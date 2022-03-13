Weekly Horoscope: March 14 – 20

Strange ideas are at our fingertips as Mercury, the planet of communication, connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Thursday, March 17, at 7:13 AM. This can be an inspiring and inventive time that’s good for creative processes and brainstorming.

The full moon in Virgo falls on Friday, March 18, at 2:17 AM, allowing us to find the right place for our big ideas. There are beliefs, and then there’s the practice of those beliefs in the material world. This full moon materializes our ideas. Also on Friday, The sun connects with power planet Pluto at 2:37 PM, which can reveal secrets or open up doors for accessing resources.

There can be unexpected changes to relationships as Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 6:16 Am on Saturday, March 19. There needs to be space for freedom. If ideas are not sitting right, they will be given new life with a fresh change in perspective.

The sun enters Aries on Sunday, March 20, at 10:33 AM, marking the spring equinox. The hours of day are equal to the hours of night. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, marking the beginning of the tropical astrological calendar. Use this time to do something for the first time, or to come in first place!

All times ET.

Aries horoscope for March 14 – 20

The full moon in Virgo lights up your chart’s house of work, lifestyle, and routine. This can bring a project or job that you’ve been whittling away on to completion. It can feel like there is a lot to do, or like you’ve already covered a lot of ground. This also might be a time when you make important discoveries about your health and wellness. The sun connects with power planet Pluto, tuning you into the subtext and bigger picture. You can see through mirages and read very deeply into things. The sun enters your sign, Aries, giving you extra power and courage to go after your destiny. May you feel more energized and purposeful over the coming weeks!

Taurus horoscope for March 14 – 20

The full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo can help you materialize your dream romance. This can be with your lovers or friends. This also might be a moment that you “give birth” to something that you have dreamed up. This can be a fun and sensual time. Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Uranus, which might feel like things are totally unpredictable, and a change has to happen in order to find stability or mental security. Aries season begins, which can make you more comfortable with taking some time alone for yourself. You’ve done a lot of socializing these past few weeks, maybe it’s time to stay inside.

Gemini horoscope for March 14 – 20

Be sure to take care of your mental wellness this week. Your planetary ruler Mercury connects with unwieldy Uranus, which can have your thoughts racing. This is wonderful for brainstorming, coming up with creative ideas, and thinking outside of the box. There can be a tendency to overthink, so take extra care of your nervous system. The full moon in Virgo illuminates a private sector of your chart, bringing your attention to your home and family life. There can be questions around where you call home that are answered now. Look into funding as the sun connects with Pluto, the planet of hidden resources. Aries season begins, inspiring you to think about your goals and dreams for the future.

Cancer horoscope for March 14 – 20

Your mind is pregnant with the full moon in Virgo. Keep a pen and paper nearby. You’re eager to learn and soak up ideas like a sponge. There are great teachers to connect with, or you’re able to learn from anyone you cross paths with. This can be a moment when some coursework or research is completed. The sun connects with power planet Pluto, which deepens trust in relationships: Some underbelly is exposed, and the vulnerability can make things more intimate and personable. The sun moves into your chart’s house of fame and public reputation, giving you a moment in the spotlight. This is a time that your accomplishments are honored…don’t be afraid to show off!

Leo horoscope for March 14 – 20

The full moon in Virgo brings important financial matters to an end as it illuminates your chart’s house of personal resources. This might be a time when you can empty out your pockets and see everything that you have to be grateful for—even if it’s not as much as you would want, it’s a blessing. There can be some twists and turns happening in your relationships as love planet Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. A partner might need to address some instability in their home and family life, which may give you a new understanding of what they desire. The sun enters fellow fire sign Aries, broadening your horizons and showing you what fun lies ahead!

Virgo horoscope for March 14 – 20

You can’t help but wonder about your partners as your planetary ruler Mercury connects with Uranus, the planet of surprises. They might be saying or doing things that are hard to keep up with since they’re off the cuff or unusual. You’re able to express yourself in new ways to keep things peaceful. The full moon in your sign puts you in the position to accept or deny what energy other people are putting out. This is a great time for you to be clear with partners about your feelings and tolerance. The sun connects with power planet Pluto, cluing you into power dynamics in relationships and how to bring order and peace into relationships that seem stuck in their patterns and ways.

Libra horoscope for March 14 – 20

You’re getting a better understanding of yourself and your vast inner world as the full moon illuminates a private and secretive sector of your chart. This is a helpful time to take a step back and understand yourself from an outside perspective. Process your feelings, dust off the skeletons in the closet, but beware of analysis paralysis. Take a hands-off approach and remember that acceptance and forgiveness are the goal. The sun connects with power planet Pluto, which can shine a light on unconscious behavioral patterns. This is an auspicious sky for a psychological breakthrough around your fears, blindspots, and hangups. The sun enters brave Aries, which brings heroes into your life. Your relationships get a blast of energy.

Scorpio horoscope for March 14 – 20

You are seeing your dreams materialize with this full moon in Virgo, as it falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. A goal may be reached, objectives fulfilled. Or maybe it’s time to understand your hopes in a new way, giving yourself more space to dream. Relationships with your family or household are active as Venus clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. There is something that needs to happen in order for your household to feel calm and harmonious. Pisces season was a lot of fun, but now it’s time to get back to work. The sun moves into your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle, bringing you energy to charge through your tasks and get your life together.

Sagittarius horoscope for March 14 – 20

Strange things are afoot on the home front as communication planet Mercury connects with unusual Uranus. This makes space for new ideas to be welcomed into your home and work environment. The full moon in Virgo brings your home projects to completion. There is a lot to be grateful for in your domestic life, even if it’s a little wacky or unconventional! The sun connects with power planet Pluto, showing you how you can turn your little stash into a big pile of treasure. You’re eager to get out and play this weekend when the sun moves into fellow fire sign Aries. The next few weeks illuminate all things that bring you pleasure and help you feel like you’re expressing yourself and your creativity.

Capricorn horoscope for March 14 – 20

You’re seeing how far you can go as the full moon in fellow earth sign Virgo brings you far away. This can materialize as distant travels or a graduation of sorts. This full moon in Virgo marks a time when you can physically witness your ideas and beliefs come to life. The sun connects with power planet Pluto in your sign, which gives you a lot of muscle when it comes to pushing toward your dreams. You might be open to unorthodox ways of getting there, or cutting corners, but you’re never going to compromise your dignity. You make your own rules! Aries season begins, illuminating your chart’s house of home and family. This brings energy into your domestic life and gives you strength to take charge in your housework and private affairs.

Aquarius horoscope for March 14 – 20

The full moon in Virgo shows you what other people have as it falls in your chart’s house of shared resources. Sharing, intimacy, and healing are all big themes at this time. This is a good moment to ask for anything that you need, or even be the person who is generous and helping others. Maybe you realize that you have been in their position before, and it gives you the motivation to help them. Venus clashes with Uranus, and you’re ready to bring about beauty and harmony in a way that might come as a shock to others. The sun enters Aries, which illuminates your chart’s house of communication and commuting. This can be a very chatty and busy time. This is also a great moment to start learning a new skill, or bring strength and energy to the skills you already have!

Pisces horoscope for March 14 – 20

You have a special way of seeing the world when Mercury, the planet of the mind, connects with unique Uranus. Take time to write down all of your ideas, because some of them are truly out of this world! The full moon falls in your opposite sign, Virgo, bringing relationship matters to life and issues dealing with others to a head. There can be a realization or you might be ready to get things off your chest and see what they think! There is a deeper understanding of your friends and their psyches as the sun connects with Pluto, the planet of the underworld! The spring equinox brings new life into your finances as you start to look at the material world with new eyes.

