek, driving up motivation and clarity around long-term goals and aspirations. Allow the full Moon’s glow to guide you in the right direction, Cancer. You’ve been selling yourself short for far too long. This month’s full Moon in Sagittarius helps you recalibrate and refocus on what you’d like to accomplish in the coming months.

This week’s full Moon also forms a harmonious trine with Mars, further boosting energy levels and willingness to assert yourself when necessary. Now is a great time to speak up at work, kickstart important conversations with loved ones, and take care of other emotional business that you would normally push off to “another day.”

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body spends the week moving further into a potent conjunction with Jupiter on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer, indicating good fortune and prosperity, particularly in emotional and social aspects of life. This alignment coincides with a favorable sextile between the Sun and Mars, further boosting motivation and energy. All cosmic signs are pointing to a lucky streak starting to come into fruition, Leo.

Don’t be afraid to take risks this week, stargazer. The stars are lining in your favor. The Sun spends the week in a favorable sextile with Mars, further exacerbating your assertive energy. Lean into your dreams, hopes, and long-term goals. Small steps still get you closer to the finish line. Keep pushing forward.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, moves out of its conjunction with Jupiter this week. As it moves further into Cancer, it locks into a challenging square with Ceres, a dwarf planet governing aspects of nurture, self-care, and support systems. This cosmic alignment suggests difficulty finding the best ways to advocate for yourself and for others. Maybe you’re not accepting help when you should be. Perhaps it’s time to dig a little deeper and start being a better support system for someone else.

As someone who prides themselves on doing things alone, it can be difficult for you to empathize with others in a communal sense. The stars offer a “tough love” reminder that the standards you’re holding yourself and others to are simply unsustainable, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A challenging square between Venus and Pluto retrograde indicates potential upheavals in romance, finance, or self-esteem. The last aspect is understandable, given how much we tie our self-worth into the former two. While it might not feel like it in the moment, these pitfalls and setbacks are only temporary. You have survived similar situations in the past that seemed unconquerable. Yet, you conquered them, Libra.

This tense alignment coincides with a far more favorable sextile between your ruling planet and Mercury. Allow Mercury’s communicative, intellectual energy to guide you through these shifts in intimate areas of your life. The full Moon in Sagittarius midweek will be another cosmic boost for refocusing, switching gears, and brainstorming solutions to the challenges presented by Venus and Pluto.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your retrograde ruling planet locks into a tense square with Venus in Aquarius and Taurus. This cosmic tug-of-war between air- and Earth-ruled tendencies is likely to cause some unexpected shake-ups in love, finances, and self-esteem. Pluto retrograde is in the process of opening your mind to new possibilities about yourself and the world around you. The changes to your romantic or financial situations will likely play a significant role in this subconscious transformation.

The full Moon in Sagittarius in the middle of the week should help recalibrate you into this new reality. Dealing with setbacks in intimate relationships or finances is difficult. You deserve to give yourself grace through the harder moments. But don’t forget that these obstacles, like anything else, are only temporary, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet’s conjunction with Mercury on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer wanes this week, eventually separating entirely by the weekend. Without communicative Mercury to ease interpersonal dynamics, you might notice you have to try a little harder to get your point across. Accept the opportunity to practice your communication skills, Sagittarius. You tend to blow past your emotions out of convenience, and the stars are urging you to adopt a more sentimental approach.

Emotional clarity will be at an all-time high in the middle of the week as the nearly full Moon forms a direct opposition to Jupiter. You can try and ignore how you’re feeling all you want. But eventually, these emotions will find their way to the surface.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your ruling planet, Saturn, maintains its conjunction with Neptune this week. This cosmic alignment is somewhat paradoxical. Saturn is the disciplinarian of the cosmos, preferring logic over emotion and diligence over exploration. Neptune is the opposite. It prioritizes dreams, intuition, and the metaphysical. Under a conjunction of the two, you will likely feel pulled in opposite directions as both try to exert their influence.

If you wield this power wisely, you can find a way to strike a balance between these two sides of yourself. Imagination without discipline is a recipe for disappointment and longing. Conversely, responsibility with no regard to how you’re feeling can lead to burnout and depression. There is merit to either side, Capricorn. Use them both.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The square between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Mars continues into this week. Coming up with solutions to unexpected setbacks will become more difficult as energy levels stay relatively low. The stars offer a gentle reminder: beating yourself up won’t make things any easier, Aquarius. Give yourself more time to sit with the problem before throwing in the towel. The answers you seek are on the horizon.

A coinciding square between Pluto retrograde and Venus under your celestial domain and Taurus shakes things up even further. Don’t be afraid to rely on your support system during this trying time. That’s what they’re there for. The people who love you want to help you. You might as well let them.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune maintains its conjunction with Saturn, placing you in the middle of two opposing influences. Your ruling planet prefers intuition over fact, dreaming over diligence, and creativity over the cut-and-dry. Saturn tends to act in the opposite manner. Consequently, it will be difficult for you to reconcile your feelings while still maintaining your daily responsibilities and obligations. Difficult, Pisces, but not impossible.

The full Moon in Sagittarius in the middle of the week will help provide greater clarity and purpose. There is a way to find a balance between Neptune and Saturn’s contrasting energies. Settling into this happy medium will make accomplishing your goals far more feasible. Take things slow, and give yourself wiggle room to mess up and learn.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.