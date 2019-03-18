Weekly Horoscope: March 18 – 24

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for Cosmic Nights, a monthly dance party celebrating the sign of the season—think themed food, drinks, music, and magical surprises. First up? A fiery Aries event in Brooklyn on March 23!

This week is a big one! This Wednesday brings the spring equinox (if you’re in the northern hemisphere) and there’s a lot happening as the sun enters Aries, the first sign of spring. Aries season starts off with an eventful day. There is abrasion and confusion towards the end of the week, a fiery change of pace from Pisces season.

Also on Wednesday, action planet Mars connects with power planet Pluto at 7:37 AM, removing everything that’s stopping us from acting on our deepest impulses. Pluto is all about the dark side of things. With Mars in harmony with Pluto, we’ll be acting out of a subliminal awareness of power—whether this means acting out of fear or something more empowering and conscious of the collective system.

Retrograde Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn also on Wednesday at 10:28 AM, presenting another opportunity to make practical adjustments to idealistic thoughts. Think back to February 19—this connection is repeating itself.

The spring equinox officially begins at 5:59 PM when the sun enters bold Aries. The sun loves to be in the fiery sign of the ram and Aries season is a time when individuality is something to be cultivated and celebrated. Only hours after the equinox begins, there is a full moon in Libra on Wednesday at 9:43 PM. While brave individuality is the focus of Aries season, a full moon in Libra requests that we fairly balance our own individuality with the emotions of others.

Mars and Venus clash on Thursday, igniting sexual tension. If someone is rubbed the wrong way, they will be passive aggressive about it, so avoid pushing buttons. Release built up anger through hands-on activities, like creating art or exercising. Also on Thursday, Venus connects with generous Jupiter at 10:16 AM, making it easy to forgive aggression if enough space is provided.

Mercury retrograde isn’t over yet—that’s next week! First, retrograde Mercury meets with Neptune, the planet of illusions, on Sunday, making things feel pretty incomprehensible. It is a strong moment for creative ideas. This is another repetition of February 19. Go back through your archives to remember what was happening that day.

All times EST

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

With Mercury retrograde in your sign, Pisces, you parse through the details of things that are not easily definable. On Wednesday you get some sense of how these details are structured, when Mercury connects with Saturn, the planet of structure. Talk it out to find the limits of things that are nebulous. There is a sense of urgency to wrap things up as the sun spends its final minutes in Pisces on Wednesday. The full moon in Libra, also Wednesday, helps you realize where you are giving away too much in relationships. It’s time to put a limit on your martyrdom. Sunday is a spiral, with Mercury meeting dissolving Neptune, not much will make sense. Embrace the ambiguity.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

As the sun inches closer to Aries at the beginning of the week, you’re getting ramped up to break out of winter hibernation. Your financial interests are connected to the status quo, which is reflected in your behavior on Wednesday as your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, harmonizes with power planet Pluto. Will you rebel against, or stick to the rules? Once Aries season starts on Wednesday, there is a full moon in your opposite sign, Libra, asking you to balance your own personal needs with the feelings of others. Use the critical awareness that this brings to form a symbiotic relationship between you and the people in your life. On Thursday a creative dynamic with your community is pushed as sparks fly between Mars and Venus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

There is a sweeping moment to stand up for your beliefs on Wednesday, as action planet Mars creates a strong harmony with power planet Pluto, and the sun makes its final steps through your house of activism. You are putting your thoughts into action. When Aries season begins on Wednesday, you get more quiet after the socializing you’ve done during Pisces season. The full moon on Wednesday offers you the awareness to form a connection between your mind and your body—a good night to attend a yoga or meditation class before heading in for an early bedtime. Wake up refreshed on Thursday to put your creative ideas into action—don’t be afraid to collaborate or ask for help.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

A practical approach to the work-related Mercury retrograde delays are available through a collaborative effort on Wednesday, as your planetary ruler Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn. This gives you an edge that helps you move forward and focus on your career. When the sun enters Aries, you’re going to be more interested in making connections with people in your community and driven to network. Wednesday’s full moon in Libra asks you to balance the interests of your closest friends with your need to be queen bee—life is not a popularity contest. On Sunday things get really messy at work, so don’t expect it to make sense.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

There is a deepened understanding of your relationships this week, Cancer. You make progress in structuring your relationship around your ideals, as the two facets are in harmony with messenger Mercury gently connecting with structural Saturn on Wednesday. For instance, you want others to be committed and also able to express their feelings. The two certainly aren’t mutually exclusive, but require intentional conversations. When Aries season begins on Wednesday, you start a period of being in high demand with the sun illuminating your house of fame. The full moon in Libra shortly after, however, demands that you balance life in the limelight and your relationships with your family and roommates. You need a healthy work/life balance, where one hand washes the other.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

There is nothing holding you back from taking control of your time, Leo. With Mars harmonizing with Pluto on Wednesday, you’ll be moving forward with a real world application of your habits. You will be privy to important information and won’t allow climbing up the ladder get in the way of crucial relationships. After a period of transformation brought by Pisces season, a change of pace is granted on Wednesday when the sun moves into Aries, pushing you onto bigger and better things. Wednesday’s full moon in Libra creates a tension between determined idealism and common sense, pushing you to pause and reevaluate how your notions of the world at large are at odds with the important connections you have with those closest to you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

There is some déjà vu this week, which Mercury retrograde is prone to summon. A conversation that you had on February 19 pops back up again on or around Wednesday, helping to inform you about structuring your relationships to make room for the most fun and mutually pleasurable experience. All of this focus on other people has been a learning experience, and when the sun enters Aries on Wednesday, you’re going to dive deeper into your connections with a greater awareness of that which you share with others. Wednesday’s full moon in Libra highlights the give-and-take in your partnerships. You pause knowing you want to share and help others, but there is a need to put yourself first. This weekend, fantasies roam wild.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Progress on your habits are made this week, allowing for healing, with hardworking Saturn in gentle harmony with retrograde Mercury. Since Mercury is retrograde, this is a reworking of something that occurred on February 19. After focusing so much of your attention on work, you can move on to what really matters to you: other people. Aries season starts on Wednesday, lighting up the relationships sector of your chart. Soon after, there is a full moon in your sign, which pushes you to see all of your feelings—and how other people influence them—clearly and objectively. Sexual tension reaches a boiling point near Thursday, as Venus squares off with Mars—get creative with how you’re going to deal with that.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

There is a deepened understanding of others this week. As your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with power planet Pluto, you really tap into what makes people tick, and how their actions influence your own subconscious behaviors. Use this information wisely, Scorpio. Pisces season was fun and passionate, but Aries season, which begins Wednesday, tells you to get back to work after the silly season. The full moon in Libra on Wednesday creates a connection between your relationship with your body and your mind. Deepen your understanding of yourself and your body through movement. The more creative, strange, and private, the better. When Mars squares off with Venus on Thursday, there will be a potential for frustration, so shake it off.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Conversations about how to structure your home life to be a space for you to grow and feel safe come back up again this week. Think back to February 19, the last time messenger Mercury connected with structural Saturn. Discussions with your family or roommates help you work it out. After a period of hibernation, Aries season begins on Wednesday and brings you out of your shell to party. The full moon in Libra asks you to create a genuine connection between your closest friends and the needs of your community at large, balancing the dynamics of your inner circle with the desire to be a socialite. Come up with creative solutions—with Venus connecting with your ruling planet Jupiter, there will be a bubbly and social ambiance to this weekend.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You are driven to express yourself creatively and passionately this week, through sex or whatever else makes you happy. There is nothing holding you back from acting on your deepest impulses. Getting in touch with your self-discipline and understanding your reservations that hinder expressing your feelings comes up near Wednesday. Think back to February 19, which was the last time this came up. Wednesday begins a period of focusing on your home life as the sun enters Aries. Your relationships to your family and family ancestry become more important and dynamic during Aries season. Wednesday’s full moon in Libra makes you sensitive to your reputation, as you become acutely aware of what other people think about you and how that makes you feel.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

There is a connection between your deepest subconscious desires and action on the home front this week. There is nothing holding you back from having breakthroughs concerning how your home and family life impacts you on a behavioral level. After a period of spending your money on stuff to make you feel better, the sun leaves your financial sector (for now) as Aries season begins, putting your focus back on learning and taking care of your mind palace. Wednesday’s full moon in Libra helps you apply your education in a way that enriches your relationships with others from different backgrounds. Thursday has a lot of creative potential as tension reaches a boiling point and artistic visions require action.

