Weekly Horoscope: June 9 – June 15

The celestial traffic jam in the 9th House of Philosophy continues this week. But as the waxing Moon flies further away from the Sun, Venus, Mercury, and Jupiter, it will form tense squares that can bring up negative feelings and conflict. It might be wise to guard your emotions extra closely this week and consider how your words affect others.

Classifying our emotional needs as secondary might be tempting, particularly in a society that prioritizes logistics devoid of sentimentality. However, as several signs’ cosmic alignments show, our internal environment affects virtually every aspect of our external one—including how we perceive it. Emotional regulation is critical for overall stability.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 19 – April 19

Emotional and mental clutter isn’t that much different from physical clutter. Both hinder our ability to move forward and make space in our homes—or, in the former’s case, our hearts. As your ruling planet, Mars, forms an auspicious trine with a first-quarter Moon toward the end of the week, the urge to release old habits and feelings will peak.

As painful of a process as this can be, try to focus on the positives. Think of the extra room you’ll have for new friendships, relationships, and other opportunities when you’re no longer wading through the mess of past grudges and insecurities. The discomfort of the transition is temporary, but the benefits of making it are long-lasting.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s only so much pushing back against the tide of the universe you can do before the cosmos will make the change for you. Would you rather wait for that moment to arise or handle it on your terms? Rest assured that digging in your heels and ignoring the facts laid out plainly before you won’t make this problem go away.

For someone as self-sufficient as you, it might be alluring to rebel against reality. But just because something seems more appealing doesn’t mean it’s the option worth pursuing. The card deck is closed, Taurus. It’s time to play the hand you were dealt.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Despite what your people-pleasing tendencies try to tell you, not every relationship is worth keeping. The stars urge you to look at your inner circle this week and consider how these individuals make you feel. Do you leave your interactions with them empowered and enlightened or frustrated and put down?

If it’s the latter, then perhaps it’s time to reconsider your relationship—or, at the very least, how much of your time and energy you choose to dedicate to them. You still have options if you’re unwilling to let them go, but the best ones will involve difficult conversations around accountability. Only you can decide if it’s worth the effort.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Don’t underestimate the ability of your external environment to impact your internal well-being. When you’re constantly distracted by work and other stressors, it can seem all too easy to compartmentalize everything. However, we can manufacture only so much separation between our surroundings and our mental and emotional state.

Prepare for events early in the week to highlight the dissonance between these two realms of being. Your cosmic alignment suggests a need for balance, and unfortunately, that might mean making some changes to your external life—think friends, locations, etc.—before you can start to feel like yourself again.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

No one gets it right one hundred percent of the time, not even you, Leo. A tense square between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and a first-quarter Moon late in the week suggests tension between your philosophy and reality. It’s far easier to learn to be flexible with the universe’s ebb and flow than to try and have it bend to your will.

Luckily, you have some extra star power from a conjunction between Venus and Mercury lining up with the Sun. You don’t have to handle your problems in the dark. Don’t be afraid to talk it out, reach out to a trusted friend or family member, or do a bit of investing and experimenting. A change in mindset can be a challenge, but it’s certainly not impossible.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Endings are scary but inevitable. The fear you associate with these changes doesn’t mean you’re making a mistake or should continue to suffer in this current state just to avoid the temporary pain of moving on. Entering the unknown will inevitably stir up a few butterflies in your stomach. What’s important is that you keep moving past these feelings.

Trust your instincts this week. As difficult as this process might feel, someone as pragmatic as you has likely known the changes you needed to make for weeks. It’s time to rip off the bandaid and get the tough part over with so you can start the more important healing process. The sooner you start, the sooner you can move on, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

In a perfect world, the fairest and most just outcomes would consistently prevail. But as you’re well aware, a perfect world this is not, and sometimes we have no other option but to accept the least favorable solution to a problem. The stars indicate that the current position you find yourself in is leaning toward the latter reality.

Rather than exhausting yourself trying to bend this situation into something more palatable, the cosmos urge you to focus on remaining flexible. The limber sapling survives a storm, not the rigid oak. The universe has a way of balancing itself out. The negative you’re forced to reconcile with now will be counteracted by positivity further down the road.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your star sign and ruling celestial body, Pluto, faces two significant oppositions this week. The one that will likely be the most tangible is a direct face-off between Haumea retrograde and Mars under your star sign and Taurus. During this time, prioritizing your needs and wants over external pursuits may be more challenging than usual.

Meanwhile, Pluto and a waxing crescent Moon oppose one another in the 5th House of Pleasure and 11th House of Friendships. This cosmic alignment indicates a need to reassess your relationships, hobbies, and passions. Do they still serve you positively? Do they make you as happy as they did when they first started? If not, perhaps it’s time to make some changes.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

This week, communication is the name of the game, Sag. Whether it concerns finances or a close relationship, it will be absolutely critical to speak clearly and not leave room for misinterpretation. Ask questions, get all the details you can, and then make your decision. Acting in haste will open the door to errors, missteps, and regrets.

Fortunately, this shouldn’t be a problem, as you’re typically an excellent communicator. However, you might need to help those around you in this endeavor. Be patient as you go through this process. It might seem like a lot of grief right now, but it will benefit you in the long run when those around you learn how to communicate better, too.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It’s time to stop ignoring your subconscious feelings and bring them to the surface, Cap. Time has proven that pretending the problems aren’t there won’t make them go away. The longer you put off this effort, the more entangled and confusing this problem will become. All cosmic signs point to an urgent need to face this obstacle head-on.

A peak in the tension is most likely to occur when your ruling planet, Saturn, directly opposes a first-quarter Moon toward the end of the week. While it will be difficult, try to keep a level head through the conflict. Getting flustered won’t help you sort through the multiple layers of this issue. Don’t get hung up on the difficulty of it all—focus on the growth potential.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

One day of tough times can reveal far more about a relationship than years of smooth sailing. Turmoil may not be the most desirable option, but in certain scenarios, these challenges can be a cosmic blessing. Pay attention to those around you while you make your way through this obstacle. Are they helping or hurting your progress forward?

Listen to your internal emotional signals and, even more importantly, believe someone when they reveal who they truly are to you. Fairweather friends can be good company, but the people you can trust to stick by your side in the worst storms are the people worth keeping around. Allow this week’s hurdles to reveal who’s who in your life.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Habits are often seen as individual, personal phenomena, but these recurring patterns can form in interpersonal relationships, too. A standoff between your ruling planet, Neptune, and a first-quarter Moon at the end of the week will signal you to some shared tendencies that could be adjusted or dropped altogether.

If the relationship can’t survive without these habits that no longer serve you, then that might be a sign that the entire connection is faulty. For both of your growth journeys, the cosmos urges you to leave behind bonds that keep you rooted in the same place. Stagnancy might be comforting, but it can also quickly breed contempt.