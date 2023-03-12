Weekly Horoscope: March 13 – 19

Action planet Mars clashes with Neptune on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:38 PM: Mars wants to make clear cuts, to distinguish one thing from another, but Neptune blurs lines. This is helpful for improvisation, but without quick thinking, one could be misguided! This is the third time since October 2022 that this aspect has occurred, the first two times being October 12 and November 19, 2022.

The sun meets with Neptune on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:38 PM, clearing up misunderstandings. This is a helpful aspect for wishful thinking or making dreams a reality. Mercury also meets with Neptune at 1:12 PM on Thursday, March 16, increasing intuition and faith. The sun squares off with Mars on Thursday, March 16, at 2:09 PM, signaling a change of course or action. Expectation versus reality is a theme.

Also on Thursday, love planet Venus clashes with power planet Pluto at 3:58 PM, which can dig up deep feelings surrounding trust, intimacy, and jealousy. Competitiveness and heroic gestures cool off as Venus enters its home sign Taurus at 6:34 PM. Relationships are able to do their thing over the next few weeks.

Mercury clashes with Mars at 12:48 AM on Friday, March 17, which can put pressure on people to make big, fast claims. We’re making sense of it all as Mercury and the sun meet at 6:44 AM, for its superior conjunction! This is a time when information is being shared and released. Dazzling news is coming out. At 6:25 PM, Venus gently connects with Saturn, encouraging us to take relationships and commitments seriously.

Mercury connects with power Planet Pluto at 11:23 PM on Saturday, March 18. People are reading deeply into things. This is a time of mental strength and being selective about what information is revealed.

Mercury changes signs, entering fire sign Aries at 12:24 AM on Sunday, March 19: Thoughts are coming more quickly—and being spoken more loudly—over the coming weeks.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Neptune, asking you to improvise when it comes to coming up with inspired ideas. The sun and Mercury square off with Mars, changing your strategy around communication, writing, and learning. Venus clashes with Pluto, challenging power dynamics in your relationship to feel good about the end game. Venus enters your chart’s house of money and personal resources, grounding you in your relationship with the material world that nourishes you. Look out for news about secrets and hidden information as Mercury and the sun meet. Mercury connects with Pluto, creating selective vibes around what you’re sharing with the public. Mercury enters your sign, sharpening your mind and helping you better express your thoughts.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with power planet Pluto, challenging power dynamics in your relationship to the unknown. There are some things that you have to trust, but you know what feels wrong! You can be extra sensitive now and in the mood to protect your feelings. Venus enters your sign, where it belongs, grounding you in your relationship to yourself and your own identity. Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, making it easy to take yourself and your goals seriously. Dedicate yourself to yourself and your future. Make a plan! Share it, if that makes it feel more real. Look out for news about your friends and community as Mercury meets the sun.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mars clashes with Neptune, asking you to improvise and be flexible when it comes to your professional and public role. The sun and Mercury meet with Neptune, inspiring wishful thinking when it comes to the position that you fill, and its potential. The sun and Mercury square off with Mars, changing your strategy for how you manage to live up to expectations. Venus connects with Saturn, making it easier to take your own needs seriously and encouraging your desire for privacy. Look out for news about your role and title as Mercury meets the sun. Mercury connects with Pluto, creating selective vibes in your finances and shared incomes. Mercury enters your chart’s house of secrets, which could find you in a more private or reflective place.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus clashes with Pluto, challenging power dynamics in your relationships. Whenever you call things out in front of others, or take things to a public square, it takes on a different feeling. Venus enters your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, grounding you in your relationship to the future. There’s a lot to have hope for, and to feel good about! Look out for news about travel, education, and spirituality as Mercury and the sun meet in your chart’s house of higher knowledge. Mercury connects with Pluto, creating selective vibes around what is—and isn’t—being discussed in your relationships. Mercury enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, asking you to clearly and proudly define yourself and your legacy.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The sun meets with dreamy Neptune, inspiring wishful thinking when it comes to what other people have that you don’t. It’s a good time to learn how to transform feelings of jealousy or FOMO into something that can be more productive for you! The sun squares off with Mars, changing your strategy in a group or collaborative effort. Venus enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, grounding you in your relationship to the public. This is at period for you to show up and be glam! Venus connects with Saturn, making it easy to take your reputation and respectability seriously. Look out for news about shared finances as Mercury meets the sun.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Mars clashes with Neptune, asking you to improvise when it comes to dancing with a partner. Relationships sway in the wind or change with the tides, and require flexibility. The sun and Mercury meet with Neptune, inspiring wishful thinking when it comes to your relationships, and inspiring you to take what you need from them. The sun and Mercury square off with Mars, changing your strategy for collaborative efforts. Venus connects with Saturn, making it easy to take a partner’s words, and feelings, seriously. Look out for news about your relations as Mercury meets the sun. Mercury connects with Pluto, creating selective vibes around your social groups. Mercury enters your chart’s house of shared resources, and balances are being settled.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Pluto, challenging power dynamics in your relationship to your home and family. Venus enters your chart’s house of intimacy and endings, grounding you in your relationship to your end game, and to trust. Venus connects with Saturn, making it easy to take your work and habits seriously. Stability in your day-to-day is accessible. Look out for news about your work and health as Mercury and the sun meet. Mercury connects with Pluto, creating selective vibes around what’s being discussed and what isn’t. Mercury enters your chart’s house of partnerships, starting new conversations about what defines your relationships. You’re ready to listen, and take action based on what you hear.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Neptune, asking you to improvise when it comes to your love and social lives. Happiness flows best when you are able to take it as it comes! The sun and Mercury square off with Mars, changing your strategy around trust and intimacy. Maybe you’re ready to stop struggling, or let it come to you. Venus enters your chart’s house of relationships, grounding you in your relationship to others. Venus connects with Saturn, making it easy to take your relationships and friendships seriously. Look out for news about your friendships, flings, and creative projects as Mercury and the sun meet. You might be ready to express your feelings and insights, now that they’re clear.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Action planet Mars clashes with dreamy Neptune, asking you to improvise when it comes to other people’s plans. Be open-minded about things taking an unexpected or fickle turn. The sun and messenger Mercury square off with Mars, changing your strategy around your home and private life. Love planet Venus connects with serious Saturn, making it easy to take your work, health, and habits seriously. Look out for news about your home and family as Mercury meets the sun. You might find that you’re ready to speak up about domestic matters, too. Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, creating selective and secretive vibes around money—what’s being spent and what’s being accounted for.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Love planet Venus clashes with Pluto, challenging power dynamics in your relationship to your home and family life. A deeply embedded pattern or behavioral loop emerges once an emotional chord is struck. Venus connects with your planetary ruler Saturn, making it easy to take your own thoughts and desires seriously. You can have more emotional control now. Look out for news and important dates as Mercury and the sun meet. Messenger Mercury also connects with Pluto, creating selective vibes around what you choose to share, and what you choose to keep secret. Mercury enters your chart’s house of home and family, starting a new chapter in how you define your domestic and family life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Love planet Venus enters your chart’s house of home and family, grounding you in your relationship to the place that you find shelter. This can be your home, but it can also be your body. Venus connects with your planetary ruler Saturn, making it easy to take your own personal limits and needs seriously. This is a time when you can invest self-discipline and time into your shelter—your body or otherwise. Now that your planetary ruler Saturn is no longer in your sign, it can feel like some weight has been lifted off your shoulders, or responsibilities are cruising now that they’re off the ground. Look out for news about payments and personal resources as Mercury meets the sun.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mars clashes with Neptune, asking you to improvise when it comes to matters at home and with your family. You’ve been flexible for so long, and now is no exception. The sun and Mercury meet with Neptune, inspiring wishful thinking about yourself and the role that you play. Imagine greatness for yourself! The sun and Mercury square off with Mars, changing your strategy for finding shelter and rest. Venus connects with Saturn, making it easy to take your own mental health and need for peace and quiet seriously. You might have an important message to share as Mercury and the sun meet in your sign—but you’re selective about who you share it with! Mercury connects with Pluto, creating exclusive vibes around your close friends story.