Weekly Horoscope: March 21 – 27

A new cycle of knowledge and understanding begins as Mercury meets with lucky Jupiter on Monday, March 21, at 3:06 AM. Jupiter informs the philosophy, but Mercury knows how things work in practice. With these two together, there is a practical application of greater concepts and new opportunities for learning.

There’s an air of spontaneity as action planet Mars clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Tuesday, March 22, at 4:44 PM. Things might appear to happen quickly, but pressure has been building for a long time. Look out for short, testy tempers.

Videos by VICE

It’s easy to form excuses and reasons for misbehaviors. Mercury meets with dreamy Neptune on Wednesday, March 23, at 1:43 PM, which is good for letting go of certain ideas. Double check your work, though, since details can escape. This is ideal for poetry and expressing your imagination. But if you have any questions, ask them! Assumptions can be wrong.

Probing questions bring answers that completely change your understanding as Mercury connects with power planet Pluto on Saturday, March 26, at 5:34 PM. Secrets are shared!

A new chapter of communication begins when Mercury enters Aries on Sunday, March 27 at 3:44 PM. Over the coming weeks, we’re saying things that we’ve never expressed before! The vibe shifts from passive and multifaceted to simplified and direct.

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries horoscope for March 21 – 27

Building tensions finally hit a breaking point as your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. You have been making a strong effort for a long time, but now you’re ready to try something totally different. Aries is a pretty spontaneous sign and willing to try anything once, but this moment might be shocking to some, even yourself! The planet of communication, Mercury, enters your sign, which gives you a lot of mental strength and wisdom. You’re going to have a really easy time explaining yourself, even if whatever you’re doing is something that you just felt was right. You don’t have to explain yourself to anyone, because not everyone is going to get it! They’ll catch up eventually.

Taurus horoscope for March 21 – 27

Pace yourself, dear Taurus! Action planet Mars clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, and there is a lot of scattered, excited energy. There’s a concerted effort to go places that haven’t been explored yet, and a will to make changes that are outside of the realm of what’s familiar and cozy to you. There is an effort to break down things that are creating instability and uncertainty, or a motion toward control or leadership as a way to combat spiraling. Something is happening and you’re feeling the pressure. You don’t have to do everything all at once—you’ve already made it this far! Take another swing at something you’ve been pushing for since January 2021.

Gemini horoscope for March 21 – 27

The way that you understand the role you play in your career comes full circle as your planetary ruler Mercury meets with Jupiter, the planet of growth, and Neptune, the planet of beliefs. This is a time when you can aspire to something even greater than what you thought was possible. It’s a time to consider your relationship to the public and how you are an authority figure in your own life. You might also be confronting your mentors and bosses in a way that starts something new and exciting. Mercury connects with power planet Pluto and you can ask for a large sum of money. Mercury moves into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, helping you think about the future in a new way.

Cancer horoscope for March 21 – 27

It’s a watery, spiritual sky these days! There are many planets in water sign Pisces, encouraging you to explore and enrich your beliefs. It’s so easy to see how everyone and everything connects, and to explore many branches and channels of your mind. This is a time to ask big questions, many of which have no answers. Life is mysterious and wonderful. Accepting and even celebrating that there are things that you can’t know shouldn’t leave you without any motivation, but bring you to wonderful places, strengthening your faith and informing your worldview. You can find peace of mind by trusting the universe has your back. Mercury moves into your chart’s career sector, bringing in new conversations about your relationship to authority, including your own.

Leo horoscope for March 21 – 27

You’re making it happen—but not alone, as action planet Mars clashes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. You might have thought that things were impossible, and the going got tough, but with enough willpower you can make anything happen. Even things the world has never seen before! You and a partner are able to work toward something totally unique, to bring stability when things are being challenged. Something is changing and shifting to make space for consistency and inner peace. With Mercury, the planet of communication, moving into fellow fire sign Aries, you’ll find it easier to enter uncharted and never-before-seen territories. Remember to have fun, and embrace new experiences!

Virgo horoscope for March 21 – 27

Relationships are going beyond your expectations and revealing new worlds and ways of understanding. You’re stepping into a role in someone else’s life that takes you to a new height, a new mindset. Your planetary ruler Mercury meets with Jupiter, the planet of growth. It’s all intuition as Mercury also meets Neptune, the planet of dreams. You’re in a very vulnerable place here. Bonding and intimacy are important themes. It’s an extremely forgiving sky. Connect with a friend who loves and will fight for you as Mercury connects with Pluto, which can dig up dirt on your habits concerning relationships and intimacy. Mercury moves into Aries and you’re thinking about relationships on a practical level. Virgos just thrive during tax season, don’t they?

Libra horoscope for March 21 – 27

If you can’t stick to a schedule or routine, don’t be too hard on yourself. You’re trying out new stuff and getting to know your habits on a bigger scale. If you lived in a totally different place, how would your daily routines look? You’re seeing things from a unique and maybe even distracted perspective. Set reminders for the most important things, because the sky is not the most orderly or robotic at the moment. It’s time to make a mess and ask for deadline extensions, if need be. The planet of communication Mercury enters Aries, where things will be a little faster and more punctual. Relationships get new definitions and titles, and conversations with others start up.

Scorpio horoscope for March 21 – 27

You’re understanding happiness as Mercury, the planet of the mind, moves through fellow water sign Pisces. With many planets in Pisces, you’re learning about what brings you inner peace and how you can express yourself creatively. Being childlike, pretending to be someone else, or being dramatic in a creative sense, can all give you a better understanding of what you believe in and what your ideals are. There are some alternative therapy practices that encourage patients to act out scenes as a way to have control over their emotions. Whether playful or clinical, there is comedic relief to tap into. Your planetary ruler Mars clashes with Uranus, which can have you confronting instability and needing to act quickly. There’s always art and laughter to fall back on when you’re nervous!

Sagittarius horoscope for March 21 – 27

While you’re excited to be in spring break mode, there is still spring cleaning to do, closets to organize, and family to visit! The planet of communication, Mercury, meets your planetary ruler Jupiter, giving you a new perspective and understanding of your home life. You’re seeing, on a practical level, how you fit into the bigger picture, and how you can take things down to earth after a trip to the moon. You can get lost in your own little world as Mercury meets with dreamy Neptune; getting lost and creating worlds can be a lot fun if that’s what you are in the mood to do. Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, which has you probing into the deeper, hidden meaning of it all. Mercury enters fellow fire sign Aries, and creative self-expression takes top priority!

Capricorn horoscope for March 21 – 27

Your imagination is truly something else these days! Be proud if you find yourself wondering, since wonder is something that modern life, with its easy access to the internet, doesn’t afford very often. Your mind doesn’t need to be robotic and precise—if anything, it’s like a lush, neon green, fertile jungle floor. It’s only natural, but nature is wild. Let things be open-ended, and ask as many questions as you can! Your sense of humor and observations can be cherished and even healing to some. Write things down if you’re feeling like your thoughts are fleeting. Mercury moves into your chart’s house of home and family, bringing a moment when you’re resting your mind and keeping some things to yourself. Not all thoughts are for everyone.

Aquarius horoscope for March 21 – 27

With Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, moving through the home and family sector of your chart, your domestic life has been pretty unusual over the past few years. There have been ups and downs related to your living situation that only come once in a lifetime! As action planet Mars clashes with Uranus, you’re making a motion toward taming or controlling the chaos. You might even be doing something that no one but you thought was possible, behaving in a way that is out of the ordinary for you. Other people will just have to catch up with whatever it is you’re doing! So what if your apartment or office is in an unconventional location? If they want to visit you, they’ll just need to go there. But maybe consider some logistics and how other people will be affected before making the jump.

Pisces horoscope for March 21 – 27

Your entire worldview is booming as the planet of the mind, Mercury, meets with your planetary rulers, Jupiter and Neptune. You’re getting a better understanding of how you can communicate your beliefs and ideals, bringing your inspiration down to earth. Dreaming, either literally as you sleep or daydreaming, can send you some divine messages. You’re the person who is communicating these big ideas, and this can be a strong moment of stepping outside of yourself and channeling something that is not you or your ego, but a character or imaginary figure. All of these mental explorations lead you to new questions. What you discover can totally transform how you think about things as messenger Mercury connects with power planet Pluto.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!